When it comes to celebrity business endeavors, Rihanna is undoubtedly the blueprint.

Since taking some time away from music more than a decade ago, the mogul has certainly been busy expanding her personal brand. Now, with a thriving beauty line, lingerie label, and footwear collections with Puma under her belt, it’s clear she has her hands in a range of industries.

And just when you thought Rihanna had done it all, she announced her latest venture — which might be her most interesting yet. Introducing: Fenty Hair.

On Wednesday, the ‘Lift Me Up’ singer broke the news of her eponymous haircare line to her millions of fans on social media with a photo campaign. And in true Rihanna fashion, she was wearing nothing but diamonds and a trench coat.

Rihanna’s Oversized Trench Coat Outfit

In the ads teasing her newest haircare product launch, the Fenty Beauty founder wore an oversized trench coat slipped seductively off of one shoulder. The revealing look gave the illusion that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath.

She also reverted back to her signature pixie cut with a short, honey-blonde wig flipped slightly, at the ends. Finishing off her glam was a bronzed makeup look that tied the entire neutral look together.

Though the outfit was minimal in clothing, there were diamonds aplenty. The “Diamonds” singer (fitting, no?) decorated her neck, ears, and hands with sparkling stones, which added an elevated elegance to the overall aesthetic.

Her Diamond Jewelry

Riri stacked at least four or five rings across both hands, and adorned her ears with massive stud earrings that glistened from underneath her pixie cut. Her lariat-style necklace featured another large stone that could be seen from the back, laying flat next to her instantly recognizable star tattoos.

So now that we’ve been introduced to the highly-anticipated Fenty Hair, what’s next? Fenty Home Decor? Fenty Furniture? Fenty diamonds? One can only dream.