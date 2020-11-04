Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has had ties to the beauty industry for years now. She first dipped her toe in by collaborating with Marks & Spencer's Autograph line to create a range of makeup products in 2016. Since then, she has launched her own beauty site and has been the face of brands including Hourglass and bareMinerals. And now the star is launching her very own beauty brand in a move that seems like a natural progression. Here's everything we know about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Clean Beauty Collaborative so far.

The news was announced this week, and so far we have limited details. What we do know is that Clean Beauty Collaborative will launch in spring 2021, and that Huntington-Whiteley partnered with leading synthetic biotechnology company in clean health and beauty markets, Amyris Inc., to make this happen. Amyris already has a presence in the clean beauty sector, as it is responsible for brands such as Biossance skincare and Pipette baby and mother care brands, which Rosie herself has worked with.

Huntington-Whiteley will be the new brand's Chief Creative Officer and Caroline Hadfield, who heads up Amyris' clean skin care sector, will be its Chief Executive Officer, it has been reported.

A press announcement published on industry platform Diary Directory read: "Clean Beauty Collaborative will develop a new line of cosmetics products using the brand Rose Inc., and build on the Rose Inc. content platform."

Rose Inc follows a similar structure to famous beauty website Into The Gloss; interviewing women in the industry and beyond about their beauty regimes. It takes a noticeably "clean" stance, and even has a shoppable section that sells clean formulas to a U.S. audience.

Speaking about the project, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley commented: "I am passionate about responsible beauty products that are healthy for people and the planet. Working with Pipette this past year, I have been thoroughly impressed with Amyris' technology and its leadership in creating sustainable, non-toxic and trustworthy products."

More to follow.