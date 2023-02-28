Celebrity Beauty

The 10 Best Beauty Looks At The 2023 SAG Awards

From fabulous bobs to metallic smoky eyes.

Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023.
Red carpet season is in full swing, and the buzziest TV and movie stars just gathered for the 29th annual SAG Awards. From Zendaya's romantic bob to Ana de Armas' velvety lipstick, here’s a closer peek at the night’s most glamorous makeup looks and hairstyles.

Julia Garner’s Copper Gaze

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo used the gorgeous copper tones from Chanel’s Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tweed Fauve around Garner’s eyes, while hair guru Bobby Eliot used key products from Fable & Mane and ghd hair tools.

