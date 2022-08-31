Serena Williams Wore Bejeweled Hair & Nails At The US Open 2022

Beauty
The tennis champion sparkled — literally — at the start of her retirement tour.
Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
The 2022 U.S. Open will forever be known as the last time Serena Williams competes before officially retiring. On Aug 29, 2022, Williams played her first match in the tournament and won both the game with bejeweled curls and nails that matched her Nike uniform. Here, more details.
Williams’ hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms who kept her curls slicked back at the crown and let her natural hair loose at the base of the ponytail.