Work, work, work, work, work that oh-so fashionable pregnancy announcement, Rihanna.

The 33-year-old singer, designer, and brave soul put fashion over function over the weekend when she stepped out ahead of a winter storm “bomb cyclone” to drop a bomb of her own: She is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The two were photographed hand-in-hand in New York City, blessing us with not only her pregnancy announcement but a truly epic (if not impractical for freezing temps) fashion moment, too.

Rih wore a long, hot pink coat with gold hardware that was left unbuttoned to expose her pregnant stomach along with some chain jewelry. An eagle-eyed fan identified the coat as being vintage Chanel from 1996. She completed the look with a Chanel chain belt wrapped around a pair of oversized, ripped jeans plucked straight from our ‘90s dreams, right down to the extra-long length that dragged on the sidewalk beneath her.

Her hair looked gorgeous in a half up style and she kept the pink theme going with a lip and blush that matched her coat.

For his part, Rocky was a bit more appropriately-dressed for the weather in a jacket and sweater that at least covered his entire torso. He also wore a beanie, leather pants and a pair of lace up combat boots.

But this isn’t about him. This is about Rihanna, our queen. In vintage Chanel. And all of the fashionable photo ops we’re sure to see in the coming months.

Head to People to see all the photos and check out the coat on the Chanel runway below.