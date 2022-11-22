There are a lot of sales to choose from this Black Friday, but Sephora’s Cyber Week is giving beauty lovers an offer that’s too good to pass up. From Monday, November 21-28, 2022, the beauty shopping mecca is hosting its Cyber Week where you can receive 25% off select brand favorites and 50% off other beauty must-haves during Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.

How it works is pretty simple. First, every single day, a different brand will be featured for the 25% off discount. The schedule is as follows:

Monday 11/21: Find Make Up For Ever and Carolina Herrera at 25% off

Tuesday 11/22: Find Lancome at 25% off

Wednesday 11/23: Find IT Cosmetics and Sunday Riley at 25% off

Thursday 11/24: Find Peter Thomas Roth at 25% off

Friday 11/25: Find Kiehl’s and Beautyblender at 25% off

Saturday 11/26: Find Tarte Cosmetics and BondiBoost at 25% off

Sunday 11/27: Find Kate Somerville, Mario Badescu, and St. Tropez at 25% off

Monday 11/28: Find Fenty Beauty and Fresh at 25% off

But that’s not all. If you check back online or in-store, you’ll find other makeup, hair, and skin care products at 50% off. Yup, you read that correctly: 50% off. There’s really no excuse to not snag some beauty essentials.

Don’t worry if you miss this week of shopping. Sephora will have promotions going live throughout December (more on that later) for all tiers of Beauty Insiders so you can get in some last-minute gifts.

Not a member? No problem. The best part of Sephora’ Beauty Insider program is that it is completely free to join. Plus, no matter what tier you’re in, you get free shipping with no minimum or code required. To learn more, simply visit its Beauty on Demand page.