No real news here: Rihanna is continued to reign supreme in the world of fashion — this time around, by turning a simple Mother’s Day date night into a full-blown style moment. Just check out the Fenty Beauty mogul’s head-turning vintage outfit, which she wore for an evening in New York City with beau A$AP Rocky. It definitely solidified her “muva” status.

The Dress

In true Rihanna fashion, the “Work” singer wouldn’t be seen in your typical Mother’s Day sundress. Instead, she opted for a fiery red Comme des Garçons number. The vintage piece had a dramatic thigh-high slit with a flowing black train, adding a touch of drama to the look. Up top, there was a draped neckline and knotted detail with white text (including the Comme des Garçons logo). The overall effect was both playful and undeniably Rihanna.

All About The Accessorizes

As we know, Rihanna loves to make a good outfit great with the just the right accents, and this occasion was no different. She played up the monochromatic theme with a pair of sheer red opera gloves that extended way up her arms. Footwear-wise, she settled on strappy black and silver heels by Amina Muaddi (one of her go-to labels).

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, no Rihanna look is complete without some serious bling. The singer also flaunted oversized hoop earrings, dazzling diamond accessories, and a pair of diamond-embellished sunglasses.

All About The Bag

The mom-of-two carried the enduringly popular black leather Gucci Horsebit Chain bag, an arm candy choice she’s made on more than a few other occasions. And hey, seeing as piece sells for roughly between $2500 and $5000, using it on repeat makes total sense in terms of cost-per-wear.

A$AP Rocky’s Classic Look

While Rihanna undeniably stole the show, A$AP Rocky kept things a little more chill in a muted outfit. He wore a timeless navy blue cardigan, with black pants and matching black shoes. After all, who doesn’t love a man who stands back and allows his lady to be the center of attention?