No one can argue that Serena Williams dominates on the tennis court. Over the course of her decade-spanning career, she’s won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 4 Olympic gold medals, to name a few. Now, she is preparing to make her mark outside of the tennis arena as well, exploring the field of jewelry design.

“I design jewelry that women can wear every day, that’s modern, and just the right amount of glam,” Williams, 40, tells Bustle. “I design pieces that are all about self-confidence and beauty.”

Such is the mission behind the Serena Williams Jewelry collection, exclusively available at Zales, where Williams has been a long time customer.

With diamond bracelets, gold hoop earrings, and pendant necklaces, the collection fully establishes her distinct sartorial eye. Prices range from $100 for a sterling silver ring band to $200,000 for a diamond tennis necklace.

Inspired by the “strong women” in her life, Williams’ designs convey empowering messages that keep her centered as she goes about her hectic day-to-day life.

“I love to wear inspiring words like ‘believe,’ ‘queen,’ or ‘loved,’” she says. “Everybody needs a reminder, including me.”

Items like the Unstoppable necklace have been among Williams’ best-sellers, in addition to the designs that incorporate the ‘S’ from her signature, which she finds to be “really pretty and elegant.”

“I love the Unstoppable [pieces] because it’s how I’ve lived my life,” she says. “Inspiring women to treasure themselves is always a priority for me.”

When styling the collection to wear herself, she gravitates toward delicate, lightweight pieces that can be easily mixed and matched for different occasions. It’s important that the accessories complement her lifestyle as both an athlete and entrepreneur, from the court to the conference room.

“Sometimes I want to go bold, so I stack Cuban link and tennis necklaces or bracelets,” she says, noting that she chooses pieces based on her mood. “My jewelry really is a reflection of my spirit and style.”

Williams wants jewelry shopping to be a personal experience for the customer as well. “My advice is to find what makes you feel strong, beautiful, and true to yourself. Don’t be afraid to take chances.”

