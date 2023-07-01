If you’re looking to update your workout wardrobe with accessible performance gear, you might want to consider the iconic Canadian brand, Roots. Founded in Toronto in 1973, Roots is a luxe outdoor brand known for creating chic yet comfortable pieces meant to last through both everyday adventures and changing styles. The company just launched a line of activewear where athletic functionality meets contemporary design — and select styles are up to 40% off now.

The debut activewear collection includes classic pieces like bike shorts, skorts, high-waisted leggings, and cropped tanks, all of which happen to be on sale in select colorways. In addition to craveable activewear — like an adorable skort that’s ripe for the tennis court — you’ll also find loungewear essentials like a slouchy yet structured T-shirt dress, and a breezy tank maxi dress. This is one collection sure to scratch that activewear shopping itch; scroll on for some of our favorite Roots pieces — available for a steal today.

Shop The Sale

Whether you’re looking for a one-and-done outfit or layerable separates, this drop is bound to have more than one item to tempt you — especially since some are notably marked down right now. Scroll on to sample the season’s best.

1. A Trending Pair Of Bike Shorts

Whether you’re just hopping on the bike shorts train, or you’ve been on for several stops, this classic pair of shorts earns a spot in your wardrobe. With features like a high waist, stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that feels buttery-soft, and two deep pockets large enough to fit your phone, these bike shorts are ready for your active days, but the classic design can also be dressed up with a button-down shirt and heels for a little athleisure-meets-eveningwear chic. Score this emerald green pair on sale, or invest in classic black that goes the distance.

Sizes: XX-Small— 4X | Colors: 4

2. Plus, This Sleek Racer Tank To Make It A Set

If you love a shoulder-baring tank, consider the Journey racerback; it’s got the cut-in tank sleeves characteristic of the style in a moisture-wicking, stretchy fabric that will elevate everything from workout to lounging. Featuring a pullover design, it would look incredible paired with the bike shorts that also made the list — you can get an affordable co-ord set if you stock up on sale colors.

Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 3

3. These High-Rise Leggings With Side Pockets

A classic legging is an activewear essential, and the Journey pocket legging is full of details both practical and aesthetic. You’ll appreciate every feature — from the stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric to the comfy high waist, and functional details like two side pockets — to the chic, surprising color choices, with select colorways marked down now. Whether you favor a subtle shade or something more bold, this legging is a must-have.

Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 6

4. A Cute Cropped Tank You’ll Layer With Everything

The stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric of the Journey tank will keep you dry and comfy during workouts; the cute, cropped silhouette is minimal and versatile enough to be worn with other loungewear, or even paired with denim. You’ll wear this pullover tank with every go-to bottom in your closet.

Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 5

5. This Staple T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Live In

An A-line fit, high scoop neck, knee length, and short sleeves lend this T-shirt dress enough structure to be worn on its own, but it would look just as stylish paired with some of the leggings also on this list. The quick-drying fabric hides substantial UPF 40 sun protection, which blocks more than 96% of UV rays, and it even incorporates recycled fibers. Pair it with sneakers and a longer trench for a look that’s equally polished and comfy.

Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 4

6. This Adorable Sporty Skort

Whether you actually wear this skort to play tennis or simply to enter your tenniscore aesthetic era, the look is preppy and playful. Made of moisture-wicking material with plenty of stretch for easy movement on and off the court, this skort features a high waist with a back pocket for stashing small essentials like keys.

Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 2

7. A Breezy Midi Tank Dress

Another effortless everyday piece, the Journey Flow tank dress can be worn over a swimsuit with slides at the pool — this style also features UPF 40 sun protection — or with sneakers to run errands, or for those take-it-easy days at home. With a high crew neckline, tank sleeves, and a relaxed fit that hits at mid-calf, this is the dress to pop on when you want to feel relaxed yet still cute.

Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 4

8. A Minimalist Mini Dress With Pockets

The square-necked tank dress was a fixture of ‘90s style, and this Alder collaboration hits all the classic marks — from the fitted bodice with wide tank sleeves and a square neck, to the A-line silhouette of its thigh-length mini skirt. (Even this dusty green shade is reminiscent of the colors often associated with grunge-era fashion.) This dress features modern, athletic updates like side pockets and a split hem, and it’s made with enough stretch to take on the tennis court. Pair with sneakers and a jacket that hits below the hem for comfy, vintage-inspired style.

Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 2

9. The Modern Romper You’ll Never Take Off

A one-and-done piece you’ll actively conspire to re-wear, this romper is made with enough stretch to move through gym workouts and outdoor activities; it even has moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry, and it doesn’t hurt a bit that the onesie style happens to be Kardashian-level on-trend. When you’re not exercising, layer on a crisp white button-down and pointed-toe mules for a look that can go from the gym to brunch.

Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3