Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has been a smash hit since it debuted back in 2017, and since then, the mogul has launched a ton of other ventures, like her Savage x Fenty lingerie line and her luxury clothing brand Fenty. Now, her latest, Rihanna's Fenty Skin, is on the way and launches at the end of the month.

Rihanna confirmed to British Vogue back in April that the skin care range was in the works, but now, the brand has an official website and a debut set for the end of the month. If you want to be one of the first to shop Rihanna's eponymous skin care range, visit the site and sign up using your email and phone number to be granted early access on July 29.

Rihanna hasn't let much slide when it comes to what will be included in the range. A patent was filed in 2019 with the United States Trademark and Patent office which included names of potential items and product categories, including skin care product accessories, brushes, cloths, and sponges, as well as medicated and non-medicated skin care preparations and soaps. Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap, and Hydra Vizor were listed as potential items in the lineup, and the names could hint at what some of the first launches might be.

Fenty Skin launches July 31.