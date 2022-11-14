Sexy Clothing That Isn't Revealing & Will Keep You Warm When It’s Cold Out

Cold weather fashion is all about leaving things to the imagination. Take this turtleneck, for example, it’ll have you completely wrapped up in its warm cocoon and yet you’ll probably feel even better than when you’re wearing a crop top in the summer.

Putting together a cute and alluring but weather-appropriate outfit is easy when you have Amazon. After all, looking fiery in when it’s chilly starts by layering with gloves and stockings while the rest is just finding pieces to replace your tanks, pants, and tees. And that part’s not difficult at all. All you have to do is swap out your shorts for this pair of faux leather leggings that are fleece-lined or pick up a knit maxi dress to get an entire look in one piece.

Keep scrolling for more cozy but cute inspiration that you’ll wish you can wear even in the summer because it’s so alluring.

1 A Soft Waffle Knit Sweater With A Crisscross Back Asvivid Criss Cross V Back Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon The open crisscross design on this V-back sweater will add a bit of spice to even plain pair of jeans. Every inch of the piece, including the ribbed hems, is a waffle knit that’s made of 100% cotton. Reviewers love that it’s heavy enough to keep you warm but still comfortable to wear underneath a coat. Available styles: 50

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 These Thick Thigh-High Stockings That Won’t Slide Down Moon Wood Thigh High Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Reaching a good amount above the knees, these thigh-high stockings create an air of mystery as you cover up to stay warm. Less becomes more when you pair these with a mini skirt and end up only showing a sliver of skin. They’re made mostly of thick, warm cotton and 20% stretchy yarn for the elasticity that hugs the feet and legs while still being adjustable and not too tight. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: One size

3 This Silky Smooth Turtleneck That Hugs The Body FASHIONOLIC Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $18 See On Amazon The silhouette of your body in this turtleneck sweater is all you need to grab the whole room’s attention. The super stretchy fabric is silky smooth and soft so you don’t have to worry about dealing with itchiness all day. Wear this on its own for a dinner date or under a sweater vest to make it preppy for the office. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 An Oversized Tunic Top That Doubles As A Mini Dress ZANZEA Long Sleeve Oversized Baggy Tunic Top Amazon $40 See On Amazon This tunic top is the epitome of being casual but cool. In addition to the batwing sleeves that give you a ton of room to snuggle up in, its oversized length make it even more comfortable. Its actually just long enough to wear as a mini dress too, so you can repurpose it for multiple outfits. Plus, it has pockets which instantly takes any garment up a notch. Available styles: 15

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

5 These Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon While these palazzo pants may look (and feel) as comfortable as a pair of yoga pants, they can be dressed up for a fancy dinner just as well as they can be dressed down with sneakers. Their flowy wide legs can easily be draped over a pair of boots to add to their warmth. They have a comfy elastic waistband that’s quick to slip in and out of, and faux pocket seams on the back give them a dressier look. Available styles: 48

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

6 An Affordable, Luxe Scarf That Feels As Soft As Cashmere Veronz Super Soft Classic Cashmere Feel Winter Scarf Amazon $18 See On Amazon Having this scarf effortlessly draped over your peacoat adds an elegance that can hardly ever be achieved with an article of clothing that’s this affordable. The soft viscose fabric feels identical to cashmere, and the fringed accessory comes in a ton of gorgeous plaids that scream cozy and some solid colors as well. Available styles: 41

Available sizes: One size

7 This Sporty Boat-Neck Top That Can Be Worn Off-The-Shoulder HIYIYEZI Long Sleeve Boat Neck Off Shoulder Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Take this boat-neck top from day to night by simply adjusting it to be on a single shoulder or totally off-the-shoulder when it’s time to leave work and head to happy hour. Having your collarbones pop is a great way to subtly show skin without having it be over-the-top or sacrificing too much of the sweater’s warm coverage. Available styles: 41

Available sizes: 4 — 22

8 These High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings That Are Lined With Fleece VOGUEMAX Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon These faux leather leggings shatter any horror stories you’ve heard about wearing the rockstar fabric. Being lined with fleece, they’re much easier to put on, more comfortable to sit in all day, and warmer than similar bottoms. The high waist hugs your body and doesn’t leave any space for a weird gap or for cold air to sneak into. Style with a pair of heels, and you’ll be ready for a night out. Available styles: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X

9 A Stretchy Faux Wrap Dress With Ruching & Cozy Long Sleeves POSESHE Deep V Neck Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Even though this wrap dress features a center slit and v-neck, it’s silky fabric will fit you like a glove to keep in warmth no matter how long your night is. The crossover neckline is complemented by the subtle ruching that spreads across the chest and around the waist. Throw on a pair of stockings and you’ll be bundled up and ready to go. Available styles: 14

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

10 This V-Neck Sweater That Is *Super* Toasty Aleumdr V Neck Long Sleeve Amazon $20 See On Amazon The extra wide hem around the neckline and cuffs takes this waffle knit sweater from a laidback everyday essential to a unique piece that brings its own special style. The V-neck is in both the front and back and can be dropped off of one shoulder on warmer days when you don’t need to be as covered. It also comes in a distressed version with a frayed hem that’s just a bit cropped. Available styles: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Fiery Faux Leather Pencil Skirt With A Back Slit Kate Kasin Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Switch up your typical work uniform with this faux leather pencil skirt that’s business and a party all at once. The smooth fabric is made with a bit of elastane to make it easier to get into than most leather pieces, and the slight slit in the back also gives you more range for comfortable movement. It’s also thick enough to keep you warm during that morning commute. Available styles: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Fuzzy Sweater Dress With Elegant Lantern Sleeves EXLURA Mock Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon Pair this sweater dress with a pair of sneakers or some heeled knee-high boots — it’ll rise to any occasion. The charming dress has a bodycon fit with skin-friendly fuzzy material that won’t itch. Meanwhile, the mock neck and lantern sleeves make it appropriate to wear to any event, so you can really get your use out of it. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 An Extra Warm Shawl With Chic Fringe On The Ends RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon This scarf is more than just an accessory to throw on over a jacket. With 77 inches of length, the large (and super soft) piece can be used as a shawl to cuddle up in. So on days when it’s not too cold, use this in place of a light jacket for some warmth and style. The delicate fringe at the bottom adds just the right amount of texture and style to the timeless wrap. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: One size

14 This Lightweight Wrap Sweater With A High-Low Hem Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Sleeve Wrap Top Amazon $33 See On Amazon This wrap top has an interesting shape no matter what angle you look at it from. The hem falls in a high-low design that makes it perfect to wear with leggings and stay covered while the front has a V-neck that’s created by the draped sides. The gauge knit fabric is breathable and great for layering with tanks underneath — or wearing on its own for a more daring look. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 A Lace-Trimmed Nightgown That Buttons Down The Center Ekouaer Nightgown Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Leave the raggedy T-shirt in the drawer and upgrade your pajamas to this nightgown. The button-down dress has lace trimmings on the hem and front pocket to combine romance and comfort, and trust me — this nightgown is soft. It comes in both short and long sleeve options, and a wide selection of colors and patterns. Available styles: 34

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 A Mock-Neck Bodysuit That’ll Look Sleek With Any Outfit MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mock neck bodysuit can be paired with skirts, jeans, and dress pants; it can be paired with vests, jackets, or lace tops...the list goes on and on. The fabric has a great stretch that’s easy to slip into and has a convenient snap closure at the crotch. It comes in a great range of colors and patterns so you can always one to go with the look you’re going for. Available styles: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Reversible Sweater Dress With A Deep V-Back The Drop Suki Rib Midi V-Back Sweater Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon The V-back on this midi sweater dress can actually be worn in the front if you ever feel like switching it up. The warm yet breathable wool blend piece can actually be worn both ways and styled with everything from sneakers to booties. Taller customers can enjoy its comfort too thanks to its generous length. Add a belt to the waist for a more form-fitting look or rock the relaxed fit. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

18 These Sporty Fleece Sweatpants With A Slouchy, Cozy Fit Comfort Cotton Boyfriend Fleece Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These fleece sweatpants are longer and baggier than usual and have a drawstring waist to really give you that customized fit and the comfort of stealing a beau’s comfiest bottoms. The breathable wide legs are great to style with a pair of chunky sneakers and come in two staple colors. They also have two side pockets to store your essentials when you’re rushing out the door. Available styles: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

19 A Front-Tie Blouse With Roomy Batwing Sleeves IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This waffle knit top is a great way to look as though you put more effort in your outfit than you actually did. The tie-front brings a certain touch that makes it effortlessly stylish, while allowing you to customize the fit. The shirt buttons down the middle and can be undone so you can show off the cute tank top you decided to layer it over. Available styles: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Comfy Jumpsuit With A Drawstring Waist PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon For an outfit that you don’t have to put any thought into, this jumpsuit has you covered. The silky one-piece is made of over 50% spandex so you don’t feel constricted throughout the day. The long pants have cuffs at the bottom to keep in warmth while the crewneck top can be worn completely off the shoulder, thanks to the stretch. Adjust the drawstring waistband, grab a purse, and you’ll be heading out in no time. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

21 A Super Soft, Plush Robe With A Luxurious Sheen Amazon Essentials Mid-Length Plush Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Putting on clothes immediately after getting out of the shower is one of the most uncomfortable feelings, so avoid it by adding this plush robe to your wardrobe. The soft, fluffy material will feel luxurious on the skin and it also has a beautiful sheen that almost makes it look like a crushed velvet. Plus, there are two large front pockets so you can have your hair ties and other essentials close by while you pick out an outfit. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

22 An Elegant Crisscross Blouse Made Of A Ribbed Knit POKWAI Fall Long Sleeve Off the Shoulder Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even if you pair this blouse with your most worn jeans, something about the crisscross design will still make it fancy enough to wear to a nice dinner. The playful neckline brings the elegance you want, and the ribbed knit fabric brings the warmth you need. It comes in a bunch of staple colors that you’ll want to stock up on. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 This Pencil Dress With Mid-Length Sleeves & The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Floerns Bodycon Business Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This pencil dress is proof that you can be completely covered up and still look fiery. A great choice for a work holiday party or even a winter wedding, the mock neck and midi sleeves will keep you warm even after you take off your coat. The bodycon fit has a bit of stretch and a side zipper, making it easier to get into than similar dresses. Available styles: 9

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

24 A Cozy Plaid Shacket With Double-Breasted Pockets AUTOMET Plaid Shacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you’re throwing it over a pair of biker shorts for a day full of shopping or wrapping it around your waist when reaching to pick apples, this plaid shacket will keep you warm. The thick yet soft and fuzzy fabric falls into a round hem that’ll also look good when half tucked in to a pair of jeans. Both chest pockets have a snap closure so you can secure your phone inside when you’re busy running around. Available styles: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This Chunky Cable Knit Dress With Wide Ribbed Hems ANRABESS Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon Although you’re free to accessorize this cable knit dress with a belt, you probably won’t even want to cover its gorgeous stitched design. Even though it’s meant to be oversized, the wide hem brings the warm fabric close to your body at the bottom so that you still have a cozy shape and tons of warmth. The ribbing around the neckline and cuffs pull it all together as well and offer some different textures. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 These Fingerless Knit Gloves That Are Warm Yet Practical Loritta Fingerless Gloves (2 Pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon To have graceful control over your phone screen and a better grip on your coffee cup, make these fingerless gloves your go-to this cold weather season. Their classic woven pattern will look good with any cozy winter outfit, and the thick knit will keep your hands protected from those harsh winds. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: One size

27 A Ribbed Long Sleeve With Adorable Buttons Along The Wrists Kissfix Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Most tops don’t add much decoration to the cuffs, but this long sleeve lined the wrists with the same buttons that run down the center of the neckline. This small detail lets you adjust the look of each part of the shirt so it fits exactly as you desire. Even if you unbutton some parts, the ribbed knit will still hold in warmth, making it a great piece for that transitional period between seasons. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 This Casual 2-Piece Sweatsuit That’s Super Trendy PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Top and Sweatpants Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Hop on the monochromatic trend with this two-piece loungewear set. This trendy set comes with drawstring sweatpants and a crewneck top with dolman sleeves. Both give you space to comfortably go about your day while conveniently allowing you to perfectly match. With over 9,000 five-star reviews, you know you won’t regret picking this up. Available styles: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 These Faux Suede Boots With Sherpa Lining That Can Be Rolled Up Or Down Vimisaoi Winter Boots Amazon $45 See On Amazon Where else can you get sherpa-lined boots for less than $50? This pair has waterproof rubber sole with a chunky heel that is just a bit over 2 inches in height, which gives you an alluring boost. Their stable construction can be worn in any weather. If it gets a bit too warm in their fuzzy fleece interior, just roll down the top to give the faux suede exterior a pop of sherpa style. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

30 A Thick Knit Sweater Dress With An Adjustable Tie-Waist Mansy Cocktail Batwing Long Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cocktail hour doesn’t have to mean freezing in a thin chiffon dress. This ribbed mini sweater dress is just as fun as something you would wear during the summer, but the thick sweater fabric is much cozier. The top criss-crosses off of the shoulders in the most cool fashion, as the batwing sleeves spread out and then back in at the cuff. Adjust the center tie to accentuate the shape of your waist or let it hand loosely for an effortless look. Available styles: 26

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Classic V-Neck Sweater That’s Made Of Soft Cotton Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cozy V-neck sweater will definitely make its way into your weekly rotation, seeing as it could go with just about anything and is an easy way to layer up. The breathable and seriously comfy cotton forms a close-but-comfortable fit on the body so that you don’t overheat in its warmth. Available styles: 34

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

32 These Lightweight Joggers With Subtle Pleats Below The Waistband Dokotoo Drawstring Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Even though these joggers can definitely be worn to your next workout class, they also have certain features that are easy to dress up as well. Most noticeably, gentle pleats fall from the waistline making them almost look as though they’re a pair of dress pants. Then there’s also the chic slits at the cuff of each leg and the extra wide waistband. Coming in over 40 different colors and patterns, there’s sure to be a pair for everyone and every occasion. Available styles: 47

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 A Mock Neck Knit Dress That Has Super Chic Ribbing ANRABESS Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon The ribbed design on this mock neck dress is much more prevalent than on many others, giving it more texture and shape. The knit piece is made with great elasticity so that its a comfortable choice even when wearing it with sky-high heels at a work event. The lantern sleeves puff out slightly to contrast the tighter fit in the body. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 These Super Stretchy Leggings That Aren’t See-Through MOREFEEL Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These comfy leggings have a wide compression waistband that will stay in place while working out and is made of thick opaque fabric that will keep you warm. These go-to pants come in a few different options, including a full-length pant, capri, and the option with two deep side pockets. Available styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

35 A Popcorn Knit Crewneck Tunic With Breathable Side Slits NIASHOT Crewneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This popcorn knit crewneck is simple enough to be an everyday staple but fun enough to be worn when you want to stand out a bit. The funky texture will stand out even when layered under jackets and will make you feel as though you’re walking around in a fuzzy blanket. Each side has a slit that keep it from awkwardly sticking out if you decide to tuck half of it into the front of your jeans for a more laidback vibe. It’s also longer than most tunics and will look great over a pair of leggings or skinny jeans. Available styles: 37

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Thick Wool Skirt That Has A Chic, Retro Vibe IDEALSANXUN Elastic Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This midi skirt is a blast to the past. The timeless A-line shape can be worn more casually on any old day in the office or dressed up with some heels for a night out. Made of 20% wool, the heavy fabric acts as a great alternative to the typical pant uniform that gradually occurs as the temperature drops. It has a pull-on closure and is kept in place with its wide waistband. Available styles: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 A Comfy Long Sleeve Dress With Oversized Buttons Down The Sides OFEEFAN Button Side Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This adorable dress will make you feel sassy and sweet at the same time. Each side has buttons lined down the center and a deep pockets to even keep your hand warm when outside. The lightweight fabric is more form-fitting on top before beautifully draping over the body and hitting above the knees. Available styles: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Trendy Sherpa Zip-Up That You Can Bundle Up In PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Lapel Teddy Coat Amazon $42 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen this sherpa jacket everywhere, and it’s clear why. The interior and exterior fleece keep you cuddled up and looking like an adorable teddy bear. This particular version has an oversized collar and pockets that make it a statement piece, but you can also choose one in a peacoat shape and another cropped version with an elastic hem that really keeps out the cold. Available styles: 35

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

39 A Tie-Waist Mini Dress With Refined Lantern Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon You don’t have to commit to a floor-length dress in order to stay warm in the winter. This knit mini dress is cozy on its own and can be made even more weather-appropriate by accessorizing it with stockings and a chic coat. The tie-waist lets you decide exactly how it fits, and the elegant lantern sleeves make it a bit dressier. It comes in a ton of deep winter colors and spring pastels. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

40 This 2-Piece Loungewear Set With A Crewneck Top That’s Perfectly Cropped ZESICA Knit Pullover and Shorts Sweat Set (2-Piece) Amazon $41 See On Amazon Look your best even when just relaxing at home with this two-piece loungewear set. Both the cropped crewneck and shorts are made of a soft sweat-pant material that you won’t want to get out of. And even though they’re comfy enough to sleep in, you can also throw on a pair of sneakers and rock them outside during the day. This could be the perfect thing to wear on a day when the weather isn’t too hot or too cold, but instead somewhere in the middle. Available styles: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 These Curve-Hugging Jeans With An Elastic Waistband Amazon Essentials Pull On Jeans Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made mostly of cotton, these pull-on jeans naturally create a warm and snug environment for you relax in all day. They’re also made with some elasticity throughout the legs for a fit that’s as comfortable as you leggings, and of course along the wide waistband that doesn’t have any buttons or zippers to be dealt with. They come in a bunch of different washes and colors so you never have to go back to wear stiff denim again. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 0— 30 Plus

42 This Button-Up Henley Tunic With Flowy Pleats ALLEGRACE Henley V Neck Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon The gentle pleats that fall from the waistline of this tunic top give it a subtle peplum look that would look beautiful flowing over a tighter pair of pants. The hem is also slightly rounded and hangs longer in the back. While it can be dressed up, the henley V-neck keeps it casual if you want to wear it for everyday activities. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 1X— 4X

43 These Cross-Waist Leggings That Come In Over 100 Styles ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon The simple cross-waist on these leggings will easily make you the best dressed in the yoga studio. The breathable and stretchy fabric is moisture-wicking so you can sweat away without having to deal with any uncomfortable heaviness, making these equally great for working out or running around town. Plus, you’ll find that the waistband is wider than usual to keep it from rolling down and that it has a hidden inner pocket where you can store your valuables. Available styles: 132

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

44 A Cable Knit Vest That’s Perfect For Preppy Layering HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $33 See On Amazon Don’t go out and grab a whole new wardrobe in order to start incorporating some preppiness into your life — just add this sweater vest instead. The modest but stylish layering piece can completely transform a plain white button-down or turtleneck. Plus, it’s made with a beautiful cable knit design that adds to its warmth. The piece has ribbing around the hem and the V-neck. Available styles: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large