Sexy, Chic Outfits You Can Wear When It's Cold Out

Just because temperatures drop doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice warmth for style. Whether you need a lesson in layering or are in search of your next holiday party outfit, the fashion picks on this list — stylish coats, cozy knits, and more — are about to be your new best friends. The following styles will not only complete your everyday wardrobe but are also perfect for special occasions on chilly nights out.

When it comes to winter dressing, playing with textures and different silhouettes that will keep you warm is key. Think velvet blazers and trench coats crafted from water-resistant fabrics.

From best-selling over-the-knee boots to an array of bodysuits that create an instantly cool outfit, below you’ll discover 40 chic styles that you can wear all winter long.

1 A Slouchy Sweater With A Plunging Neckline Softome Knitted V-Neck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cozy V-neck knit is worth adding to your rotation of sweaters. It features a cross-wrapped plunging neckline that you can leave bare or layer a lacy bra underneath. To achieve a slouchy and relaxed fit, shoppers highly recommend sizing up. “Definitely go up a size if you want the baggy look pictured...I wear a small usually and got a medium and while it is certainly loose, I almost could have done a large. But I love it regardless. So easy to style and so comfy,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

2 A Pair Of Thigh-High Tights That Are Great For Tall Boots Moon Wood Thigh High Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Crafted from soft and breathable fabric, these knitted thigh-high socks are an absolute must for your winter wardrobe. They are designed with a cable knit fabric and are stylish enough to be worn with boots, booties, over leggings, or on their own with a dress or skirt. You can snag them in navy or burgundy, too! Available sizes: OS

Available styles: 7

3 A Gingham Paperbag-Waist Mini Skirt KANCY KOLE High Waist Paperbag Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This paperbag waist skirt is perfect for any occasion. The elastic waist makes it easy to pull on and comfortable to wear, while the cinched belt creates a stylish silhouette. Whether you’re heading on a trip or are looking for a new holiday outfit, this skirt won’t steer you wrong. Snag it gingham or denim, or keep it solid with an olive green hue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

4 This Sheer Duster Cardigan That Comes With A Belt Begonia.K Sheer Maxi Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon This sheer maxi cardigan is lightweight enough to wear over a swimsuit, but also totally chic to wear with a pair of jeans for every day. It’s complete with a lapel collar and a cinched belt. “It’s light, fits as expected, and allows for flexibility for undershirts when it’s warm or cool out,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

5 A Sweetheart-Neck, Ribbed-Knit, Long-Sleeve Top Effeltch Sweetheart Neck Corset Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in an assortment of gorgeous colors, this sweetheart neck corset sweater is about to become your new favorite top. Perfect for everyday or special enough to wear on date night, this top has a corset shape complete with flare sleeves. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 16

6 A Pair Of Heeled Black Booties You’ll Wear All Season Long DREAM PAIRS Chunky Heel Ankle Booties Amazon $38 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without go-to black booties. This chunky heel pair is an add-to-cart essential, if you ask us. The boot features an elevated heel that’ll add 3.5-inches and a durable rubber sole. If you’re already stocked on black boots, this style also comes in white, red, or an array of fabrics like faux leather or patent leather. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 15

7 A Pair Of Cozy Fleece-Lined Jeans Heipeiwa Fleece Lined Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon These fleece-lined leggings that double as jeans are super stretchy and made with an ultra-cozy fleece lining for added warmth. The high-waisted jeggings have two front pockets and a zip fly closure and are designed for a curve-hugging fit. “I can wear them under my snow pants comfortably. I like that once I finish playing in the snow I can take off my snow pants and look like I have a cute pair of jeans on instead of thermals. They are really warm and soft inside,” one five-star review read. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 43

8 This Lightweight Draped Cardigan That Can Be Tied 2 Ways ACEVOG Open Front Drape Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Is there ever such a thing as too many cardigans? This lightweight style sweater is designed with a draped open front and is complete with a belt that can be tied at the waist in the front or the back. It’s the perfect layering piece for added warmth. We especially love the light blue hue. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

9 This Pullover Mini Sweater Dress EXLURA Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon Designed to hit right above the knees, this long sleeve mock neck sweater dress will keep you warm and stylish all season long. From Friendsgiving to holiday parties and nights out, this dress is a no-brainer. Style it with a pair of booties or thigh-high socks and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

10 A Ribbed, Slim-Fit Turtleneck Bodysuit REORIA Ribbed Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This turtleneck bodysuit is anything but basic. Crafted from a stretchy ribbed knit, you’ll find yourself reaching for this top every day. Not only does it make for an easy and clean tuck into jeans, but it can be worn on its own or as a layering piece. “I get more compliments on my outfit when I wear this bodysuit than on any other outfit for work. There are no panty lines and fits snuggly!” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

11 This Cozy Wool Beret That You Can Get In Multiple Colors Braxton Hats Lined Wool Beret Amazon $14 See On Amazon A beret is a statement hat that can pull your entire look together. But, they’re not necessarily known for being the warmest hat — yet. This Braxton Hats beret is made from wool, which will keep you warm and cozy all day. A scarf and brooch also come with this beret purchase, so you don’t even have to worry about adding extra accessories to your cart. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 20

12 A Ribbed-Knit, Knee-Length Sweater Skirt GRACE KARIN Ribbed Sweater Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Shoppers love this ribbed sweater skirt so much, it’s received a 4.6-star rating. Available in four solid hues, the skirt features a knee-length silhouette with buttons in the front and a removable belt. One shopper wrote, “Love this skirt. Goes with everything and fits perfectly. Looks great after two washings.” Another person said it’s, “warm enough for a cold day and cute enough for a spring night.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

13 A Chic Velvet Blazer That Is Perfect For The Holidays Futurino Velvet Open Front Blazer Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a chic holiday outfit that will stand out, look no further. This velvet blazer will add an elevated touch to any outfit. It’s lightweight and has two front pockets. Snag it in black, dark green, or burgundy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

14 A Pair of Stylish Satin Pajamas SWOMOG 2-Piece Satin Pajamas Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give your pajama wardrobe a refresh with this long-sleeve PJ set. Crafted from breathable silk satin, these pajamas are incredibly lightweight. It’s no wonder why these pajamas scored a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Not to mention, this set also makes the perfect holiday gift. Snag them in fun prints like kisses, leaves, or stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 50+

15 This Super Versatile Boat-Neck, Long-Sleeve Top Halife Boat Neck Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This boat neck off-the-shoulder blouse is about to be your new go-to top. It’s designed for comfort and ease and is made from a soft, lightweight fabric. Whether you choose to dress it up or wear it casually, this top can be worn with anything and everything. Over 12,000 shoppers gave it a five-star review. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 26

16 These Suede Over The Knee Boots That Are An Amazon Best-Seller Shoe'N Tale Suede Thigh High Boots Amazon $49 See On Amazon These boots must be pretty epic to be dubbed a No.1 best-seller on Amazon. The suede thigh-high boots are perfect for the colder weather and will instantly make any outfit stylish. The heel measures 2.4 inches for added comfortable height and has a zipper closure. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 27

17 A Pair of Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $40 See On Amazon Incorporating a pair of faux-leather leggings will dress up even the most casual outfits. Made from four-way stretch and a thin fleece lining, they’re soft and comfy. They have a fitted and wide waistband and can also be bought in camel or deep red. Pair them with a hoodie and sneakers or wear them out with a dressier blouse and heels. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 3

18 A Tartan Tunic Dress With A Plaid Design FANCYINN Long Sleeve Plaid Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect dress to style your new over-the-knee boots, say hello to this plaid tunic dress. The long sleeve button-down shirt dress features a turn-down collar and tie-waist belt for added detail. It’s made from polyester and has an easy zipper closure. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 19

19 This Trench Coat That Is Water Resistant Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Trench Coat Amazon $54 See On Amazon This relaxed-fitting trench coat is made from water-repellant cotton-blend fabric and is perfect for rainy days. It features a button front and has a wide collar with a back vent for extra movement. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I got this right at the beginning of fall and it [has] already become useful with the weather change. The buttons are imitation horn (tricolor brown) which adds a nice touch. The fabric is breathable which is what I wanted and it looks like suede cloth.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 5

20 This Twisted-Front, Button-Down Blouse Zeagoo Twisted V-Neck Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This crop-top packs a punch with its gorgeous silky fabric and elevated design details. It has a twisted hemline and V-neckline with full button closure. Whether you grab it in tonal hues like white and black or opt for brighter shades such as green or yellow, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

21 A Pair Of Sheer Tights That Look Like Thigh Highs MILA MARUTTI Faux Thigh High Pantyhose Amazon $25 See On Amazon As temperatures fall, a gorgeous pair of tights can transform any outfit. This pair is designed to look like thigh-high pantyhose and feature a sheer top with an opaque bottom. “Stockings are very comfortable and the material is thick,” said one reviewer. “Very well made. I will be purchasing at least one more pair!” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available styles: 18

22 This Chic Pencil Skirt With A Ruffled Lace Hemline MakeMeChic Ruffle Hem Mermaid Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Mini-skirts may be having a moment, but nothing stands the test of time quite like a mid-length silhouette. This ruffle hem mermaid skirt can easily pair with any top in your wardrobe. The unique flounced hemline adds an interesting touch to this high-waisted pencil skirt. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large

Available styles: 17

23 A Longline Cardigan Detailed With A Lace Trim Tickled Teal 3/4 Sleeve Lace Trim Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Over 8,000 shoppers have deemed this cardigan worthy of a five-star review. It has quarter-length sleeves and lace trim along the sides and is perfect for running errands or keeping at your desk in case you get chilly. “This sweater is even better in person! The lace trim is super cute and the slight flare to the arms and how it hangs is really flattering,” one shopper said. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 5

24 A Super Lux Velvet Robe That’s Great For Lounging Around PRODESIGN Velvet Bathrobe Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll bring the wow factor wherever you go in this velvet bathrobe. The elevated design features soft and ultra-plush fabric. It’s sure to add a touch of luxe to your morning or nighttime routine. “Flows beautifully and looks like a velvety soft blazer on Zoom,” one shopper wrote. “Pair it over a soft dark t-shirt and pajama pants and no one will know you’re in your meeting in sleepwear!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 6

25 This Deep V-Neck Bodysuit With Sheer Sleeves WDIRARA Long Sleeve V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon With an endless assortment of colors to choose from, this ultra-chic bodysuit will not disappoint. It has a V-neck silhouette and is made from super stretchy fabric for all-day comfort. It also comes in a variety of prints, like leopard and paisley. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 40

26 These Comfortable Wedge Booties That Come In Wide Sizes Dunes Wedge Bootie Amazon $40 See On Amazon These wedge booties are bound to make a statement anywhere you choose to wear them. With a rubber sole and vegan suede outer fabric, these shoes are easy to slip on for a night on the town, regardless of the weather. These are also surprisingly comfortable, featuring a memory foam insole. Available sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

Available colors: 3

27 A Pair Of Fleece Lined Leggings With Functional Pockets BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $34 See On Amazon Over 16,000 shoppers gave these fleece-lined leggings a five-star review. The high-waisted style is crafted from breathable and moisture-wicking fabric and is lined with ultra-soft fleece. It has two pockets to store your smartphone and other essentials. The best part? There’s a third hidden pocket in the waistband for your keys. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

28 This Blazer With Contrast Cuffed Sleeves Agnes Orinda Casual Blazer Amazon $48 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic blazer. This casual one comes fully lined and is complete with striped cuffed sleeves. It’s detailed with a side belt to easily cinch your waist. Wear it with your favorite pair of denim or style it over a dress. Available sizes: 1X— 4X

Available colors: 5

29 This Wrap Sweater Dress That Cinches At The Waist Mansy Mock Wrap Batwing Knit Sweater Amazon $42 See On Amazon Designed for comfort and ease, this wrap sweater dress features batwing sleeves and a belt that ties at the waist. It comes in minimalistic shades like black, ivory, and brown, or you can snag it in leopard. “The quality is great. There are no loose threads and the dress is thick enough to wear late fall and winter time on any occasion,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

30 This V-Neck Wrap Sweater With A Ruffle Hem ZESICA Wrap V-Neck Sweater Amazon $42 See On Amazon This feminine wrap sweater comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. It features long batwing sleeves with a cute bowknot belt and is crafted from a soft, stretchy fabric. From fall to spring and cool summer nights, this stylish sweater will transcend seasons. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

31 A 2-Tone Scarf That Feels Just Like Cashmere FORTREE 2-Tone Cashmere Feel Scarf Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re not in the mood to break the bank on a cashmere scarf, we found the perfect alternative. This two-tone cozy scarf feels exactly like cashmere and is made from a soft, lightweight, and breathable fabric. It comes in beautiful colors like tonal grey and cobalt blue. One shopper wrote, “It really feels like cashmere! The soft feeling holds up in the wash too! I was able to use this on my flight as a lap blanket, a shoulder blanket, and a scarf!” Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 9

32 A Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Kate Kasin Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Every closet needs a wow-factor piece and this faux leather pencil skirt is it. It pairs perfectly with a basic white T-shirt or a bodysuit and features a high waist, concealed zipper, and a back slit to easily move around. And thanks to the 10% elastane in the material, it has some stretch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

33 This Long Sleeve Top With A Stylish Cutout Design ALGALAROUND Cutout Front Bodycon Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add an edge to your rotation of tops with this cut-out long-sleeve shirt. It’s made from a soft and super stretchy rayon and features a slim fit with a crew neckline. You can also snag it in a T-shirt version. “Nice material that is stretchy and not see-through, flattering design, nice shade of black, breathable, and mostly exactly what I expected for the price,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

34 A Classic Wide Brim Hat That’s Great For Every Season Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dubbed a best seller on Amazon, this wide-brim Panama hat will make the best finishing touch to any outfit. It’s made from a breathable, lightweight, and comfortable fabric for all-day wear. With almost 17,000 five-star reviews, shoppers can’t get enough of this staple accessory. Complete with a buckle design, this hat will take you from the beach to brunch. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 31

35 This Lightweight & Belted Trench Coat Hanna Nikole Lapel Trench Coat Amazon $49 See On Amazon Featuring a lapel collar, two front pockets, and a removable belt, this trench is perfect all year round thanks to its lightweight fabric. It’s designed to offer windproof protection and makes a great travel jacket for your next trip. “The fabric, the fit, the quality are all excellent,” said one reviewer. “Coat looks better than photos.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available styles: 5

36 A Ruched Velvet Cocktail Dress GUBERRY Velvet Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Everyone needs a statement dress in their closet and this velvet bodycon dress is calling your name. Designed with ruched front fabric and a V-neckline with an asymmetrical hem, you’ll be happy to have this dress on hand the next time the invitation calls for fabulous. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 7

37 This Dainty Lace V-Neck Sweater ZCSIA Lace Ribbed Knit Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon Transition your style from day to night with this lace-ribbed knit sweater, which is available in a variety of colors to choose from. The long sleeves are detailed with delicate lace and the V-neck sweater is complete with a thick waistband. You’ll be happy you bought this the next time you’re looking for something to wear to the office straight to dinner. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

38 A Knitted Bodysuit Romper That Can Double As Pajamas RSLOVE Knitted Pajama Bodysuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect for lounging around the home on its own or stylish enough to layer under jeans, this knitted bodysuit romper will come in handy more than you think. It has a Henley button neckline and is made from breathable fabric. One five-star reviewer wrote, “It is so stretchy! Material is not sheer but it is thin and just extremely soft.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 4

39 The Knot-Front, Cropped-Long Sleeve Top Romwe Knot Front Cutout Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This midriff-baring longs sleeve top is worth adding to your rotation of shirts. Made from ultra-stretchy fabric and designed with a V-neckline, this top is perfect for a party or date night. “It fit very comfortably, had a good stretch to it and you can dress it up with heels or wear with sneakers,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 12