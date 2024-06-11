Rihanna is continuing to dominate the beauty industry, one Fenty product at a time. Her latest move? The queen of everything debuted her Fenty Hair line in Los Angeles at the launch party on Monday night... and yes, it was a glorious mane event (pun intended).

This time, however, the focus wasn't just on the products (although, knowing RiRi, they're bound to be fire). The star also blessed us with a complete look worth breaking down to the last detail.

Rih’s Rebel Red Look

Dressed in head-to-toe burgundy, the mogul wore a curve-hugging leather maxi skirt, a luxe silk tank top, and — the pièce de résistance — an oversized leather jacket, unzipped with nonchalant confidence, and draped off to one shoulder.

And let's not forget the shoes: The deep wine-colored pumps were adorned with enough jewels for a crown, a ruby ring, and diamond necklaces... basically, bling for days. Rihanna also sported a three-stone stunner, a rubellite, tourmaline, and brilliant-cut diamond necklace by Sabyasachi High Jewellery, that basically said, "Yeah, I'm royalty in the beauty world."

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Rihanna’s Showstopping Hairstyle

However, Rihanna’s hair that truly stole the show. In a move that felt both powerful and personal, she debuted a short, natural, and undeniably gorgeous head of honey-brown curls. The rich color wonderfully complemented her warm bronze makeup and light brown lipstick, creating a look that was both effortless and unforgettable.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

The message was clear: Fenty Hair caters to all textures — and with Rihanna as the boss lady, you know those curls are going to be on point.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This Fenty Hair launch wasn't just about collection itself. It was a celebration of individuality, and Rihanna, as always, led by example, reminding us all that embracing your natural beauty is the ultimate power move.