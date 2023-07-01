Shopping
Iconic Canadian Brand Roots Launched New Activewear — These Styles Are Up To 40% Off
Set a new PR in these luxe performance silhouettes.
If you’re looking to update your workout wardrobe with accessible performance gear, you might want to consider the iconic Canadian brand, Roots. Founded in Toronto in 1973, Roots is a luxe outdoor brand known for creating chic yet comfortable pieces meant to last through both everyday adventures and changing styles. The company just launched a line of activewear where athletic functionality meets contemporary design — and select styles are up to 40% off now.
The debut activewear collection includes classic pieces like bike shorts, skorts, high-waisted leggings, and cropped tanks, all of which happen to be on sale in select colorways. In addition to craveable activewear — like an adorable skort that’s ripe for the tennis court — you’ll also find loungewear essentials like a slouchy yet structured T-shirt dress, and a breezy tank maxi dress. This is one collection sure to scratch that activewear shopping itch; scroll on for some of our favorite Roots pieces — available for a steal today.
Shop The Sale
Whether you’re looking for a one-and-done outfit or layerable separates, this drop is bound to have more than one item to tempt you — especially since some are notably marked down right now. Scroll on to sample the season’s best.
1. A Trending Pair Of Bike Shorts
Whether you’re just hopping on the bike shorts train, or you’ve been on for several stops, this classic pair of shorts earns a spot in your wardrobe. With features like a high waist, stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that feels buttery-soft, and two deep pockets large enough to fit your phone, these bike shorts are ready for your active days, but the classic design can also be dressed up with a button-down shirt and heels for a little athleisure-meets-eveningwear chic. Score this emerald green pair on sale, or invest in classic black that goes the distance.
Sizes: XX-Small— 4X | Colors: 4
2. Plus, This Sleek Racer Tank To Make It A Set
If you love a shoulder-baring tank, consider the Journey racerback; it’s got the cut-in tank sleeves characteristic of the style in a moisture-wicking, stretchy fabric that will elevate everything from workout to lounging. Featuring a pullover design, it would look incredible paired with the bike shorts that also made the list — you can get an affordable co-ord set if you stock up on sale colors.
Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 3
3. These High-Rise Leggings With Side Pockets
A classic legging is an activewear essential, and the Journey pocket legging is full of details both practical and aesthetic. You’ll appreciate every feature — from the stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric to the comfy high waist, and functional details like two side pockets — to the chic, surprising color choices, with select colorways marked down now. Whether you favor a subtle shade or something more bold, this legging is a must-have.
Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 6
4. A Cute Cropped Tank You’ll Layer With Everything
The stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric of the Journey tank will keep you dry and comfy during workouts; the cute, cropped silhouette is minimal and versatile enough to be worn with other loungewear, or even paired with denim. You’ll wear this pullover tank with every go-to bottom in your closet.
Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 5
5. This Staple T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Live In
An A-line fit, high scoop neck, knee length, and short sleeves lend this T-shirt dress enough structure to be worn on its own, but it would look just as stylish paired with some of the leggings also on this list. The quick-drying fabric hides substantial UPF 40 sun protection, which blocks more than 96% of UV rays, and it even incorporates recycled fibers. Pair it with sneakers and a longer trench for a look that’s equally polished and comfy.
Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 4
6. This Adorable Sporty Skort
Whether you actually wear this skort to play tennis or simply to enter your tenniscore aesthetic era, the look is preppy and playful. Made of moisture-wicking material with plenty of stretch for easy movement on and off the court, this skort features a high waist with a back pocket for stashing small essentials like keys.
Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 2
7. A Breezy Midi Tank Dress
Another effortless everyday piece, the Journey Flow tank dress can be worn over a swimsuit with slides at the pool — this style also features UPF 40 sun protection — or with sneakers to run errands, or for those take-it-easy days at home. With a high crew neckline, tank sleeves, and a relaxed fit that hits at mid-calf, this is the dress to pop on when you want to feel relaxed yet still cute.
Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 4
8. A Minimalist Mini Dress With Pockets
The square-necked tank dress was a fixture of ‘90s style, and this Alder collaboration hits all the classic marks — from the fitted bodice with wide tank sleeves and a square neck, to the A-line silhouette of its thigh-length mini skirt. (Even this dusty green shade is reminiscent of the colors often associated with grunge-era fashion.) This dress features modern, athletic updates like side pockets and a split hem, and it’s made with enough stretch to take on the tennis court. Pair with sneakers and a jacket that hits below the hem for comfy, vintage-inspired style.
Sizes: XX-Small — 4X | Colors: 2
9. The Modern Romper You’ll Never Take Off
A one-and-done piece you’ll actively conspire to re-wear, this romper is made with enough stretch to move through gym workouts and outdoor activities; it even has moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry, and it doesn’t hurt a bit that the onesie style happens to be Kardashian-level on-trend. When you’re not exercising, layer on a crisp white button-down and pointed-toe mules for a look that can go from the gym to brunch.
Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3