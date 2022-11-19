40 Sexy, Cheap Outfits On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

You may think it’s fairly easy to spot a cheap outfit versus an expensive one — well, not anymore. These alluring and affordable gems that can be found on Amazon will surprise even the most dedicated fashionista. And that calls for a celebration.

Gone are the days where you have to spend $10 on a single pair of panties or hundreds on a cocktail dress that’s appropriate for the next wedding you have on your calendar. These pieces look just as luxe just as the overpriced ones would and won’t leave you with the regret that often comes once you realize it wasn’t worth it.

Scroll on for jumpsuits that can be worn from day to night, lingerie to make bedtime a party, and so many more cheap yet hot looks that will totally revamp your wardrobe.

1 This Silky Button Down That Can Be Tied In Multiple Ways Chigant Satin Button Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of a regular button-down, why not make it satin? The beautiful sheen of this top can be given an office-ready twist when worn tucked into a pair of slacks or be the perfect accent for a night out. Tie the lightweight fabric to make a bow in the center or transform it to balance off your shoulders. Or you can throw it over a bikini as the most chic cover-up. The options are truly endless. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 29

2 These Classic Skinny Jeans With A Comfortable Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t let anyone trick you into believing that skinny jeans are out of style. Dance to the beat of your own drum with this pair that’s made with a lot of stretch so that they don’t lose their shape no matter how long your day is. They come in a bunch of different washes, all of which have a vintage kind of worn-in look. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Long

Available styles: 16

3 A Long Sleeve Wrap Dress That’s Thick Enough To Actually Keep You Warm Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Classic Wrap Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This wrap dress is the kind of staple that you won’t regret buying in a few different colors. It is a real wrap, meaning you can completely adjust it and tie it as you please using the soft belt on the side, and there’s a hidden button to keep the V-neck looking sharp. It hits right above the knee and can certainly be dressed up or down. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 9

4 This Buttery Soft Vegan Leather Jacket With Visible Stitching Details Made By Johnny Faux Leather Zip Up Moto Biker Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon You won’t be able to tell the difference between this vegan leather jacket and the real ones that end up costing you a few times the price of this one. First off, a special washing technique has been done on the material that gives it that buttery smooth finish. And, thanks to being fully lined, the piece is windproof so you can stay warm in style. The piece’s rivets and stitching comes in a bunch of different versions, including a few with a trendy chunky belt along the bottom. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 28

5 A Pack Of Lace Boyshort Panties With Comfy Cotton Lining SHISUTA Lace Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You won’t even want to throw anything on top of these lace boyshort panties once you see how comfortable they are to sleep in. The sweet lace is topped off with an adorable bow in the center, and each pair is lined with cotton, so your downstairs still has the most breathable environment to rest in. This five-pack is more affordable than some single pairs of panties and are just as comfy and cute. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 2

6 This Ruffled Knit Top With A V-Cut In The Front & Back ZESICA Wrap Batwing Sleeve Knitted Sweater Amazon $45 See On Amazon This sweetheart of a sweater has a slight peplum effect at the bottom thanks to its tie-waist and ruffles that fall from it. It’s made of a thick knit that will keep you warm despite the daring V-neck in both the front and back. The batwing sleeves give you a ton of room to move around in so you never feel overheated, all while adding volume to this romantic piece. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

7 These Faux Leather Leggings With A Cozy Fleece Lining Ginasy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon Although these may look like a regular pair of faux leather leggings, they’re actually not a pain to put on or sit in. They’re lined with fleece that makes them shockingly comfortable to wear all day long. And, of course, you’ll feel extra warm and toasty even if you pair them with just a tee and jacket like it’s a look from Grease. They sit at the waist and have a wide band so that they don’t roll down. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 7

8 A Terrycloth Jumpsuit That Feels Silky Smooth On The Skin Daily Ritual Terry Long-Sleeve Wrap Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon On the days when you just don’t have the energy to look for two matching pieces, slide into this terrycloth jumpsuit. You read that right. This will essentially just feel like you’re wearing your favorite T-shirt. The soft, thick jersey fabric looks great paired with some sneakers for a casual day out on the town but the crossover V-neck still adds a bit of oomph. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

9 A Satin Nightgown With Lace Trim & A Fiery Halter Top Avidlove Satin Lace Lingerie Nightgown Amazon $18 See On Amazon Once trying on this satin nightgown, you’ll never want to sleep without it. It glides over the skin and makes you feel as though you’re not wearing anything at all, but makes you look even better than you do naked. Both the bottom hem and neckline are covered in lace to add a bit of alluring texture to the otherwise smooth and soft piece. The halter top leads into a racerback with just one center strap for a more comfortable sleep. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 26

10 This Ribbed Henley Top With Shiny Gold Detailing OUFEIYA Long Sleeve Ribbed Henley T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This henley top is different from most others in a few different ways. It does have that classic shape of the neckline but it is also a half-zip with faux pockets on either side of the chest, allowing you to show as much skin as you want. Each pocket has two shiny gold buttons that give the casual shirt some pizzazz. The piece has a body-hugging ribbed knit and is available in long sleeve and sleeveless options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

11 A Pair Of Stretchy Joggers With Cuffed Bottoms Dragon Fit High Waist Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon These breezy joggers are essentially weightless, making them the perfect pair to grab when you have a grueling workout ahead of you. The stretchy, cool fabric is perfect for running, dancing, yoga, and so much more. You can definitely also wear them out and about on a day full of errands. Plus, there’s some bold pattern options like a black leopard and even a faux leather. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 14

12 This Body-Hugging Peplum Top With Pearly White Beaded Details Allegra K Long Sleeve Ribbed Peplum Top Amazon $32 See On Amazon This peplum top is a more fun version of a classic button-down cardigan. Its seamless construction seems to just flow into a more A-line structure at the bottom while the top remains very fitted and alluring. Passing through the wide ribbed waistband are beaded buttons that almost have the same appearance as pearls. And you don’t have to worry about one of them coming undone as the piece is actually a pullover. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

13 This Ruched Midi Dress That Fits Like A Glove Fooullaide Off Shoulder Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cocktail dress should be in your closet at all times for those last-minute events that you need to look stunning for. The stretchy fabric ruches across the entire body and hugs every inch. The dress has thin slits that hang on the arms, and it falls into a rounded hem in the front. Every part calls for attention — and that’s exactly what it’s going to get. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

14 This Super Hot Lace-Up Bodysuit With Sheer Panels Lilosy Lace Up Floral Embroidered Lingerie Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Dress up your lingerie with a bit of whimsy with butterflies and floral embroidery. This bodysuit has a sheer panel down the center and lace up sides that can be adjusted to better fit your figure. Plus, it’s made even more comfortable by the fact that it has no padding or wires. And if you’re not wearing it in the bedroom, style it under a blazer for a cheeky look. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 23

15 A Square Neck Top That Can Be Worn Off-The-Shoulder EVALESS Puff Long Sleeve Square Neck Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon The billowing puff sleeves on this square-neck top are balanced out by the bodycon ruched center that hugs your body without feeling itchy or uncomfortable throughout the day. The back reaches as far down as the front, bringing more breathability to the already comfy top. Adjust the sleeves for a romantic square neck or a more relaxed off-the-shoulder look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 30

16 These Bootcut Yoga Pants With A V-Shaped High Waist TOPYOGAS Crossover High Waisted Flare Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can never have enough pairs of yoga pants, and this stretchy pair gives you full flexibility without rolling down, thanks to the wide V crossover waist. And although the material is stretchy, it’s still complete opaque and buttery soft, according to reviewers. Keep your valuables in the small hidden pocket while you’re out on the gym floor. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

17 A Ruffled Mini Dress With Elegant Lantern Sleeves & A Plunging Deep V Neckline Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Swing Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This adorable mini dress is made 100% out of dacron, which is hypoallergenic and non-absorbent, meaning it’s one of the best options for your skin. The dress has a few different tiers that beautifully fall together to create subtle ruffles all around. It has an easy-to-wear pull on closure, but you can adjust the tie-waist so that the deep V-neck is positioned in a way you feel most comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available style: 37

18 This Trendy Cropped Jacket With Tiers Of Shaggy Faux Fur Inorin Open Front Shaggy Jacket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stand out during those transitional months with this shaggy jacket that’s lightweight yet warm at the same time. Its unique design comes from the many tiers that are made of ultra soft faux fur, giving this a chic shaggy look. The open-front piece comes in a great range of colors, from muted to bold so that you can rock it no matter what outfit you decide on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

19 A Dramatic Sheer Robe That’s Lined With Faux Fur Ohyeahlady Long Sheer Lingerie Robe Amazon $46 See On Amazon To really feel like the main character as you’re getting ready for sleep (or fun) in bed, you’ll want to slip into this sheer robe. The floor-length piece is lined with faux fur along the bottom and the cuffs. It’ll beautifully flow behind you in a way that’ll make you feel as though you’re floating. You can also use the satin belt to keep it more closed. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 11

20 A Mini Skirt That Can Easily Be Matched With A Ton Of Different Tops WDIRARA Split Mini Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you pick the black velvet one or the satin Champagne, this mini skirt is a must-have in your closet. It comes in tons of patterns and colors, all of which can be worn in plenty of different ways. No matter what style you choose, this already daring little skirt has an additional slit in the leg, so you can really show off your gams. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 44

21 This Flouncy Peplum Top With A Caged Neckline LALAGEN Short Sleeve Flare Peplum Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This peplum top is a great way to add a bit of spice to something that can still be worn in the office. It’s the perfect mix of covered up and fiery, thanks to the cutouts along the neckline and the otherwise structured body. Plus, it’s made with 5% spandex and will comfortably move with your body so that you don’t feel restricted. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available styles: 11

22 This Adjustable Crochet Bralette That Comes In Over 50 Colors TheMogan Cross Strap Crochet Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you want to wear this under a blazer or on its own, this lace bralette brings along a bunch of possibilities. In the front, the piece is covered in intricate lace patterns, and the back has ruching that keeps it tight on the body. It also has crisscross straps in addition to the two ordinary ones. All four can be adjusted and the padding from the bust can be removed for a perfect-for-you fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 51

23 These Stretchy, Moisture-Wicking Leggings With A Hidden Pocket Sunzel High Waisted Workout Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon These buttery soft leggings are made with a four-way stretch so you don’t have to think twice about doing even the most strenuous exercises, including squats. They’re also sweat-wicking and not at all see-through so you can think less about what you’re wearing and more about what you’re doing. They also have a hidden waist pocket so you don’t have to worry about your valuables either. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 50

24 A Ruched Bodycon Dress With An Adjustable Thigh-High Side Slit GOKATOSAU Slit Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The high-slit and the ruching on the side of this bodycon dress will definitely steal the show, no matter what else you’re wearing. But, if it’s too high for you, feel free to adjust it using the tie. It screams sexiness while still being as comfortable as your coziest hoodie thanks to the quality, thick material. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

25 This Strappy, Backless Bodysuit That Looks So Great With Jeans Verdusa Scoop Neck Backless Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This backless bodysuit is all business in the front and party in the back. With a casual scoop neck and structured, stretchy front, the allure of this daring piece comes in the back, which features tons of criss-cross straps that look straight-up stunning when paired with jeans or cut-offs. This little number’s straps even continue into the bottom, which is a super hot thong. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 10

26 This Sheer Baseball Jacket With Gorgeous Floral Lace Floerns Sheer Floral Lace Baseball Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon This is not your ordinary baseball jacket. While there is the classic ribbed cuffing along the bottom and wrists, the rest of the zip-up is made of sheer lace material that’s only covered in dainty embroidery. There are a bunch of different patterns to choose from, and they each come in either black or white, making them easy to match and rock every day. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 18

27 A Fishnet Lingerie Set With A Satin-Lined Garter Belt Popiv Strappy High Waisted Sheer Lingerie Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Make a night extra special with this fishnet lingerie set that comes with a garter belt that’s actually comfortable to have on. Each piece is hemmed with a silky smooth satin material that adds just amount of shine to the otherwise sheer outfit. There is no padding or wires, so you’ll feel lightweight and free. Each strap is adjustable, and the thigh cuffs can be removed. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 25

28 This Crochet Cardigan With An Ombre Effect GRACE KARIN Hollowed-Out Open Front Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon The crochet threading on this open-front cardigan slowly flows from a see-through build to a more opaque one towards the bottom half. The knit sweater is covered in a hollow diamond pattern that is pulled together by the cuffs at the wrist and the removable belt at the waist. It would look so darling when paired with your favorite bralette, allowing you to show some skin and maintain warmth. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 11

29 A 2-Piece Satin Sleepwear Set With Lace Trimming Donyoo Lace Lingerie Loungewar Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ditch the old T-shirt and make bedtime an event to be dressed up for with this silky, smooth, and sultry sleepwear set. Between the lace hems and satin fabric, this will be the most luxurious thing you fall asleep in. The shorts curve upwards on either end to accentuate your legs and the spaghetti straps on the tank top are adjustable, as is the tie waistband. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 8

30 This Mock Neck Bodysuit With A Teasing Front Cutout MANGOPOP Mock Neck Cutout Front Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mock neck bodysuit is all business with a bit of a party. The stretchy material is easy to slip into (and out of thanks to the snap closure at the crotch) so you’ll be comfortable even if you choose to wear it out on a long night of dancing. The front chest cutout breaks up the solid color and adds a bit of appeal and fun. The piece is available in both long sleeve and sleeveless options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 11

31 A Gorgeous Midi Skirt With A Unique Draped Design WDIRARA Split Front High Waist Bodycon Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon The beautiful pleats that flow down on this midi skirt continue onto the back where they begin at the center and fall to the sides. The design creates a shape reminiscent to the clothes of a Greek deity. And with the high side slit, you’ll certainly feel like one. Despite the dramatic draping, this skirt is still versatile enough to pair with a graphic tee. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 54

32 This See-Through Long Sleeve To Pair With A Lace Bralette Floerns Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mesh Top $22 See On Amazon It’s time to show off that cute bralette you’ve been excited to wear. Just pair it under this sheer long sleeve for a subtle peek. The top comes in a bunch of different designs, including some that are off-the-shoulder or have a mock neck. There are snakeskin and floral prints in addition to a ton more. Tuck it into a pair of leather pants, and you’ll feel like a rockstar. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 27

33 This Cooling Workout Top With A Built-In Bra THE GYM PEOPLE Wirefree Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made of moisture-wicking material that has 20% spandex, this tank top is the perfect thing to wear to your next workout class. It has a built-in bra with removable cups and a racerback shape that gives your skin more room to breathe. It’s also a bit cropped to go perfectly with your favorite pair of high-waisted leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

34 A Satin Wrap Dress With A Plunging Cowl Neckline Floerns Satin Spaghetti Strap Wrap Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon As fancy as this beautiful satin dress may look, it is so cheap. It has a pull-on closure that fits snug on the body without fussing around with zippers. It wraps around for the shiny fabric to elegantly fall, making it the perfect outfit for a holiday party or wedding. Add to the plunging cowl neck with a statement necklace or let the dress be the statement itself. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 40

35 A Little Full Lace Robe With A Smooth Satin Belt Avidlove Lace Robe Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pair this lace robe over your ordinary comfy clothes to kick things up a notch or show off the lingerie you have on by throwing this little number on. The sheer body will show off all that you want it to, while the floral lace adds a pretty and romantic touch. Use the soft satin tie to make a cute bow and keep it all looking put-together. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 21

36 A Ribbed 2-Piece Set To Show Just A Sliver Of Skin BTFBM Ribbed Wide Leg Lounge Set (2-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Something about the ribbed material that makes up this two-piece set makes it perfect for both a casual day on the beach and a nice brunch with friends. The flowy, extra-wide leg pants can be paired with heels or sneakers and look just as good either way. Meanwhile, the snug top cuts off right at your belly button for a slightly cropped look and an easy monochromatic vibe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

37 A Super Soft Off-The-Shoulder Top That Can Dress Up A Pair Of Jeans Romwe Cross Off Shoulder Ribbed Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tuck this off-the-shoulder top into a pair of jeans, and you’ll have a more sophisticated looking outfit that can be worn to dinner. The ribbed knit is a great way to show a pop of your collar and bring out those earrings you’ve been waiting to style. It comes in both long sleeve and short sleeve options so you have one for every season. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 25

38 This Button-Up Jumpsuit With Trendy Wide-Leg Pants SxClub Elegant Long Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon This button-up jumpsuit is the epitome of an outfit that can be taken from day to night. Keep it buttoned up and pair it with some cute ballet flats in the office, and then throw on your favorite pumps and lower the neckline when it’s time for some fun after work. The wide legs flow beautifully, and the tie-waist lets you make it as loose or tight fitting as you desire, adding to its versatility. Plus, the cuffs around the wrists are elastic so you can easily keep them up for a more laidback look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 44

39 A Strappy Sports Bra That Is Easy To Move In RUNNING GIRL Crisscross Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon In addition to just looking cool, the scrappy back of this sports bra actually gives you a greater range of motion and allows your skin to breathe more as you workout. In fact, the entire piece is made of moisture-wicking material that eliminates any worry about walking around with sweat stains and not knowing it. It’s also super soft so that it doesn’t dig in while you’re trying to focus on your rep. The padding can also be removed for an even more lightweight feel. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 41