40 Sexy Outfits That Look Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

Having a fabulous fashion sense doesn’t automatically come with an unlimited budget. The good thing is, you don’t have to spend a million bucks to look like a million bucks. Just because an outfit is cheap doesn’t mean it has to look cheap — and there are a ton of affordable clothing items out there that merely seem expensive, so you can be hot as heck without breaking the bank.

This list has everything: Scroll on for a curated selection of items, from a floor-length gown that will turn heads to work-appropriate pants you can wear in the club. There are plenty of clothes with a low price and high sultriness factor that will ensure you always look expensive, regardless of your actual budget.

1 This Midi Tank Dress With A Thigh-High Slit EXLURA Midi Tank Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This easy pull-on tank dress has a clever waist tie and split skirt that ramps up the allure. At the same time, it’s super comfortable, allowing lots of freedom of movement. If you like warm-weather loungewear that’s ready to party and will make you look amazing, this dress is it. “This is a va-va-voom dress!” said one reviewer. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Flowy Maxi Dress With A Stunning Open Back R.Vivimos Backless Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a plunging, nearly nothing back, flowing ruffled skirt, and shirred elastic bodice, this backless dress is romance-meets-sultry and perfect for a summer evening or a day at the beach. “I love, love, love this dress!” said one reviewer. “I loved this dress so much that I bought several more in different colors.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 This Crop Top That Looks Fab On Its Own Or Layered Artfish Square-Neck Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Double-layered heavy fabric makes this square-neck crop top supportive enough that multiple reviewers exult they can wear it comfortably without a bra. Soft, breathable, and stretchy, it’s good whether you’re working out or simply lounging around the house. It makes for a chic top when worn on its own with high-waisted jeans or can be layered under a smart blazer in the cooler months. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X Small — Large

4 A Robe So Silky You Won’t Want To Take It Off Applesauce Satin Long Robe Amazon $35 See On Amazon Elevate your lounge-about-the-house days with this long satin robe adorned with beautiful florals. An internal tie-closure works with the belt to keep you draped in elegance, no matter what’s underneath. “The color and design [are] just gorgeous,” said one reviewer. “I truly feel like a [movie] star when I wear it.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: One size fits 1X — 3X

5 The Catsuit That Has Over 11,000 Reviews Amilia Bodycon Jumpsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pull on this bodycon jumpsuit and you are dressed and lookin’ so good you might start a fire. Pair it with a tunic and boots. Pull a big sweater on over it. Lounge around in it. Wear it dancing. It’s the wardrobe staple you didn’t know you needed and it’s both comfortable and confidence-boosting while being super versatile, practical, and so budget-friendly. “You can wear this anytime, during the day or night, just with different shoes and accessories. Very comfortable,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — X- Large

6 This Sweet Mini Summer Dress With A Ruffled Hem R.Vivimos Halter Mini Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon When the occasion calls for seductively exposed skin and romantic ruffles, this halter mini dress has you (just barely) covered. The short flowy skirt is fun and cheeky. The plunging neckline and gathered halter bodice give goddess vibes. And the strappy back screams hot-girl-summer fun. “This dress is so cute [...] Definitely a win in my book and I can’t wait to wear it on our beach vacation,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 A Belted Maxi Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Qearal Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a tie at the waist to perfect the fit and a split-front skirt for a look that elevates the appeal, this maxi dress is gorgeous, easy to wear, and sensual without exposing so much of you that you have to wait for a hot summer day to wear it. “Looked amazing! I got so many compliments at the wedding I wore it to,” said one reviewer. “I was also able to dance and move freely.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Supportive And Pretty Embroidered Bralette Astylish Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Scalloped edges and breathable lace make this dreamy bralette a darling (and daring) option, whether you wear it as underwear or a stand-alone crochet top. It has removable bra pads and soft straps that hold it in position without the pain of uncomfortable underwiring or chafing your skin. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — Large

9 A Corset Sweater With a Romantic Neckline Effeltch Sweetheart Neck Corset Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Elevate your everyday jeans and kicks with this sweetheart neck corset sweater. The bell sleeves and low neckline with cups work together to evoke Victorian court attire without any of the uncomfortable lace bindings, hoop skirts, or rigid social norms. The fabric is soft, stretchy, and warm. And the colors are lovely. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

10 A Peplum Top With A Darling Flutter Sleeve Romwe Peplum Wrap Top Amazon $13 See On Amazon This gorgeous peplum wrap top is designed with lightweight fabric that’s deliciously floaty, and the drawstring closure at the waist makes for a striking silhouette. The flutter sleeves reach below the elbows (there are short-sleeve options available), and the wrap design creates a V-neck. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

11 The Ultimate Little Black Dress With Spaghetti Straps SheIn Sleeveless Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cute, versatile, one-garment outfits are the secret to rocking summer, date night, and dress-up events. And this sleeveless dress is the LBD you will reach for so often, you might want to own more than one. The straps adjust. The back dips low. The skirt skims and floats. And the plunging wrap front gives it the captivating, jewelry-framing element every event calls for. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Large Plus — XX-Large Plus

12 These Skinny Jeans With Peekaboo Distressed Details Gboomo Womens Stretchy High Waist Skinny Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon These lightweight, stretchy, high-waist skinny jeans are the cross between leggings and actual pants that probably all of us are questing for. They stretch so you can go about life without struggle. And they look like jeans — with a zipper, five functioning pockets, and even a few “distressed” rips and tears. “Absolutely as comfortable as sweats or yoga pants and so stylish,” said one reviewer. “These are stretchy and so soft inside!” Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 14-Plus — 26-Plus

13 This Form-Fitting Bodysuit That Looks Great Under Jeans JUEYUN Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon A square neckline is always a winner because it’s super cute — showing just enough collarbone to be fancy — and gives you lots of room to show off a pretty necklace. And this square neck bodysuit in a soft and breathable stretch rayon takes that neckline to a form-fitting, never-need-to-tuck-back-in bodysuit that’s the perfect base for so many outfits. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

14 This Bodycon Dress That Allows A Peek At Your Midriff Pink Queen Cutout Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This very stretchy midi dress hugs the body and offers a peek at your midriff through the slit in the front, making for a fun and interesting waistline. The slit skirt makes walking in it easy while breaking up the hemline — to avoid the frump that can happen with this length — and replacing it with a cute, fetching flash of the gams. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 A Floral Midi Skirt That Serves A Cool ‘90s Aesthetic Floerns Split A Line Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This A-Line midi skirt is so versatile you could wear it while on a dreamy summer boat outing or on a Harley with a simple change of footwear, top, and accessories. The slit takes what might have been a dated hemline into a modern chic look that will pair with anything from sandals to boots. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 An Influencer-Ready Scoop-Neck Top With Matching Skirt MRSFITOK 2-Piece Bodycon Outfit Amazon $24 See On Amazon For an ensemble that is guaranteed to turn heads, look no further than this two-piece bodycon set. Boasting a medium-deep scoop neck, the top is available in a long-sleeved or tank version, which sits over a midi-length pencil skirt. Made of soft, stretchy, lightweight, and breathable material, this outfit is hot enough to rock at the club and comfortable enough for lounging around your home. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X Large Plus

17 This Matching Gym Set With Seamless Technology Hotexy Seamless Workout Outfit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Crafted with comfort and support in mind, this two-piece workout set is made from four-way stretch material for extreme flexibility. The racerback top has thick straps, the pants are squat-proof, and the whole outfit is seamless to prevent chafing. The moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric makes this set perfect for yoga, sports, HIIT training, hiking, running, or any activity where you may get a little sweaty. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X Small — X Large

18 A Pair Of Super Soft Pants With Rave Reviews SATINA High-Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon A quick search of the over 19,000 five-star reviews for these high-waisted flare pants will tell you they are “super soft” and “so comfy.” Thousands of happy customers are in love with the supportive high waistband, flirty flare, and Satina peachskin fabric. Intentionally designed to be long enough to wear with heels, these pants are easily cut to the exact length you need. Available colors/patterns: 16

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

19 A Fluttery Off-The-Shoulder Maxi With Pockets Pinup Fashion Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only sophisticated and comfortable, this off-the-shoulder maxi dress has the feature everyone wants: pockets. Perfect for every occasion from a beach wedding to a fall photoshoot, this gorgeous garment can be dressed up or down. The elastic ruffle along the neckline is soft and versatile, so it can be worn three ways — off the shoulder, on one shoulder, or both. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 14 Plus- 28 Plus

20 This Romantic Chiffon Blouse With A Built-In Wrap Belt Romwe Chiffon Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Romantic and refined, this chiffon blouse has strong “main character sipping a latte in Paris” vibes. Beautiful butterfly sleeves drape elegantly over your shoulders, and a built-in wrap belt allows you to cinch it as loose or tightly as is comfortable. Great for a casual outing in jeans or paired with dress pants for an office-appropriate ensemble, you’ll get compliments wherever you go. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large Plus

21 This Red-Carpet-Worthy Maxi Dress PRIMODA Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon When the occasion calls for glamour, this bodycon maxi dress delivers it to your door. The high-as-your-thigh slit exposes a lot of leg while also grazing the ground with a floor-length hemline. Itty bitty spaghetti straps hold up a straight neckline for an effect that evokes elegance. No party to wear it to? No problem. Don a jean jacket or sweater and wear it anywhere. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 A Turtleneck Dress That Will Bring You Out Of Your Shell Pink Queen Turtleneck Sheath Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pull on this turtleneck sheath dress and go to a party or event with the confidence that comes with knowing you look amazing. The stretchy fabric fits like a glove while covering plenty of skin to keep it warm and respectable. In some colors, there is a peek-a-boo cutout at the waist and a crewneck. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 This Lacy Teddy That Brings The Heat XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon A plunging neckline, cheeky back, and lots of sheer lace add up — when done well like in this lace bodysuit — to a steamy evening in or a daring piece to wear out under a jacket or wrap. Reviewers loved this piece and described it as an “instant confidence booster,” “surprisingly comfortable,” and “hot.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

24 A Ribbed Knit Top With A Funky Asymmetrical Neckline Romwe Casual Off Shoulder Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon The asymmetrical neckline on this off-the-shoulder shirt takes an edgy rock-and-roll look and makes it chic. Available in both short and long-sleeve options, it has a criss-cross wrap design in the front and is made of a soft, ribbed-knit fabric that can go in the wash. Versatile enough to wear shopping or to a party, it is an excellent essential in any spring or autumn wardrobe. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large Plus

25 These Skinny Jeans That Are As Comfortable As Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon These skinny jeans from the trusted and beloved brand Levi Strauss and Co. have all the comfort of stretchy leggings, with all the durability and style of classic denim jeans. A pull-on waistband means there’s no zipper or buttons to fuss with, and the super-stretch fabric ensures a snug fit all day without losing shape. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 2 — 28 Long

26 This Three-Strand Necklace That Can Dress Up An Outfit PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Layering Necklaces Amazon $16 See On Amazon Beautiful, dainty, and convenient, these 14-karat gold layering necklaces take the indecision out of accessorizing an outfit. A trio of strands of varying chain designs makes for a stylish contemporary look — essentially giving you three necklaces for the price of one. One five-star reviewer gushed: “I was not expecting such great quality for the cost of this necklace. I love it! It looks and feels like I paid hundreds for it [...]The quality is excellent!” As a bonus, they’re crafted from 100% recycled materials — saving the planet never looked so chic. Available colors: White, yellow, and rose gold

27 These Dress Pants With A Chic, Flared Silhouette Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sophisticated, clean lines and an elastic waist mean these high-waisted dress pants are both classic and comfortable. A long inseam allows you to pair them with your favorite pair of heels, and a lack of zippers and buttons contributes to their smooth, elegant appearance. Perfect for day-to-night wear, you can rock these in the boardroom and head straight to a party after work Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 5X

28 A Moisture-Wicking Workout Set That’s Comfy & Cute QINSEN Seamless Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ve heard the term “dress for success”, right? Well, it applies to the gym as much as the boardroom. The ribbed, moisture-wicking material of this adorable workout set helps absorb sweat, keeping you dry through even the most intense workout. Its four-way stretch material is breathable and the ribbed underband of the top ensures it will stay in place. The chafe-free seams prevent anything from rubbing you the wrong way, and most of all, it’s cute. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X Small — Large

29 These Stretchy Jeans That Fit Perfectly JUST MY SIZE Stretch Pull On Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stretchy and comfortable, fashionable enough to go with any top you choose, AND they have pockets? This pair of pull-on stretch jeans are everything I want in a pair of pants. The relaxed, straight fit of the legs means they’re comfortably loose without being baggy and sit comfortably at your natural waist. One enthusiastic reviewer said: “I have 5 pairs of these pants. They fit perfectly at waist, so comfortable. The rise length is perfect [...] Just pull them on and go.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 1X— 5X Tall

30 This Slinky Maxi Dress With A Striking Square Neckline Verdusa Long Sleeve Square Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Pair this square-neck maxi dress with a simple pair of strappy shoes, and you will exude a bewitching elegance that will take you to an important event, a fancy meal, or the theater. You will also be comfortable and able to move because the soft viscose fabric is not only silky but also has plenty of stretch. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 This Sleeveless Tank That’s Perfect For Layering Artfish Ribbed Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon A crucial staple in any wardrobe, this ribbed tank top is soft, stretchy, and great for layering under a jacket or pairing with a cute skirt or pair of shorts. It has a low-cut scoop neck design, beautifully showing off those collarbones, and makes a great choice for activities like yoga, working out, dancing, or running. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small - Large

32 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Thigh-High Slits Floerns Off Shoulder Split A Line Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon Romance meets comfort in this off-shoulder A-line dress that’s soft and flowy, shoulder-baring, and so stunning, whether you choose a daytime floral or gingham for a picnic, an elegant black for the opera, or a sultry coffee for a promising brunch date. The smocked bodice and sleeves stretch while the slit skirt moves with you so you are comfy in any setting. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

33 The Perfect Heeled Sandal That Is Classic & Comfy Amazon Essentials Heeled Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon Simple, clean, and elegant, with a heel that’s thick enough to provide stability while still being chic enough to wear to a dressy event, these heeled sandals are the perfect addition to your closet. With a breathable lining, a soft memory foam insole, and a soft faux leather upper, strappy party shoes have never been so comfortable. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 13

34 A Breezy Midi Skirt Covered In Daisies Keasmto Satin Print Skirt With Elasticized Waist Amazon $29 See On Amazon This floral skirt may be long enough to count as demure, but it’s constructed of seductively soft satin that prevents it from being categorized as stuffy or prim. Perfect for fair-weather outings where you want a hemline that falls below the knees, it also comes in a funky leopard print option, too. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X Small — X Large

35 A Gorgeous Maxi Gown For Summer Activities R.Vivimos Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon If “beach goddess” is the look you’re striving for, this maxi dress delivers. Its flowy, cotton-blend fabric is comfortable and lightweight, making it perfect for summer outings to the seashore or a music festival. It features long, flared sleeves, a wrap tie waist, a plunging neckline, and a slit in the skirt. Each color option is a different gorgeous floral print, so good luck buying just one! Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X Large

36 A Luxe Draped Skirt With A Ruched Slit SheIn Slit Wrap High Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Asymmetrical ruching and a seductive slit in the front of this high-waisted maxi skirt combine to create the effect that you just happened to drape this soft material around your waist after getting out of the pool — in an intentional sort of way. The soft, stretchy fabric is comfortable and clings in all the right ways. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X Small — XX Large

37 A Sleek Workout Set That Feels As Good As It Looks Amiliashp Body Con Tracksuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon The body-hugging nature of this bodycon tracksuit makes it a workout ensemble that will make you feel like a superhero. Whether you’re working out, fighting crime, or catching up on Netflix, the high waist of this outfit will keep you feeling snug and sultry. One overjoyed reviewer said, “I love this outfit! Perfect for working out because of the material. It has a thickness to it; it’s not thin material at all. I can’t wait to wear it to the library and gym tomorrow! I will be buying the green one [next].” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — X Large

38 The Perfect V-Neck Dress To Wear To A Wedding II ININ Deep V-Neck Dress Amazon $35.99 See On Amazon With spaghetti straps, a plunging crossover neckline, and a deep slit in the front, this backless dress can take you from a day at the beach to a wedding — yours if it’s casual and you buy the white. In part, this is because the style is so versatile — and there are so many colors — but it also adjusts. A snap lets you pick the cleavage level and the slit can go from provocative to hardly noticeable with a bit of styling. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Vintage-Inspired Gown With A Ruched Bodice R.Vivimos Vintage Ruffled Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The empire waist and puffy sleeves of this vintage-inspired ruffled dress make it perfect for living out your renaissance fantasies. Or, pair it with a fedora and bring it hurtling into modernity. The subtle polka dot detailing and the backless design are guaranteed to charm all in your path. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X Small — X Large