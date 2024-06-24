Fresh off her back-to-back hits "Espresso" and “Please, Please, Please,” Sabrina Carpenter made a surprise appearance at Vogue World: Paris, and let's just say she walked (or should we say, strutted?) the runway like a total pro.

The theme? All things aquatic — think poolside chic meets high fashion. Surrounded by music royalty like Katy Perry, Bad Bunny, and FKA Twigs, Carpenter held her own. Her confidence and playful charm shone through, making her a standout moment in the aquatic-themed extravaganza.

Sabrina’s Runway Look

Surrounded by models rocking swim caps and goggles, Carpenter looked every bit the vintage beach goddess in a red-and-white vertically striped swimsuit from Jacquemus. The wrap-around skirt and swimsuit combo was a playful nod to the 1950s, a theme that Carpenter has been frequently tapping into as of late.

But this wasn't your average beach look. Carpenter added a touch of Parisian flair with open-toed red heels and a headscarf, channeling a chic poolside siren who just emerged from a black-and-white film.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Her soft bangs, rosy makeup, and bold red lip perfectly complemented the look. The whole look was a delightful wink to Carpenter's "Espresso" video, where she embodied the spirit of a retro beach babe.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

It felt like a natural extension of her current aesthetic, but with a high-fashion twist that proved she can own the runway just as effortlessly as she owns the charts.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter is here to play —and with her undeniable charm and fashion prowess, she's sure to be making waves for seasons to come.