8 Gorgeous Makeup Looks From The 2022 SAG Awards

It was all about the eyes.

At the SAG Awards 2022, Lady Gaga had one of the best makeup looks on the red carpet.
By Audrey Noble

Award show season is back in full swing and the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet did not disappoint. From bold lipsticks to eyeshadows with major sheen, the makeup looks were a 10/10. Click through to see some of the best.

Kirsten Dunst’s Monochrome Red

Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff leaned into the redness of Dunst’s candy apple gown. Dubroff used the Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrat in Rouge Amoureux (launching in March) on the lips and matched the color on Dunst’s eyes.

