If you’ve watched Only Murders in the Building, you’ve likely noticed that Selena Gomez’s character, Mabel, loves the color marigold. She wears the yellow-gold hue non-stop and, yes, it’s totally intentional.

The reason behind the whimsical color choice? According to the show’s costume designer Dana Covarrubias, it pays homage to both Mabel’s and Gomez’s Mexican heritage. Covarrubias, who is also Mexican American, recently spoke on her use of the jewel tone, sharing that it holds a really powerful meaning. “It's a symbol of grief and resurrection as well as passion and creativity,” she said.

Beyond the color itself, Mabel has consistently donned a gold pendant necklace stamped with (you guessed it) marigolds throughout season 2 of OMITB. The piece is from AAPI woman-founded jewelry label, Rellery, and it also features a small initial charm. It’s part of the Brooklyn brand’s birth month flower collection and goes for $165. According to Rellery, marigolds also represent power, strength, strength, and light.

The dainty necklace also comes in other variations, designed with different flowers such as violets, poppies, carnations, and cherry blossoms. If you’re only interested in Gomez’s design (understandable), fear not — the style is still shoppable in both silver and gold.

Though Gomez’s style is undeniably chic, I’m thinking of treating myself to the peony pendant, which represents the month of September, for my quickly approaching birthday (sorry, I just had to make it all about me).

