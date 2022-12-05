When I laid eyes on Rihanna’s latest look — a truly dazzling ensemble — the lyrics to her 2012 hit “Diamonds” instantly popped into my head. The beauty mogul was shining bright like a diamond as she stepped on the scene last Thursday, hitting up Story nightclub in Miami for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Basel Edition party.

With her security team in tow (naturally), the singer arrived at the club in a three-piece matching set covered in blindingly reflective crystals. True to her signature, oversize style, Rihanna wore a shimmering, loose-fit shirt. She wore it partially-buttoned over a matching bra top and baggy, blinged-out pants, which were subtly distressed to reveal a denim texture below. Really, she looked akin to a disco ball — the perfect energy for her man’s big night.

Completing the ensemble, she sported trendy, wrap-around shades, an icy diamond necklace, and a velvety black clutch, also adorned with silver crystals. While her shoes weren’t visible in photos, I’m willing to bet my Christmas check from grandma that her shoes were just as flashy as the rest of her ‘fit.

Prior to her November Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, the last time we saw Rihanna make a red carpet appearance was at the Wakanda Forever premiere in late October, where she stunned in a sequined Rick Owens gown. I think I speak for virtually everyone when I say: We’ve missed you, Riri.