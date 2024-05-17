On Thursday night, Saturday Night Live dropped its weekly promotional teaser highlighting the upcoming host and musical guest. This week, for the show’s season finale, Jake Gyllenhaal will host the third time along with first-time performer Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans were quick to notice that Carpenter appeared alongside her close friend Taylor Swift’s infamous ex-boyfriend (you know, the one who kept her old scarf in a drawer at his sister’s house). Turns out, it’s a small world after all — even for celebs.

While fans have been anxiously speculating about whether or not this week’s SNL episode will poke fun at its stars’ mutual acquaintance, Carpenter gave them something else to talk about in the meantime when she showed up in the promo wearing the *cutest* baby pink sheer top and matching mini skirt.

Sabrina’s Teaser Look

It was all laughs in the video, which featured ‘SNL’ cast member Bowen Yang alongside this week’s guests. Carpenter looked adorable in a delicate satin organza top from designer Thom Browne that was *just* sheer enough to show off the white bra she had on underneath.

The “Espresso” singer paired the structured crop top with a matching pleated mini-skirt (also from Thom Browne), which feels like a major nod to the Challengers-inspired tennis trend that’s been everywhere this spring.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

On the beauty front, she complimented her look with pink blush and a swipe of mauve on her lips, and wore her blonde strands pulled back into a touseled updo.

Sabrina’s First Met Gala

Saturday Night Live won’t be the first public appearance that Carpenter has nailed (and definitely won’t be her last). In a look back at 2022, the singer crushed her Met Gala red carpet debut while wearing a sparkling two-piece gold ensemble by designer, Paco Rabanne.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

This year, she returned to the carpet again in a blue velvet Oscar De La Renta gown with a baby-blue bubble skirt. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that she never misses with her looks for major moments.

With t-minus one day until her SNL appearance, I for one can’t wait to see what she wears next. And as for the rest of what’s to come on Saturday night? Swifties, stay tuned.