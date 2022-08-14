Sexy Clothing Doesn't Need To Be Tight-Fitting — & These Pieces That Don't Cling To Your Body Are Proof

A skintight dress isn’t the only way to show off. In fact, your sultry side can come out whenever you want it to, no matter what you’re wearing. But if you need some inspiration, I’m here to help.

These tops, dresses, and jumpsuits beautifully drape your body and make you look so hot without being tight-fitting, clingy, or uncomfortable. The blend of comfort and style brings a confidence that will ooze sexiness in even the most loose-fitting piece.

This sleeveless maxi dress, for example, barely even touches your body because of how it flows and yet it’ll still have you strutting down the street. Or maybe this mini dress is more your style. The mesh lining envelopes you in pleats that are cute enough for Tinkerbell but still give you a bit of shape with its puffy and ruched neckline.

In case you haven’t noticed, everything listed below is under $50 because looking great also doesn’t mean expensive, and Amazon knows it. Their countless style options means you can replenish your closet so you have a new outfit for nearly every event without having to break the bank. So free yourself of the idea that looking good has to cost you your money and comfort and shop away.

1 A Cold Shoulder Top That’s Super Stretchy ALLEGRACE Plus Size Cold Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon A cold shoulder top is the perfect staple for a hot day that turns into a cool night. The cut outs on both half sleeves will bring even more breathability to the already lightweight material while still giving you a bit of coverage for that breeze that may pass by. The bit of spandex blended in this top makes it easy to pull on and comfy enough to wear all day. Available Sizes: 1X – 4X

Available Colors: 20

2 This Ruffled Mini Dress With A Gorgeous Open Back & Adjustable Ties R.Vivimos Summer Halter Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon There isn’t one part of this mini dress that you won’t instantly fall in love with. Between the halter neck, open back, and ruffled hem, it will definitely be one of the sweetest looking pieces in your closet. The adjustable ties in the back of the neck, center, and spandex waistband makes it easy to custom-fit the dress to your body and make it fit as loose as you want. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 29

3 A Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit With Convenient Side Pockets Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Comfort leads to confidence, and I’m not sure anything is quite as comfortable as this loose-fitting jumpsuit. The stretchy yet soft material drapes over your body, barely touching your skin thanks to its roomy design. If you want to change up the shape, add a belt or tie a cute cardigan around your waist. The spaghetti straps are adjustable, so you can play with the length and fit. Available Sizes: Small – 4X-Large

Available Styles: 42

4 These Yoga Pants With Completely Open Slit Sides AvaCostume High Slit Harem Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you choose to use these yoga pants for an actual sweat session or to run a quick errand in, the loose fit design is sure to keep you comfy throughout it all. The elastic waist band adds to the laidback look, the long slits on the side give these bottoms a breezy and loose fit, and the elastic at the ankle pulls the pants together. The modal cotton and spandex pants also ensures these pants are buttery soft. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 30

5 A Flowing Tank Top With Elegant Lace Trim BLENCOT Lace Trim V Neck Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Who says your everyday tank top has to be boring? Add some lace trim to the neckline and sleeves, and you’ll have an upgrade to a staple. The rounded hem looks good, so feel free to rock the loose fit top over your favorite pair of jeans or tucked into a A-line skirt for an office-ready outfit. Available Sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

Available Colors: 22

6 A Fun Patterned Maxi Skirt With An Elastic Waistband Bluetime Leopard Print Long Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Combine comfort and style with this gorgeous chiffon maxi skirt. The breathable material will keep you cool while the high waist sits nicely with an elastic band that eliminates the need for uncomfortable belts that squeeze you too tightly. Choose from a bunch of animal and floral prints — all which are given a nice flow by the subtle pleats that fall from the waistline. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 21

7 This One-Shoulder Top With A Dramatic Flowy Sleeve DOROSE One Shoulder Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This one-shoulder blouse will make any outfit look effortlessly fabulous. The super lightweight material is the perfect thing to tuck into pants or a skirt for a night out, and the billowing fit will look absolutely effortless. Choose between a few staple colors and long sleeve or half sleeve options. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 10

8 This Adorable Mini Dress With Puff Sleeves EXLURA Square Neck Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Available in a ton of pretty pastels as well as classic black and white, this square neck mini dress will be your go to for any time a bit of sunshine comes out. The A-line bottom is given a bit of dimension with the ruffles that begin at the high waist, and the oversized puff sleeves will make any event feel regal. Wear them off-the-shoulder for a more relaxed fit. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 13

9 A Casual Front Tie Blouse With Bell Sleeves & A Deep V Ecrocoo Tiered Bell Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon For a day to night look, throw on this front tie blouse that is casual and comfy enough to be in all day but still cute enough to an evening concert, a cocktail bar, or whatever else you may have planned. The lightweight material helps the bell sleeves flow beautifully in the wind and adds even more breathability to its open design. Adjust the tie to make it fit as short or long as you desire. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 9

10 This Dramatic High Neck Jumpsuit With A Gorgeous Open Back Ekaliy HalterJumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon This jumpsuit is one of those pieces that would cost a fortune if you bought it anywhere other than good old Amazon. The super wide and flowy pant legs in addition to the completely open back will have you strutting with confidence. This piece does all the work for you so pair the high neck with some statement earrings, and you’ll be good to go. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 27

11 A Racerback Tank With Lace Trim Around The Top Happy Sailed V Neck Lace Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you hear racerback, you may think of a more sporty top, but this lace-trimmed tank top is anything but rough around the edges. The various prints (like snakeskin and floral) all come with a beautiful and breezy lace lining around the neck and going under the arms to continue onto the back. Leave the rounded hem exposed or tuck it into a pair of denim shorts. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 20

12 This Button Up Maxi Dress With A Center Slit Milumia Button Up Split Maxi Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon Switch things up with the center slit in this floral maxi dress. Not only does it give you some air when walking but it’s a great tool when posing for pictures — just hold half the slit to one side to show off your leg and feel like the model you are. The dress features a ruched high waistband that allows the lightweight fabric to flare out a bit. Buttons line the entire center down from the V-neck to give it a sweet look with just a touch of sass. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 12

13 A High-Low Floral Skirt With A Comfy & Stretchy Waist PRETTYGARDEN Ditzy Floral Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon The elastic waistband on this midi skirt adds stretch, thus giving you a bit more, literal, wiggle room and making this a comfy fit. Use the high-low ruffled hem and tiers on this skirt to show off a pair of gladiator sandals or new pair of heels to wear to date night. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 11

14 A Long Sleeve Dress With A Design That’s Ready For Festival Season Romwe Beach Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon This loose-fitting long sleeve dress is great to have for a chilly night. It has a hippie chic vibe not only in the flowy cut and bell sleeves, but it has a unique pattern that mimics tassels and weaving without having any extra fabric. This festival-ready dress is easy to just throw on, match with your favorite accessories, and you’ll be ready to walk out the door. Available Sizes: X-Large – 3X

Available Styles: 8

15 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With Side Pockets Pinup Fashion Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This will be the comfiest date night outfit you ever wear. This maxi dress is made of a super soft material that you’ll barely feel draping over your body. The high slit and off-the-shoulder design balance each other out while the tie-waist brings it all together and gives this dress some shape. Best of all? You can leave your purse at home thanks to the two side pockets. Available Sizes: 14 Plus – 28 Plus

Available Styles: 9

16 A Wrap Skirt With Draping That Has Serious Grecian Vibes SheIn Wrap Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon The genius draped design of this maxi skirt lets you walk freely without worrying that the stylish center slit is showing too much. The skirt’s elegant drape keeps you covered while still giving the illusion of skin and having a breezy little center slit. The elastic waist sits high and makes it easy to slip into its pencil-like fit. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 44

17 A Super Lightweight Sundress With A Pointed Hem Romwe Spaghetti Strap Sundress Amazon $22 See On Amazon The rounded and ruffled hem on this sundress will make you want to dance all night just to show off how flowy it is. Both the front and back have a V-cut (though the back has some crisscrossed straps), and the bottom hem’s opposite shape keeps you covered but highlights the sides of your legs. Don’t worry about it being so lightweight that it’s see-through — the lining keeps it opaque. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 18

18 A High-Neck Tank With Crochet Detailing Bluetime Halter Lace Flowy Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon The crochet detailing on this high-neck tank top beautifully blends in with the rest of the material while still managing to make a statement. The center ruches down the center to create gorgeous pleats that lead to a rounded hem. Let it flow over a pair of casual jeans or a midi skirt for a fun night out look. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 18

19 This Sleeveless Maxi Dress With A V-Neck Front & Back Verdusa Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sleeveless maxi dress is the epitome of comfort. The V-neck cuts in both the front and back give you room to breath while the rest of the lightweight fabric gently drapes down all the way to the floor. The stretchy material is so soft that you’ll want to wear it everyday. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available Colors: 14

20 An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With A Drawstring Waist ZESICA Off Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $42 See On Amazon This jumpsuit’s stretchy and soft material is just begging to be worn all day. Pair it with some cute sneakers during the day and towering heels at night for an easy switch. The elastic hem neckline keeps the off-the-shoulder design in place and the drawstring waist lets you customize exactly how you want it to fit. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 18

21 A Chiffon Maxi Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Topdress Long Beach Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pair this chiffon maxi skirt with all white sneakers or a pair of pumps depending on what you have planned for the day. It’ll look good with just about anything and is comfy enough to wear during any event. The half lining keeps you covered and stops at the perfect point to add a sheet touch and keep this bottom nice and airy. The elastic waistband with subtle ruffles makes it easy to pull on and keep in place. Available Sizes: Medium – 3X-Large

Available Styles: 23

22 This Super Soft T-Shirt Dress With A Pretty Lace Trim Halife Lace Hem T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon This is not your regular schmegular T-shirt dress. In addition to having pockets, it has a lace trim on the bottom that’s so elegant and helps to make this piece standout in your closet. Whether you pair the long sleeve versions with tights or the short sleeve versions with sandals or sneakers, you’ll be super cute in this soft yet casual dress. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 30

23 This Tunic Tank With A Sultry Keyhole Cutout Above The Bust MONNURO Keyhole Tunic Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a longline cut and flowy fit throughout the stomach, this tunic tank is the definition of comfort. But that doesn’t mean it’s boring. The keyhold opening right above the bust shows off just the right amount of cleavage, while the classic tank sleeves make this top a great breezy option for warmer days or a layer-ready piece for fall and spring. Available Sizes: Large – 6X

Available Styles: 28

24 This 2-Piece Set With A Flowy Tank & Matching Wide-Leg Pants ROYLAMP 2 Piece Outfit With Round Neck Crop & Cropped Wide Leg Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can get in on the coordinated two-piece set trend without wearing tight-fitting crop tops and leggings, and this set with wide leg pants and a round neck tank proves it. Made of a soft and lightweight polyester/spandex fabric blend, this set has a breathable tank on top and breezy, wide leg pants with a high-raise waist on the bottom. When layered together, you get a flowy ‘fit that moves with you. Available Sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 20

25 These Palazzo Pants That Have Over 21,000 Five-Star Reviews Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a wide leg that flows and moves as you walk and a high waistband that’s as comfy as your favorite PJs, it’s no wonder why these palazzo pants have over 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They have faux pockets in the back that have a dressy look that’s totally office-approved and come in dozens of styles that beg to be paired with crop tops. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available Styles: 44

26 These Layered Pants With High Slits Simplee Split High Waisted Belted Flowy Pants Amazon $38 See On Amazon The tie-waist on these wide-leg pants create a paperbag effect that accentuates your waist yet allows you to make these as loose-fitting as you want. The high slits on both pant legs will flow in the wind, keeping you cool on even the most humid day. Available Sizes: Small – 4X-Large

Available Styles: 16

27 This Cold-Shoulder Top With Gorgeous Lace Sleeves TFSDOD V Neck Lace Cut Out Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon When trimmings around the neckline aren’t enough to fulfill your lace obsession, grab this cold-shoulder blouse with lace sleeves that are absolutely beautiful but still have a comfy tee feel. The V-neck is stretchy and loose-fitting, making it the perfect top to tuck into just about any outfit. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 22

28 These Wide Leg Pants With A Supportive Elastic Waistband Hanna Nikole Plus Size Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These wide leg pants have eliminated many of the problems that come with an ordinary pair. The stretchy fabric lets you strut your stuff in a pair that looks as though they were custom made for you. Plus, the wide fold-over waistband avoids any tight material from cutting into your stomach and makes sure that the pants stay in place without any sagging or slouching. Wear them with a pair of heels to let the lightweight fabric flow. Available Sizes: 16 Plus – 24 Plus

Available Styles: 10

29 This Ruffled Maxi Dress With Unique Asymmetric Tiers ANRABESS Summer Spaghetti Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This may look like any ordinary maxi dress at first glance, but take a second look. The ruffled body is sectioned off asymmetrically, bringing super subtle triangle designs throughout the skirt. Pull on its stretchy fabric, adjust the spaghetti straps, and hop out the door. Its relaxed fit is perfect to rock on the beach or pair with some heels for a balanced look on a night out. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 19

30 A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With A Cute Center Cut Out ANRABESS Wide leg Jumpsuit with Cutout Amazon $42 See On Amazon This is the kind of jumpsuit that makes people say “Wow it’s not a dress?” But nope, it’s something even better. With side pockets, an elastic waistband, and flowing pant legs that allow airflow to keep you cool, what more could you ask for? Well, there’s also the adorable top half with adjustable spaghetti straps and a front center cut out with ruching to add a touch of allure. Pair it with a pair of wedges to have a put-together but comfy outfit or sneakers for a day full of walking. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Colors: 13

31 This Satin Skirt With A Side Slit & Back Ruching SheIn Plus Asymmetrical Side Split Satin Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The gorgeous ruching that gives this satin skirt its elegant vibe doesn’t stop in the front. The simple pull in the center of the back hem gives it the same beautiful draping as the slit. The high slit will photograph amazingly and have you feeling your best. Grab the shiny material in colors like Champagne, lilac, emerald, and more. Available Sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Plus

Available Styles: 15

32 This Eye-Catching Beach Coverup With Batwing Sleeves Bsubseach Beach Kaftan Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can absolutely get away with wearing this gorgeous beach coverup as a real dress. The V-neck leads down to a diamond design in the center that ruches on all side to add a bit of dimension to the otherwise flowy body of the piece. The lightweight material will keep you cool and protect you from those strong UV rays all while keeping the vibes beachy keen. Available Sizes: One size

Available Colors: 18

33 A Satin Tank Top With An Effortless Cowl Neck Ekouaer Silk Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon Something about the way this cowl neck tank top drapes along the top will make you feel even hotter than if you were wearing a skintight bodysuit. The satin material brings a beautiful sheen to any outfit and comes in a bunch of fun colors and prints, including leopard, light pink, silver, and gold. The back features a criss cross design with straps that can be adjusted. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 20

34 A Bell-Sleeved Dress That’s As Fancy As It Is Comfy BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This shift dress is one of the best pieces of proof that you don’t have to wear skintight items to feel like fire. The roomy body of this dress is accentuated by its even roomier bell sleeves with tier ruffles, and the V-neck highlights your décolletage. The chiffon material is as lightweight as it gets, so you can feel comfortable dancing the night away. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available Styles: 45

35 An Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s As Soft Your Favorite Tee Beocut Plus Size Off The Shoulder Tops Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll want to grab all this off-the-shoulder top in all four of the available colors. The stretchy material is comfortable enough to throw on every day and rock as an upgrade to your ordinary T-shirt. Pull one shoulder up to create a cap sleeve and asymmetrical shape. Available Sizes: 2X – 5X

Available Styles: 4

36 This Ruffled Maxi Dress With Shoulder Straps That Tie Into Cute Bows DEEP SELF V Neck Tie Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon A ruffled maxi dress like this is enough to make anyone feel like a royal. The bowties on the shoulders are the first thing that catches the eye, but the open back assures that you’ll be the star of the day from every angle. The long bottom of the dress is made up of tiered ruffles that drape beautifully on the body and keep it nice and flowy. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 18

37 A Chiffon Duster That Flows With A Unique Neckline & Tie Waist Begonia.K Long Sleeve Chiffon Cardigan $28 See On Amazon For a super lightweight finishing touch, throw on this sheer chiffon duster over nearly any outfit. Pair it with a spaghetti strap dress in the summer or some jeans and a turtleneck in the winter. While the long cardigan is a great way to accessorize an already put together outfit, it still has some fun details of its own like the 3/4 sleeves that can be rolled up and removable belted waist. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Colors: 12

38 This Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress That’ll Make You Feel & Look Like A Fairy Romwe Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon If Tinkerbell could choose a garment from this list, she would go with this adorable mini dress. The exterior mesh lining extends past the underlying material, ruches at the chest, and flows in tiers to create beautiful oversized sleeves that truly channel fairytale vibes. Grab it in fun colors like baby blue and yellow for a sweet feel or a deep red for a more sultry look. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available Colors: 17

39 A Wrap Maxi Skirt That Comes In A Bunch Of Pretty Florals Yonala Tie Up Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon The various floral and botanical prints that this maxi skirt comes in scream summer vibes. Rock the skirt’s high slit to your next brunch with friends or dinner party at home — yes, this garment is comfy enough to cook and lounge in. Tie the drawstring waist to perfectly form to your shape and let the skirt beautifully flow. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available Styles: 18