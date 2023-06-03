Sexy Lingerie That's So Freaking Cheap On Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or with someone special in mind, buying lingerie is not only totally empowering but also fun. With so many different styles on the market — from teddy bodysuits to lacy designs that leave little to the imagination — Amazon offers an endless assortment that works for any occasion. If you’re simply looking to give your panty drawer a refresh or want to find a cute slip dress to sleep in, the following list won’t disappoint.

The best part? Each style is ultra-affordable so you’ll have no problem looking good and feeling confident on a budget. Scroll on to discover the best inexpensive lingerie on Amazon you’ll immediately want to add to your cart.

1 This Lacy Bodysuit With Alluring Cutouts Avidlove Lace Lingerie Teddy Bodysuit With Garter Belt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This teddy bodysuit is equipped with a garter belt that features adjustable straps. The bodice is made with criss-cross straps and has padded lace cups to give your bust a significant lift. It’s crafted from a super soft modal material that is breathable, lightweight, and comfy for a sultry night in. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small— 3X-Large

2 This Pack Of Lace Thongs That Come In Assorted Colors CuteByte Cotton Lace Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These lace thongs come in a pack of six assorted colors. Each thong, which features a V-shape in front, is crafted from a breathable, sheer lace material and features a subtle floral design, while the crotch is made with double-layer cotton for all-day comfort. There’s also a high percentage of elastane for ample stretch. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 This Sultry Lace Set With Short Sleeves Avidlove Floral Lace Scallop Trim Lingerie Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This top-rated lace lingerie set features cheeky high-waisted bottoms and a short-sleeve plunging bralette, both of which serve as an iconic duo. Crafted from a sheer scalloped lace material and made with 5% spandex, there is a perfect amount of stretch for ample comfort. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 22 Plus

4 This Best-Selling Teddy Bodysuit With The Best Reviews Avidlove Lace Lingerie Teddy Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 19,000 five-star ratings, this lace teddy bodysuit has earned a cult following on Amazon. It features a plunging neckline with scalloped trimming and adjustable cris-cross straps. The thong bottoms are made with a snap crotch for extra convenience and no-fuss trips to the bathroom. Some colors seem to be without this feature, so you’ll want to check before adding it to your cart if it’s a must-have. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

5 A Sheer Balconette Push-Up Bra For A Major Lift DOBREVA Demi Sheer Lace Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Adorned with a sheer polka-dot mesh panel, scalloped lace trim, and a balconette neckline, this underwire bra is full of ample support. The cups are made with a double mesh layer that lifts your busts while providing major coverage. It features adjustable straps that can easily be converted to a criss-cross style so you can wear this bra with all different types of tops. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 32A — 42F

6 This Stunning Lingerie Bodysuit Adorned In Florals Lilosy Sheer Lace Up Floral Embroidered Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lace-up style bodysuit is embroidered with whimsical floral appliques. It features a totally sheer mesh panel on the front, while the lace-up sides allow you to adjust the waist for a cheeky high-leg fit. From light blue butterflies to a colorful assortment of flowers, you can’t go wrong with any of these enchanting designs. One five-star reviewer wrote, “Literally beautiful! Fits as expected, it’s comfortable, the material is so pretty, and wearing it with a pair of jeans and a flowy linen top is giving.” Another person raved, “This bodysuit is absolutely gorgeous, and fits like a dream — very soft, too! Not scratchy at all.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

7 A Lace Bralette That Lifts Without An Underwire Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Wireless Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a major lift with comfortable support, this sultry lace bralette is supportive even without the annoying underwire. It’s made with removable triangle cups and features extra wide straps for a secure fit. The plunging neckline is key for leaving little to the imagination. Choose from bright yellow, mint green, or an array of neutrals. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 This Bra & Panty Set With Gorgeous Floral Embroidery SheIn Mesh Bralette & Thong Lingerie Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon For a super sultry and feminine approach, this bralette and thong lingerie set is crafted from breathable mesh material with a dainty floral design. The lightweight and super soft fabric features scalloped lace edges along the neck and panty line. Whether you’re prepping for a steamy vacation or heading on your honeymoon, this gorgeous set is a great choice. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 A Red Hot Bodysuit With Side Cut-Outs Aranmei Lace Lingerie Teddy Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon What makes this lace teddy bodysuit so steamy are the side cut-outs, backless silhouette, and deep plunging neckline. It features adjustable straps and padded cups for a major lift and a secure fit. According to reviewers, there’s a hidden elastic waistband for extra comfort. “It fit perfectly. It’s a stretchy lace. There is also an elastic waistband that keeps it from sliding up or down, but it doesn’t cut into my sides,” one five-star reviewer raved. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Popular Babydoll Lingerie Dress That’s Perfect To Sleep In Avidlove Lace Lingerie Front Closure Babydoll Nightwear Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 12,000 five-star reviews, thousands of Amazon shoppers are calling this lace babydoll dress “super comfortable” and “very soft.” It’s crafted from a lightweight polyester blend to create an ultra-sheer and breathable material. There are adjustable straps for a secure fit and it features floral lace padded cups for a lift. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

11 This Pack Of Seamless Underwear With A Lace Design ITAYAX Seamless Silk Lace Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give your underwear drawer a refresh with these silk lace panties that come in a pack of four assorted colors. The seamless design is not only super comfortable but also prevents visible panty lines. Crafted from a super soft blend of silk, spandex, and cotton lining at the crotch, it’s no wonder why over 3,000 people gave them a five-star rating. Some reviewers have even commented on the nice packaging they arrive in. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 This 4-Piece Garter Set That’s Dubbed A Best-Seller Kaei & Shi Garter Sheer Lace Lingerie Set (4-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe that this four-piece lingerie set is under-$30 since it comes with a lot that’ll spice up your night. The steamy set includes a matching bra and thong panty duo, a high-waisted garter belt, and strappy thigh bands. The bra is more than just for show. It features a hook-and-eye closure and adjustable straps for a functional design sans the padding. Over 4,000 customers gave this set an enthusiastic five-star rating. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 0-2 — 18

13 A Soft & Shiny Satin Nightgown Detailed With Lace Avidlove Satin Silk Sleepwear Slip Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice style when it comes to bedtime, and luckily for you, this satin slip nightgown understood the assignment. This minimal silhouette is crafted from super smooth silk and features lace paneling along the sides for an elevated approach. It’s so comfortable that it will be difficult to choose just one color. But at this affordable price point, you might not have to. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Matching Bra & Panty Set With The Best Reviews Avidlove 2-Piece Lace Babydoll Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dubbed a best-seller by over 12,000 Amazon customers, this matching bra and panty set comes in a wide assortment of colors and extended sizing. The bra features a criss-cross design in the front that mirrors the straps on the underwear. Each piece is detailed with a dainty bow in the center and is made from a show-stopping lace material. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 This Lace & Modal Lounge Dress That You Can Easily Slip On For A Cozy Night’s Rest Ekouaer Full Slip Lace Lounge Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you opt for solid colors or fun floral prints, there’s no going wrong when it comes to this lounge slip dress. It’s crafted from a super cozy lace and modal blend that’s buttery soft and features a lace-trimmed V-neckline with a racerback design. Aside from the extreme comfort, shoppers are so impressed with how well it holds up after multiple washes. “This is not only soft, comfortable, and pretty, the fabric and color stand up to washes for years. The last one I ordered was two years ago and I’m still wearing it every week,” one reviewer explained. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Pair Of Seamless Undies With A Cool Strappy Design In Back Milumia Floral Lace Criss Cross Bikini Panty Amazon $13 See On Amazon These lace panties are far from basic thanks to their criss-cross strappy design in the back. The mid-rise silhouette hits right below your belly button and features a scalloped pattern along the sides. Whether you wear them under jeans, a dress, or a skirt, you’ll feel secure and comfortable — as well as confident — all day long. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 This Dainty Wire-Free Bralette With Triangle-Shaped Cups SilRiver Silk Satin Triangle Bralette Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed without any padding or underwire, this satin bralette features triangle-shaped cups and a V-neckline, making it the perfect layering bra. Whether you style this underneath a tank or are just looking for lightweight support, this dainty bra is a no-brainer. The straps can easily be adjustable and there is a hook-and-eye closure for a secure fit. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 This 3-Piece Lacy Lingerie Set That Comes With A Garter Belt Women 3-Piece Bow Lace Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crafted from a lightweight and breathable material, this three-piece lace set is destined for an alluring night in with your significant other. The unlined bra and cheeky thong are both constructed from soft and silky lace with scalloped trimming. The bra features criss-cross straps with dainty bows for an elevated look, while the matching high-waisted garter belt had adjustable straps. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Large— 4X-Large

19 This Longline Bralette That Doubles As A Glamorous Tank Top SOLY HUX Floral Lace Scalloped Trim Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon This longline bralette is crafted from a floral mesh overlay and features a plunging neckline with scalloped edges along the hem. The silhouette hits just above the belly button so you can even wear it out to the club as a tank top that pairs with jeans. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

20 A Pair Of High-Waisted Hipster Undies That Provide Full Coverage Avidlove Lace Hipster Underwear Amazon $16 See On Amazon Just because this pair of hipster-style panties provide full coverage doesn't mean they don’t leave little to the imagination. The scalloped edge hits just above your belly bottom and the material is crafted from a super sheer lace fabric. It features a criss-cross lace-up back and has a seamless design to help you best avoid panty lines. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This Adorable Mesh Babydoll Nightgown With A Lace Bodice Avidlove Mesh Lace Side Slit Babydoll Nightgown Amazon $0 See On Amazon This mesh nightgown comes in an array of rainbow colors to add a bright pop to your sleepwear collection. The pleated skirt is designed from sheer mesh with side slits for flowy movement, while the lace bodice is fitted. With a plunging neckline, criss-cross straps, and scalloped trimming, it’s no secret why this dress is rated 4.5 stars. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

22 This Stunning Balconette Bra Detailed With Dainty Bows Sexy Code 1701 Sheer Lace Balconette Demi-Cup Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sheer balconette bra features super soft demi-cups and an underwire for subtle support and ample lift. The bra is adorned with three dainty bows and is crafted from a lightweight mesh overlay for a feminine elevated look. Many reviewers have said that it’s surprisingly comfortable, so you’ll have no problem wearing it for hours on end. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 32A — 38DD

23 This Pack Of Breathable, Mid-Rise Panties LEVAO Lace Bikini Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pack of hipster panties is made with over 16% elastane for a major amount of stretch. It’s crafted from a sheer mesh material with a cotton crotch that makes these a super comfy choice for long days. The mid-rise lace waistband adds a delicate touch that won’t roll down. “They're so comfortable that I forget that I'm wearing underwear,” said one reviewer. “They're perfect after washing, size is on point, [and they’re] super cute.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Satin Bodysuit That Has Adjustable Straps For An Amazing Fit Velius Deep V-Neck Shiny Thong Bodysuit Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this satin bodysuit that comes in an array of bright hues like neon green, hot pink, and blue. It features a deep V-neckline with a supportive underwire and has a thong silhouette to avoid panty lines. Style this with jeans, or a skirt, or wear it on its own to turn up the heat. Since it has adjustable straps, you can customize it to best fit your body. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 This Floral Bra & Panty Set You’ll Want In Every Color Guoeappa Floral Sheer Lace 2-Piece Bra & Panty Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe the affordable price tag of this lace and bra panty set. Not only does it look super expensive, but it’s crafted from high-quality lace that is soft, lightweight, and truly luxurious. The bra features adjustable straps, a hook and eye closure, and an underwire for a secure supportive fit. The thong provides moderate coverage and has a stretchy waistband for extra comfort. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 32B — 40D

26 These Cotton-Lined Hipster Boyshorts That Fit Like A Glove Timothee Lace Hipster Boyshorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can snag these lace hipster boyshorts in a pack of three, four, or eight. They come in a range of assorted colors that are perfect for daily wear or are comfortable enough to sleep in. The material is a super soft blend of polyester and stretchy spandex, while the crotch is lined in 100% cotton. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

27 A Sensual Satin Slip Dress With A Low-Cut Neckline ADOME Lace Satin Babydoll Slip Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed with a low-cut neckline trimmed in lace, this satin babydoll slip dress is a timeless design that will never go out of style. It features adjustable spaghetti straps and is detailed with a floral lace insert above the hem. Whether you’re looking for a sultry costume or want to impress your partner in the bedroom, this dress checks every box. Future brides might want to snag the white one for all of the festivities. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 This 3-Piece Lingerie Set That’ll Turn Up The Heat ADOME 3-Piece Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no doubt that this lace lingerie set will turn up the heat and add some unexpected spice to your intimates drawer. It comes with a push-up bra that features padded lace cups, matching high-waisted panties trimmed in lace, and a garter belt with adjustable straps. The breathable sheer material is so lightweight that you’ll forget you have anything on. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 These Unbelievably Low-Priced Lace Thongs With Over 13,000 5-Star Reviews Sunm Boutique Lace Thong Multipack Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating and over 13,000 five-star reviews, you can’t go wrong this pack of lace thongs that are designed for everyday wear. Perfect for getting rid of unwanted panty lines, these thongs are crafted from a comfortable cotton and silk blend, and features lace trimming on the band. Snag them in a pack of fun assorted colors or opt for all black. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 This Comfortable & Gorgeous Push-Up Bra With Criss-Cross Straps Deyllo Lace Strappy Back Push Up Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re looking to give your bra collection a spicy overhaul, this strappy push bra is an absolute must. It features criss-cross straps on the front that enhance your bust, while the padded cups provide a major cleavage lift. The material is made with 15% elastane, so you can expect a ton of stretch for all-day comfort. You can also buy matching underwear to make it a set. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

31 A Wireless Bodysuit That Has a Diverse Range Of Sizes Kaei & Shi V-Neck Lace Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon The unique criss-cross front straps are what sets this delicate bodysuit apart from the rest. It also comes in a wide range of sizes for an added bonus. The form-fitting silhouette is designed with elegant lace throughout and features sheer mesh paneling on the sides. If you’re feeling daring, you can easily style this bodysuit with jeans for a night out. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

32 A Satin Nighty Chemise That Is Super Soft Lime Flare Satin Chemise Nighty Lingerie Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon It doesn’t get cozier than this satin chemise nighty that’s crafted from a buttery soft material that feels ultra-expensive. The neckline features scalloped lace trimming and has straps that can easily be adjusted for a secure fit. Plus, it even comes with a matching thong so your entire look will be complete. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

33 This Supportive Bra That One Reviewer Happy Calls The “Best Bra I Have Ever Bought On Amazon” Smart & Sexy Mesh Plunge Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Designed with a mesh panel and keyhole front, this plunge bra is equal parts supportive as it is stylish. The lightly lined cups are designed for medium coverage while the adjustable wide straps are key for extra support. Customers love that this bra comes in a wide range of sizes and a slew of gorgeous colors. “This is officially the most comfortable and best bra I have ever bought on Amazon,” one customer wrote. “[...] It can give a push-up look if you tighten the straps. I have bought three colors after loving it so much.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 32B — 40DDD

34 This Tantalizing Bodysuit With An Ultra-Plunging Neckline Avidlove One Piece Lingerie Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon This gorgeous lace bodysuit not only hugs your figure in all of the right places, but the dramatically plunging neckline will leave your partner stunned. That said, you don’t even need a partner to feel incredible in this one-piece. It features a backless silhouette, and adjustable criss-cross straps, and is crafted from a polyester-spandex blend for just the right amount of stretch. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large