Sexy Clothes That Aren't Too Revealing & Actually Look Expensive

In a world overflowing with provocative styles, it’s easy to forget there’s an alternative that embraces allure without baring it all. Serving sultriness can include showing yourself off, sure — but in my opinion, things get leveled up by slipping on a bold sense of confidence and sophistication. To that end, I’ve found 40 styles that mesh enticing looks with elegance, all at a budget-friendly price tag.

From the form-fitting pencil skirt you can add to your work wardrobe to an event-worthy midi dress with a statement side slit, these pieces prove that clothes don’t need to be revealing to deliver irresistible charm. Just keep scrolling to see for yourself.

1 The Form-Fitting Pencil Skirt With A “Knotty” Detail Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing more chic than a form-fitting pencil skirt. This stretchy number comes with a knotted design on the front that cinches the fabric to create unique side ruching. The asymmetrical hemline hits right below the knee, plus there’s a zipper in the back that camouflages nicely between seams. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

2 This Ruffled Swimsuit With A Plunging Neckline CUPSHE V-Neck Ruffled Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Consider this confirmation that a one-piece swimsuit can be just as fun as a bikini — especially when it has a plunging, ruffle-trim neckline like this one. There’s ruching across the front and a corset-like closure in back that gives you control over how tight you wear it. The medium-coverage bottom doesn’t reveal too much, and the padded cups are conveniently removable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

3 This Super-Soft Bodysuit With A Scoop Neckline Verdusa Basic Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stop what you’re doing and buy this buttery soft, scoop neck bodysuit immediately. It’s the perfect thing to layer under an oversize blazer or tuck into your favorite trousers. There’s a snap fastening at the crotch that comes in handy when it’s time to take it off, and the fitted half sleeves contribute to a model-off-duty look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

4 A Belted Wrap Sweater With A Spicy Neckline In Front And Back ZESICA Belted Wrap Sweater Amazon $46 See On Amazon This sweater comes with a belt design that you wrap around your waist, creating a subtle peplum silhouette. It has long batwing sleeves for fashion-forward charm, plus the deep-V neckline extends to the back which instantly sets this apart from the rest of your sweaters. Wear it on or off the shoulder depending on your mood. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

5 This Floral Midi Dress With A Sultry Side-Slit Floerns Floral Midi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon The show-stopping slit hemline of this midi dress will probably make you want to wear this nonstop. It’s cut from an easy fabric that has slight stretch so you’re sure to be comfy all day long, and there’s a tie-closure in the front that you can style into a cute bow. Although the puff sleeves look great in this black floral colorway, you can also choose from a vibrant red print or daring purple. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus

Available colors: 19

6 A Daringly Low Sweetheart-Neck Sweater With Bell Sleeves Effeltch Sweetheart Neck Corset Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Between the elegant sweetheart neckline and the ribbed material of this sweater, it looks like a top you’d buy from certain celeb-favorite brands — but this one comes at a shockingly good price. It has the silhouette of a corset (without the pesky tie-up closure), flared sleeves, and an inverted hem that looks equally great over jeans or tucked in. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 17

7 This Vintage-Inspired Tiered Mini Dress With Ruffle Trim Dokotoo Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon My motto is: The more ruffles, the better. This tiered dress has ruffle trim lining just about every seam and a deep V-neckline to show off any statement necklaces. It features a beautiful keyhole cutout with a button-closure in the back, and long, flared sleeves. In summary, this is an immediate add-to-cart style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

8 A Paisley Maxi Dress That Doubles As A Long Duster R.Vivimos Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Don’t tell anyone, but this dress secretly doubles as a cardigan. The wrap-tie makes it easy to style as a maxi dress or drape it open on top of your favorite bikini. The design features bell sleeves, a tall leg slit, and a V-neckline — not to mention the most perfect paisley print your closet has ever seen. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 These High-Waisted Pants With A Striking Split Hem SweatyRocks Elastic High Waist Skinny Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Make room for your newest pair of event (or office) pants. They’re high-waisted and super form-fitting, which means you’ll feel securely held in place when you wear them. They feature a split hem that adds an elevated style touch and a pull-on closure that lays flat against the skin — so you can say goodbye to buttons or zippers and hello to comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

10 This Sweetheart-Neck Strapless Dress That’s So Polished Sdencin Twist-Front Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Rocking a strapless dress is always a chic look. This one has a bodycon style that gets a perfect touch of texture from the twisted-knot design in the center of the sweetheart neck. The fabric is highly stretchy to help it hug your body without rolling down, and a slit in the back hem allows for movement (so you won’t have to take teeny tiny steps when you wear this!). Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

11 A Silky Smooth 2-Piece Pajama Set Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Trust me, this dreamy satin pajama set is a necessary addition to your nighttime routine. It comes with a featherlight top that features dainty spaghetti straps and bottoms that comfortably stay in place thanks to a stretchy waistband. There are two slits on either side that add to the breezy fit, and you can easily wear these pieces separately or mix and match colors. If lingerie isn’t your thing, reach for this effortless set instead. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

12 A Versatile Maxi Dress Giving Major Side-Slit II ININ Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing this V-neck dress to a wedding or a birthday party, you’re sure to be voted best-dressed. The high slit lets you show off your shoe of choice while balancing out the deep V-neckline. There’s a pleated design that’s ideal for dressier occasions, plus the stretchy material makes it comfortable enough to wear for long nights. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

13 This Mini Sweater Dress With Batwing Sleeves Mansy Batwing Sweater Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Imagine your favorite sweater — just in dress form. This sweater dress has all the cozy vibes while showcasing a hip-hugging bodycon fit, statement-making batwing sleeves, and a wide belt that ties at the waist. The knitted material is thick for a warm and comfy feel, and the V-neckline can be stretched if you choose to wear it slightly off the shoulders. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

14 A Dressy-Casual Chiffon Blouse With A Customizable Tie Waist Romwe Chiffon Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Perfect for a day at the office or brunch with your friends, this versatile blouse has a modest neckline and wide, drapey sleeves that fall to the elbow. The lightweight chiffon material makes it ideal to wear year-round while the self-tie waist gives you the ability to customize how form-fitting you want to style it. Pair it with virtually any pants or skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 5

15 A Smocked Dress With A Stunning Off-The-Shoulder Neckline R.Vivimos Cotton Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This 100% cotton, off-the-shoulder midi dress lets you showcase your shoulders atop a gorgeous tiered design. The bell sleeves have a billowy cut that’s cinched together with an elasticated cuff for shape, the smocked bodice is stretchy for comfort and security, and you can wear it as a traditionally shouldered gown too. The ribbon-tie in back is icing on the cake. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

16 This Knit Tank Top With A Loose, Casual Drape Tutorutor V Neck Knitted Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tell your Amazon order history there’s no such thing as too many tanks. Although this tank top is fabricated in a cushy knitted material, the hemline is finished off with a subtle ribbing that’ll pull your whole look together. It has a loose-fitting structure and offers soft stretch so you can easily tuck it into denim shorts during the hotter months or layer it under your favorite jacket on cooler days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

17 A One-Shoulder Dress With Silhouette For Days BTFBM Off The Shoulder Ribbed Knit Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This dress reminds me of something Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would wear. The modest neckline makes it ultra-elegant while the bodycon fit offers a striking silhouette. The ribbed knit provides a soft, comfortable feel, plus the top can be styled completely off-the-shoulder, or just off one shoulder — so you basically get two dresses for the price of one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

18 This Romantic Airy Cardigan With Intricate Lace Detailing Bsubseach Lace Duster Amazon $29 See On Amazon This duster is the perfect layer to elevate a minimal outfit. It’s made with a lace material that drapes across the body, adding dimension and intricate detail. The wide sleeves and sheer design offer great breathability, which makes it versatile enough to even style over a bikini for your next pool day. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 20

19 A High-Waisted Bikini With Ruffle-Sleeves & Retro Flair SOLY HUX Plus Size Ruffle High Waisted Bikini (2-Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon The number one necessity for your day at the beach? A really good ruffled bikini. The deep V-neckline of this top is paired with ruffled sleeves that add extra movement (and coverage) with each swim stroke. It’s cut with a high-rise waist that gives your tush a full-coverage fit, and the scoop back looks gorgeous under your favorite cover-up. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 12

20 This Charming Cottagecore Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress R.Vivimos Puffed Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This pink gem is the perfect dainty dress to keep on hand. It has a square neckline and short puffed sleeves that complement the stretchy smocking. The ruffle lining along the top adds a touch of softness, and the vintage-inspired print will give you all the nostalgia you want. The top lining is also elasticated so you can style this with an off-the-shoulder neckline, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

21 A Classic Tunic With A Deep-V & Dolman Sleeves IN'VOLAND V-Neck Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you like your tees to have a little extra oomph, this blouse has dolman sleeves with a wider fit and a V-neckline that channels the look of a wrap. It’s cut from breathable fabric (rayon with a touch of spandex) that’ll help keep you cool. Plus, the draped hem extends over your bum if you prefer more coverage when wearing leggings or jeans. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

Available colors: 19

22 This Simply Elegant Maxi Dress With A V-Neckline WOOSEA Sleeveless Long Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This ethereal maxi dress comes in nearly 40 colors — and trust me, after feeling how soft and lightweight it is you’ll probably want to buy every shade. The deep V-neckline and sleeveless design will keep you cool and is easily layerable, while the elastic closure keeps you from fussing with zippers or hard-to-reach buttons. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

23 A Regal Ruched Skirt With A Stretchy Waistband SheIn Slit Wrap Asymmetrical Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This skirt has a high-rise design with an elastic waist that stays put. The asymmetrical hemline is complemented by wrapped ruching that offers a dimensional look while the front slit provides ample room to walk with ease. This coffee color is a great neutral shade, but you can also choose from brighter tones like green or Barbiecore pink. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

24 A Slouchy-Chic Sweater With A Plunging V-Neck softom V-Neck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cross-front sweater is cut from a soft, ribbed knit material that feels cozy on a cooler day. The deep V-neckline lets you choose if you’d like to show off a frilly bralette underneath or layer it over a high-neck tee for a more modest appeal. There’s subtle ribbing on the edges that give it an elevated feel, plus you can turn it around to rock a deep-V backless look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

25 This T-Shirt Dress With A Touch Of Spice Missufe T-Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is so versatile you could pair it with a blazer for your next day at the office or style it with sneakers for a casual day around town. It’s made of 100% cotton for breathability with great stretch — and can even be worn as a maternity dress. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

26 A Drapey Maxi Dress You Can Dress Up Meenew Beach Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon RSVP “Yes” to your next wedding invite and get excited about wearing this dress. The plunging neckline is paired with drapey sleeves that fall to elbow length. There’s a wide smocked band that sits right below the bust for a secure, yet stretchy, fit. The back also features a deep-V design and has a tie closure to customize how tight you want to wear it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

27 The Form-Fitting Tank Dress With Cheeky Cutouts ANRABESS Sleeveless Scoop Neck Fitted Tank Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This tank dress is fitted to perfection. It features two playful cutouts with drawstring ties on either side and a bodycon fit that hugs you like a second skin. The back has a traditional cut so you can wear a regular bra with it, and there is a leg slit up to the knee on the side. Dress this down with a classic sneaker or up with your favorite heel — the styling options are endless. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

28 This Super Smooth, Sleeveless Bodysuit PUMIEY High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This bodysuit is made of fabric that stretches to twice its size, which means you’re in for a super-shaped look — that’s also super comfy — when you put it on. It feels buttery-soft on the skin and seamlessly contours to your body like you’re wearing nothing at all. The snap closure is wildly convenient and the high-neckline gives you a more modest look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

29 An Ultra-Stretchy Maxi Dress That Hugs Your Body Reoria Lounge Dress $35 See On Amazon This lounge dress is equally as form-fitting as it is full-coverage. It drapes all the way down to the floor offering a maxi length hem, while the stretchy fabrication hugs your body and wears close. The halter neckline covers the chest, and the ribbed material and easy pull-on design offer max comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

30 This Puff-Sleeve Top With A Trendy Square Neckline ROMWE Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pair this puff-sleeve top with just about anything and you’re sure to get compliments. The sleeves fall with a stylish puff to right above the elbow and the square neckline adds an elevated touch. The soft, comfy fabric is easy to throw on and go, and you can choose from options with lace or with buttons down the front. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

31 This Cheeky Mini Dress With A Faux-Wrap Ruffled Skirt WEEPINLEE Ruffle Wrap Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon Fact: A good wrap dress will live in your closet for years to come because it isn't going out of style any time soon. This timeless piece has a high neck, which is ideal if you like full chest coverage, and it’s made with a lightweight knit fabric with some stretch. The ruffle lining on the hemline and cuffs make for a frilly look, and the wrap-closure is another visual element that draws the eye. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

32 A Classic Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress In Petite Sizes Star Vixen Short Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make this your new go-to LBD (little black dress, duh!). The simple structure gives you the freedom to dress it up or down, while the wrap-around design allows you to adjust it to your perfect fit. The wrinkle-resistant fabric is perfect for mornings you don’t have time to take out the iron, and the knitted, lightly stretchy material wears soft on the skin. Available sizes: Small Petite — X-Large Petite

Available colors: 5

33 This Denim Skirt With An A-Line Silhouette Viatabuna Denim Maxi Skirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon This denim maxi skirt is a staple in any denim drawer. It’s made with cotton for a super-soft feel and has a raw, frayed hem for added visual interest. Suitable for all seasons, the high waist pairs perfectly with everything from crop tops to bomber jackets. The classic five-pocket design adds style and convenience. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

34 A Effortless Long-Sleeve Bodycon Dress Missufe Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Go green in this cute fitted dress. The bodycon style makes it look like it was custom-made for you. Long sleeves are ideal for colder-seasons wear and easily slip under a jean jacket or blazer on the chilliest days. The soft, stretchy fabric is thick enough that it isn’t see-through, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

35 A Button-Up With A Loose, Gauzy Feel Astylish Women's Button Down Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon This button-up shirt comes with a broken-in feeling that’s so soft on the skin. Of course, there’s a classic collar and roll-up sleeves — but the real star of the show is how lightweight the fabric is. Although it’s a bit sheer, the fabrication means it won’t wear too close to the skin and the linen look is uber-chic. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

36 A Maxi Skirt With A Thigh-High Slit & Lots Of Movement Yonala Tie Up Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This skirt is an immediate must-have style. The tie closure gives you the ability to adjust the waistband and the wrap design creates a tall slit that lets you show off some leg — and allows for freedom when walking. You can also layer it over your favorite swimsuit and leverage it as a sarong. Choose from more than two dozen lovely floral prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

37 This Asymmetrical, Off-The-Shoulder Blouse That Makes A Statement Uvog Off Shoulder Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This blouse ticks all the boxes. It wears tight to the body but isn’t restrictive, and is playful but not too revealing. An off-shoulder wrap neckline delivers maximum look while the ribbed knit fabrication feels soft to the touch. Perfect for a date night or friends’ night out, the stretchy material is super comfortable and tucks nicely into denim or trousers for a contoured look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

38 A Tie-Waist Romper With A Layered Ruffle Hem Relipop Tie Waist Mini Dress Romper Amazon $38 See On Amazon You get the flow of your favorite dress with the security of your comfiest shorts in this romper. It has a tie belt that sits right below the bust and a layered ruffle hem that makes it totally twirl-worthy. The sleeves have a stretchy cuff that helps keep them in place, and the easy zipper closure means you can get this on and off in seconds. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

39 A 2-Piece Set That Features Cheeky Split-Hem Pants FANCYINN Crop Top Wide Leg Pants Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon In my opinion, nothing looks more pulled together than a coordinated set. This one comes with a crop top with short ruffle sleeves and bottoms that feature a split hem traveling up each leg. The fabric doesn’t give much stretch but is lightweight enough to sit on the skin without making you feel overheated, and the tie-closure at the waist helps keep everything in place. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28