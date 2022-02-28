Beauty
It was all about the eyes.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Award show season is back in full swing and the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet did not disappoint. From bold lipsticks to eyeshadows with major sheen, the makeup looks were a 10/10. Click through to see some of the best.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff leaned into the redness of Dunst’s candy apple gown. Dubroff used the Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrat in Rouge Amoureux (launching in March) on the lips and matched the color on Dunst’s eyes.