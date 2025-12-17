Sarah Jessica Parker is a pro at holiday dressing — even when it’s not Christmas. The actor often ignores fashion rules by not tucking away her sparkly dresses after New Year's. And remember when she wore a full-on nativity scene on her head to the 2018 Met Gala? So of course, when it’s time to curate an actual holiday wardrobe, she always brings it.

To ring in the holiday season, Parker stars in a new ad campaign for Google, in which she celebrates the luxury of holiday dressing and hunts down a festive look for her friend’s Christmas party. Naturally, she settled on a look that Carrie Bradshaw would approve of, a timeless closet staple that embraces the coquettecore trend with the right amount of bells and whistles.

SJP’s Coquettecore Holiday Look

Parker found the perfect look for her party, adding a little holiday flair to the classic LBD (little black dress). Before leaving her home, she twirled around in a luxe long-sleeved dress with an hourglass silhouette and rugged hem.

The gown featured just a little spice with a plunging V-neck collar, leading to three sequined gold bows. As she noted in the ad, “Oh, maybe I need a bow. There's no such thing as too festive, right?”

Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker

She opted to skip out on jewelry, letting her shiny bows do all of the talking. But in true Parker and Carrie fashion, she added some more razzle-dazzle with her shoes, donning a pair of silver pointed-toe pumps.

SJP’s Festive Errands Look

Before changing for her soirée, Parker showed off her personal style in the ad, which also added a holiday-inspired touch to her go-to wardrobe pieces. She roamed the picturesque streets of New York at Christmastime, wearing a gray pleated sweater from H&M with a peplum hem, embroidered with festive silver bobbles.

Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker

She cozied up in a luxe pine green kimono-style coat and completed her look with a polka-dot skirt. Yes, skirts can be warm enough even in the winter.