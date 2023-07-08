Sexy, Trendy Clothing Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

The goal is to always look good without breaking the bank, right? Whether you’re packing for a vacation or lounging around town, planning for an evening out or a night in, finding something special, affordable, and highly-reviewed isn’t always easy. That’s where this list of fan-favorite, budget-friendly, and fiery wardrobe essentials comes in.

From stunning V-neck bathing suits, to playful two-piece skirt sets, to comfy ribbed lounge wear, I’ve got you covered with these 40 seductive, trendy clothes under $35 that Amazon shoppers are raving about.

1 This Deep V-Neck Bodysuit That Comes In Shimmery & Matte Fabrics Verdusa Deep-V Bodysuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This deep V-neck bodysuit is an effortless addition to your date night or night out looks. It features a wrap waist to customize the fit to your body, and can be easily dressed up with a skirt or dressed down with jeans. And the crisscrossed back adds a playful touch, perfectly balancing out the daring, dipping V. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 This Staple Racerback Bodysuit With 24,000 5-Star Reviews ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an everyday basic that can be dressed up or down, this sleeveless racerback bodysuit is exactly what you need. With over 32,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this buttery soft bodysuit is double lined so you won’t have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions, and the high neck adds a touch of elegance to an absolute wardrobe staple. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A Bodycon Maxi Dress With A Stunningly High Slit PRIMODA Thigh-high Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stunning maxi dress will have everyone asking, “where’d you get that?” thanks to its slinky cut and trendy square neckline. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this dress is just stretchy enough to be comfortable and features a thigh-high side slit to add a little somethin’ somethin’ to your little black dress. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 These High-Waisted Dress Pants That Come In So Many Colors Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give yourself endless outfit possibilities with these high-wasted dress pants. They feature a comfy elastic band that hits above the waist and two front seams that add a modern touch to these wardrobe staples. Plus, they’re made of polyester and spandex, for a slightly stretchy and comfortable fit. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 3X

5 This Gorgeous Skirt Set That Has An Adjustable Tie Waist MRSFITOK Skirt and Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Run, don’t walk, to get this essential crop top and skirt set. The two-piece features a scoop neck tank top and a high-waisted skirt with a self-tie wrap detail that adds some elegance to an otherwise basic staple. Best of all, it’s available in so many colors and styles from basic solids, to tie dyes, to jaw-dropping florals. Available styles: 39

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X Large Plus

6 A Strappy Backless Bodysuit With A Loose Scoop Neck Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Reviewers rave about this strappy backless bodysuit, saying they get “so many compliments” every time they put it on. The buttery soft fabric features spaghetti straps that crisscross down your back for a one-of-a-kind look. With a pull-on design, there’s no tie in the back which keeps things totally seamless. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Square-Neck Tee That’ll Elevate Any Outfit MANGOPOP Square Neck Tops Amazon $20 See On Amazon The sharp square neck of this stretchy T-shirt adds an automatic elegance to any outfit — no matter how casual or dressy. Made of a rayon and spandex blend, the top’s fabric is thick and stretchy for ultimate comfort. Plus, it’s available in short sleeves or long sleeves so you can wear this modern staple all year round. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Wrap Dress With A Modern Asymmetrical Hem EXLURA Midi Tank Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for an outfit for a night out or a daytime brunch, this midi dress fits the bill. The casual scoop neck top paired with the thigh-high slit and wrap waist make this dress a versatile wardrobe staple that can be as daring as you want it to be. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

9 This Basic Ribbed Tank That Comes In Over 3 Dozen Colors Artfish Ribbed Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Everyone needs a basic tank top in their outfit repertoire, and this scoop neck tank is the perfect simple addition. The ribbed style and thin straps can be casual or dressy, depending on what it’s paired with. And the rayon and spandex fabric is stretchy and lightweight so you’ll always feel your best. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

10 A Striped Peplum Top With Sweet Bow Accents WDIRARA Striped Peplum Tank Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon With thin vertical stripes and a trendy peplum shape, this adorable tank top will go with everything. The modern square neck complements the playful shoulder bows to make the perfect outfit for any occasion. One reviewer raved, “It fits great, is lightweight, and super cute on!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

11 A Lace Bodysuit With A Strappy Back That Can Be Worn Out Of The Bedroom XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon This stunning lace bodysuit can be worn as-is for a gorgeous lingerie moment, or paired with jeans and a blazer for a fiery outfit on a night out. It’s see-through in the stomach but opaque in the breasts and crotch area so you can totally wear it out and about. “It hugs the rightplaces!! Super super cute and makes you feel so so darn good!” one reviewer raved. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

12 This Short & Flowy Babydoll Dress With A Playful Ruffle Skirt R.Vivimos Patchwork Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The patchwork layers, low back tie closure, and loose fit make this mini dress a flowy and fun addition to your closet. It features a thin strappy design, tiered ruffles, and a sheer mesh hemline and can be easily dressed up with wedges or down with sandals or sneakers. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This Sporty Square Cut Workout Top With Medium Support Artfish Square-Neck Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Upgrade your workouts with this sleeveless fitness crop top. The polyester and spandex blend is breathable, stretchy and opaque, which is perfect for light workouts like yoga or walking. And the square neckline adds the perfect modern touch, so you can easily wear this for a casual day out, too. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

14 These Fan-Favorite Boyshorts With Lacy Details Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Say goodbye to your old underwear and hello to your new favorites: these lacy boyshorts. With a 4.4-star rating, reviewers rave that these undies “fit perfect” and are “super comfy and cute.” Plus, they’re machine washable so you don’t have to worry about hand washing. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: XX-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

15 This High-Wasted Mini Skirt That Goes With *Everything* YMDUCH High Waist Ruched Mini Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This high-waisted mini skirt features a stretchy, ruched detailing that makes it easy to dress up or down with anything from graphic tees and jean jackets to corset tops and blazers. The bodycon-style skirt comes in black, white, and eight exciting colors from bright neon green to a sweet light pink. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 These Padded Lace Bralettes That Have 17,000 5-Star Reviews Duufin Padded Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a bralette that’s gorgeous without skimping on support, these lacy bralettes fit the bill. Not only are they made of a soft lace with a delicate wavy hem, but they also feature removable sponge padding for extra structure. Each five-pack comes with multiple colors, so you’ll always be able to find the perfect match. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small/Medium — Large/X-Large

17 This Strapless Corset Top With Fishbone Details Modegal Strapless Corset Top Amazon $31 See On Amazon Thousands of people are raving about this strapless corset top. The straight neck and low back, paired with the fishbone support peeking through the mesh accents make this top really stand out. And the ruched detailing adds a vintage note that perfectly complements the otherwise modern vibe. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 00 — 20

18 A High-Waisted Maxi Skirt That’s So Stretchy Verdusa High-Waisted Side Split Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your search for the perfect high-waisted long skirt stops with this stretchy maxi. The buttery soft skirt features a thigh-high side slit and an elastic waistband for the most comfortable fit. One reviewer wrote, “It is extremely soft and comfortable, stretchy and hugs in all the right places.” What more could you ask for? Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 A Long Sleeve Top With A Chic Front Cutout Romwe Knot Front Cropped Long Sleeve Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add this gorgeous long sleeved crop top to your wardrobe and you’ll always have something cute to wear. Designed with a drawstring front that bunches at the chest and a triangle cutout at the rib cage, this top puts an elegant and fiery touch on a wardrobe staple. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

20 This Fiery 2-Piece With A Dramatic, Leg-Exposing Skirt BEAGIMEG One Shoulder/Slit Skirt 2-Piece Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon The votes are in — this two-piece skirt set is everything. The sleek one shoulder crop top is perfectly paired with the matching asymmetrical midi skirt, though you can totally wear these pieces together or separately. The skirt features a high side slit and a bunched detail at the waist for the ultimate beach, brunch, or boogying outfit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 This Cool Wrap Top That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways ZAFUL Ribbed Halter Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon There are so many ways to wear this chic ribbed wrap top, that you’ll be reaching for it every time you open the closet. It can be worn crisscrossed at the neckline and tied at the bottom or braided in front with a bow in the back. And it’s available in 30 colors — some two-tone — for the perfect ‘fit every time. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: One size

22 This Backless T-Shirt With A Modern High Neck AnotherChill Backless Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This crop top is a really cool take on a classic wardrobe staple. The high neck contrasts with the very low back, making it perfect for almost any occasion — special or everyday. And, it’s available in long or short sleeves so you have a tee for all weather. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

23 This Chiffon 2-Piece That Gives Glorious Vibes Mintsnow 2 Piece Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This chiffon two-piece is anything but ordinary. The deep V-neck top has spaghetti straps and a rib-hugging band for extra support. And the matching high-waist skirt features double sky high slits for extra movement and flair. It comes in bold solids and stunning florals to match your inner diety. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 This Sporty Bikini That Comes In 3 Tie Dyed Colors IBIZA VIBE Tie Dye Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Have a swim in the pool or a lounge on the beach in this adorable two-piece bathing suit. The scoop neck, spaghetti strap top adds a sporty touch, and the tie dye colors—available in brown, emerald, and pastel — make for a fun and playful suit. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — Large

25 This Faux Leather Mini Skirt That’s Chic & Comfortable MANGOPOP Faux Leather Bodycon Mini Pencil Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This leather mini skirt is so versatile — pair it with sneaks and a graphic tee for a casual look or heels and a blouse for a fancier vibe. It’s high wasted and features two small slits at the legs for maximum movement and comfort. And it has a hidden zipper closer in the back to keep things seamless. Available styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Long, Sheer Bathing Suit Cover Up That’s Extra Flowy Bsubseach Chiffon/Rayon Long Bikini Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon If your beachy dreams involve gliding on the sand with the wind in your hair, this billowy cover up will complete the picture. The sheer chiffon piece is ankle-length with long sleeves and a ruffled hem that flows with all of the drama you deserve. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: One Size

27 A Ribbed Workout Set With Over 6,000 Glowing Reviews QINSEN Workout Set (2-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This two-piece workout set is not to be missed, according to its 6,000 five-star ratings. “The fabric is so soft!! Very cute and comfortable. Perfect for the gym or just a day out,” one reviewer raved. The set features two-layer fabric so it’s not see-through and removable cups in the bra for extra support. And don’t forget to check out all the gorgeous colors, including dark blue, light purple, and neutral beige. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

28 This Deep-V One Piece Bathing Suit With 21,500 5-Star Ratings CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating, the reviews of this deep-V one piece speak for themselves. “The color and shape of this bathing suit are wonderful,” one reviewer wrote. “I put it on and my jaw dropped,” commented another. With ruffles from the shoulders down the plunging neckline and padded cups for extra support, checking out this one-piece is a no brainer. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 This Sheer Skirt Cover Up That’s So Budget-Friendly Ekouaer Sheer Bikini Cover Up Amazon $13 See On Amazon Shoppers are obsessed with this fiery, sheer beach cover up skirt. It can be worn multiple ways—tied around your waist to create a short sarong, draped over your shoulders as a shawl, or even tied as a halter for a cute beachy top. Reviewers rave that it’s “super cute” and “lightweight.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30 This Hippie Chic Beach Cover Up That’s Quick Drying Eomenie Contrast Lace Bathing Suit Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon If hippie chic is your vibe, this lace and mesh cover up is exactly what you’ve been looking for. The plunging V-neck perfectly complements the long, loose sleeves and flowy rough hem edge for an effortlessly chic look. And, it’s quick-drying, a helpful necessity for any beach cover up. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: One Size

31 This Spa-Worthy Satin Robe That’s Light & Silky Corset Outlet Satin Robes Amazon $16 See On Amazon This buttery soft and smooth satin robe will make you feel like you’re at the spa, even if you’re just in your own bathroom. The plunging V-neck coupled with the adjustable waist tie give this robe the most elegant touch. And, it’s available in gorgeous gem tones or sweet florals. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

32 A 2-Piece Maxi Skirt Set With A Strappy Midriff Cutout HUUSA Two-Piece Maxi Skirt Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Searching for an outfit that’s elegant but also comfortable? Check out this gorgeous two-piece maxi skirt set. It boasts a spaghetti strap top with a cutout at the waist, and a bodycon ankle-length skirt with a water-falling fabric detail in the front. With over 2,500 ratings, this set is not to be missed. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

33 A Lacy Bralette With Adjustable Straps Astylish Lace Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect to wear alone or underneath a T-shirt, this lacy bralette features a deep V-neck style, braided adjustable straps, and a delicate eyelet bottom that makes it great for summer festivals. It also comes with cup pads that can be easily removed if that’s not your thing. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — Large

34 A Bodycon Midi Dress With A Chic Cutout Pink Queen Cutout Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This adorable midi dress is a fan-favorite because of its stretchy ribbed fabric and trendy high neckline. Add in the ribcage cutout and low side slit, and you have a piece full of little modern touches to amplify this basic wardrobe staple. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 This Ruched Mini Dress With A Fun Tulip Hemline BTFBM Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This bodycon dress is a fan-favorite piece on Amazon, with over 23,500 five-star reviews. You simply pull this soft garment on, and the ruching in the waist and back does all of the work. Though this dress boasts a classic round neckline, the tulip cut at the hem adds a bit of alluring appeal. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 A 6-Pack Of Double-Strap Thongs That Won’t Show Through Your Clothes Knowyou Strappy No-Show Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Underneath your clothes, these silky, seamless thongs have a daring two-strap design on the sides that adds a lot of allure. Over your clothes, well, you can’t see them. These panties promise to show no visible panty lines, which allows you to wear them with any other fiery piece in your closet. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 This T-Shirt Dress That Has A Surprisingly Sensual Skirt GOKATOSAU Slit Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Casual on top, party on the bottom. That’s the story of this midi dress. It has a classic round neckline and T-shirt like fit on the top, but the skirt reveals a different story with a sultry bunched-up ruching and slit on one side. The asymmetry of this piece is dramatic enough for glam and heels but this piece can still be paired with white sneakers for a casual vibe. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Classic Bodysuit With A Super Low-Cut Back MANGOPOP Women's Round Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Show off your shoulder blades with this bodysuit. It may look like your standard piece in the front, but the back is almost completely open, which makes this the perfect thing to pair with cutoffs for a fun ‘90s vibe. This bodysuit has a classic snap closure too, which makes putting it on (and taking it off) a breeze. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 This Daring Dress With A Deep V & Ruched Skirt GOBLES V Neck Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This mini dress is the ideal little black dress with its body-hugging cut and dramatic deep V-neckline. But it doesn’t just come in standard black — it’s available in 20 other colors, including bright red and bold blue. Ruching in the skirt adds to the appeal and helps bring texture to this outfit. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — X-Large