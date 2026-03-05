Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Had The Nakedest Paris Fashion Week Style

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is doing Paris Fashion Week the correct way — with naked fashion, of course. The model began her Fashion Week journey in London by walking the runway at Burberry’s Fall 2026 show. Now, she’s crossing the English Channel to sit in the front row at multiple PFW shows and using the opportunity to experiment.

In Paris, Huntington-Whiteley tried out a different naked fashion trend every time she stepped out, whether it was for a show or simply to explore the city, from joining the exposed-bra movement to donning Jennifer Lawrence’s go-to “naked” footwear.

Rosie’s Naked Shoes

Stepping out of her hotel, Huntington-Whiteley donned a pair of barely-there black leather pumps with transparent mesh fabric, adding a sheer contrast to her covered yet avant-garde look.

She tucked a skin-tight black turtleneck sweater under a pair of brown suede trousers, featuring an asymmetrical low-rise waistline and a long halter-like drawstring that wrapped around her neck. She completed her look with more black accessories, including a croc-leather top-handle bag and aviator sunglasses.

FJLON3/Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

Rosie’s Exposed Bra

On the third day of Paris Fashion Week, Huntington-Whiteley attended Tom Ford’s Fall 2026 show and showed off her look to onlookers before heading inside. She embraced the exposed-bra trend, letting a black leather and mesh bra top peek out from under a crisp white double-breasted blazer, which she left unbuttoned to tease her bra and midriff.

She paired her jacket with matching pleated, high-waisted trousers, cinched with black straps around her waist.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

She added a touch of quiet luxury by wrapping a knitted white scarf around her neck, but kept it loose enough to tease her studded chain necklace. She completed her look with black pointed-toe heels and matching sunglasses.

Rosie’s Plunging Leather

The day prior, Huntington-Whiteley attended Saint Laurent’s Fall 2026 show and blended her naked trend of choice with some whimsy. She wore a brown leather biker jacket with a silky white blouse, featuring a plunging neckline that teased her skin-colored bra and led to a giant bow appliqué that tied below her waist.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She matched her luxe jacket with a brown leather pencil skirt and cinched it with an oversized belt. She completed her look with white pointed-toe pumps and a single gold hoop earring that made a small yet unexpected statement.