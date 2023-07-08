Sexy, Trendy Clothing Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

The goal is to always look good without breaking the bank, right? Whether you’re packing for a vacation or lounging around town, planning for an evening out or a night in, finding something special, affordable, and highly-reviewed isn’t always easy. That’s where this list of fan-favorite, budget-friendly, and fiery wardrobe essentials comes in.
From stunning V-neck bathing suits, to playful two-piece skirt sets, to comfy ribbed lounge wear, I’ve got you covered with these 40 seductive, trendy clothes under $35 that Amazon shoppers are raving about.
1 This Deep V-Neck Bodysuit That Comes In Shimmery & Matte Fabrics
This deep V-neck
bodysuit is an effortless addition to your date night or night out looks. It features a wrap waist to customize the fit to your body, and can be easily dressed up with a skirt or dressed down with jeans. And the crisscrossed back adds a playful touch, perfectly balancing out the daring, dipping V. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 2 This Staple Racerback Bodysuit With 24,000 5-Star Reviews
If you’re looking for an everyday basic that can be dressed up or down, this sleeveless racerback
bodysuit is exactly what you need. With over 32,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this buttery soft bodysuit is double lined so you won’t have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions, and the high neck adds a touch of elegance to an absolute wardrobe staple. Available colors: 24 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 3 A Bodycon Maxi Dress With A Stunningly High Slit
This stunning
maxi dress will have everyone asking, “where’d you get that?” thanks to its slinky cut and trendy square neckline. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this dress is just stretchy enough to be comfortable and features a thigh-high side slit to add a little somethin’ somethin’ to your little black dress. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 4 These High-Waisted Dress Pants That Come In So Many Colors
Give yourself endless outfit possibilities with these high-wasted
dress pants. They feature a comfy elastic band that hits above the waist and two front seams that add a modern touch to these wardrobe staples. Plus, they’re made of polyester and spandex, for a slightly stretchy and comfortable fit. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: Small — 3X 5 This Gorgeous Skirt Set That Has An Adjustable Tie Waist
Run, don’t walk, to get this essential crop top and
skirt set. The two-piece features a scoop neck tank top and a high-waisted skirt with a self-tie wrap detail that adds some elegance to an otherwise basic staple. Best of all, it’s available in so many colors and styles from basic solids, to tie dyes, to jaw-dropping florals. Available styles: 39 Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X Large Plus 6 A Strappy Backless Bodysuit With A Loose Scoop Neck
Reviewers rave about this strappy
backless bodysuit, saying they get “so many compliments” every time they put it on. The buttery soft fabric features spaghetti straps that crisscross down your back for a one-of-a-kind look. With a pull-on design, there’s no tie in the back which keeps things totally seamless. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 7 This Square-Neck Tee That’ll Elevate Any Outfit
The sharp square neck of this stretchy
T-shirt adds an automatic elegance to any outfit — no matter how casual or dressy. Made of a rayon and spandex blend, the top’s fabric is thick and stretchy for ultimate comfort. Plus, it’s available in short sleeves or long sleeves so you can wear this modern staple all year round. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 8 This Wrap Dress With A Modern Asymmetrical Hem
Whether you’re looking for an outfit for a night out or a daytime brunch, this
midi dress fits the bill. The casual scoop neck top paired with the thigh-high slit and wrap waist make this dress a versatile wardrobe staple that can be as daring as you want it to be. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large 9 This Basic Ribbed Tank That Comes In Over 3 Dozen Colors
Everyone needs a basic tank top in their outfit repertoire, and this scoop neck
tank is the perfect simple addition. The ribbed style and thin straps can be casual or dressy, depending on what it’s paired with. And the rayon and spandex fabric is stretchy and lightweight so you’ll always feel your best. Available colors: 39 Available sizes: X-Small — Large 10 A Striped Peplum Top With Sweet Bow Accents
With thin vertical stripes and a trendy peplum shape, this adorable
tank top will go with everything. The modern square neck complements the playful shoulder bows to make the perfect outfit for any occasion. One reviewer raved, “It fits great, is lightweight, and super cute on!” Available colors: 4 Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus 11 A Lace Bodysuit With A Strappy Back That Can Be Worn Out Of The Bedroom
This stunning
lace bodysuit can be worn as-is for a gorgeous lingerie moment, or paired with jeans and a blazer for a fiery outfit on a night out. It’s see-through in the stomach but opaque in the breasts and crotch area so you can totally wear it out and about. “It hugs the rightplaces!! Super super cute and makes you feel so so darn good!” one reviewer raved. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large 12 This Short & Flowy Babydoll Dress With A Playful Ruffle Skirt
The patchwork layers, low back tie closure, and loose fit make this
mini dress a flowy and fun addition to your closet. It features a thin strappy design, tiered ruffles, and a sheer mesh hemline and can be easily dressed up with wedges or down with sandals or sneakers. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 13 This Sporty Square Cut Workout Top With Medium Support
Upgrade your workouts with this sleeveless fitness
crop top. The polyester and spandex blend is breathable, stretchy and opaque, which is perfect for light workouts like yoga or walking. And the square neckline adds the perfect modern touch, so you can easily wear this for a casual day out, too. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: X-Small — Large 14 These Fan-Favorite Boyshorts With Lacy Details
Say goodbye to your old underwear and hello to your new favorites: these
lacy boyshorts. With a 4.4-star rating, reviewers rave that these undies “fit perfect” and are “super comfy and cute.” Plus, they’re machine washable so you don’t have to worry about hand washing. Available colors: 1 Available sizes: XX-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus 15 This High-Wasted Mini Skirt That Goes With *Everything*
This high-waisted
mini skirt features a stretchy, ruched detailing that makes it easy to dress up or down with anything from graphic tees and jean jackets to corset tops and blazers. The bodycon-style skirt comes in black, white, and eight exciting colors from bright neon green to a sweet light pink. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 16 These Padded Lace Bralettes That Have 17,000 5-Star Reviews
If you’re looking for a bralette that’s gorgeous without skimping on support, these
lacy bralettes fit the bill. Not only are they made of a soft lace with a delicate wavy hem, but they also feature removable sponge padding for extra structure. Each five-pack comes with multiple colors, so you’ll always be able to find the perfect match. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: Small/Medium — Large/X-Large 17 This Strapless Corset Top With Fishbone Details
Thousands of people are raving about this strapless
corset top. The straight neck and low back, paired with the fishbone support peeking through the mesh accents make this top really stand out. And the ruched detailing adds a vintage note that perfectly complements the otherwise modern vibe. Available colors: 20 Available sizes: 00 — 20 18 A High-Waisted Maxi Skirt That’s So Stretchy
Your search for the perfect high-waisted long skirt stops with this stretchy
maxi. The buttery soft skirt features a thigh-high side slit and an elastic waistband for the most comfortable fit. One reviewer wrote, “It is extremely soft and comfortable, stretchy and hugs in all the right places.” What more could you ask for? Available colors: 4 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 19 A Long Sleeve Top With A Chic Front Cutout
Add this gorgeous long sleeved
crop top to your wardrobe and you’ll always have something cute to wear. Designed with a drawstring front that bunches at the chest and a triangle cutout at the rib cage, this top puts an elegant and fiery touch on a wardrobe staple. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large 20 This Fiery 2-Piece With A Dramatic, Leg-Exposing Skirt
The votes are in — this two-piece
skirt set is everything. The sleek one shoulder crop top is perfectly paired with the matching asymmetrical midi skirt, though you can totally wear these pieces together or separately. The skirt features a high side slit and a bunched detail at the waist for the ultimate beach, brunch, or boogying outfit. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 21 This Cool Wrap Top That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways
There are so many ways to wear this chic ribbed
wrap top, that you’ll be reaching for it every time you open the closet. It can be worn crisscrossed at the neckline and tied at the bottom or braided in front with a bow in the back. And it’s available in 30 colors — some two-tone — for the perfect ‘fit every time. Available colors: 30 Available sizes: One size 22 This Backless T-Shirt With A Modern High Neck
This
crop top is a really cool take on a classic wardrobe staple. The high neck contrasts with the very low back, making it perfect for almost any occasion — special or everyday. And, it’s available in long or short sleeves so you have a tee for all weather. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: X-Small — Large 23 This Chiffon 2-Piece That Gives Glorious Vibes
This chiffon
two-piece is anything but ordinary. The deep V-neck top has spaghetti straps and a rib-hugging band for extra support. And the matching high-waist skirt features double sky high slits for extra movement and flair. It comes in bold solids and stunning florals to match your inner diety. Available colors: 37 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 24 This Sporty Bikini That Comes In 3 Tie Dyed Colors
Have a swim in the pool or a lounge on the beach in this adorable two-piece
bathing suit. The scoop neck, spaghetti strap top adds a sporty touch, and the tie dye colors—available in brown, emerald, and pastel — make for a fun and playful suit. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: Small — Large 25 This Faux Leather Mini Skirt That’s Chic & Comfortable
This leather
mini skirt is so versatile — pair it with sneaks and a graphic tee for a casual look or heels and a blouse for a fancier vibe. It’s high wasted and features two small slits at the legs for maximum movement and comfort. And it has a hidden zipper closer in the back to keep things seamless. Available styles: 8 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 26 A Long, Sheer Bathing Suit Cover Up That’s Extra Flowy
If your beachy dreams involve gliding on the sand with the wind in your hair, this billowy
cover up will complete the picture. The sheer chiffon piece is ankle-length with long sleeves and a ruffled hem that flows with all of the drama you deserve. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: One Size 27 A Ribbed Workout Set With Over 6,000 Glowing Reviews
This two-piece
workout set is not to be missed, according to its 6,000 five-star ratings. “The fabric is so soft!! Very cute and comfortable. Perfect for the gym or just a day out,” one reviewer raved. The set features two-layer fabric so it’s not see-through and removable cups in the bra for extra support. And don’t forget to check out all the gorgeous colors, including dark blue, light purple, and neutral beige. Available colors: 31 Available sizes: X-Small — Large 28 This Deep-V One Piece Bathing Suit With 21,500 5-Star Ratings
With a 4.5-star rating, the reviews of this deep-V
one piece speak for themselves. “The color and shape of this bathing suit are wonderful,” one reviewer wrote. “I put it on and my jaw dropped,” commented another. With ruffles from the shoulders down the plunging neckline and padded cups for extra support, checking out this one-piece is a no brainer. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 29 This Sheer Skirt Cover Up That’s So Budget-Friendly
Shoppers are obsessed with this fiery, sheer beach
cover up skirt. It can be worn multiple ways—tied around your waist to create a short sarong, draped over your shoulders as a shawl, or even tied as a halter for a cute beachy top. Reviewers rave that it’s “super cute” and “lightweight.” Available colors: 44 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 30 This Hippie Chic Beach Cover Up That’s Quick Drying
If hippie chic is your vibe, this lace and mesh
cover up is exactly what you’ve been looking for. The plunging V-neck perfectly complements the long, loose sleeves and flowy rough hem edge for an effortlessly chic look. And, it’s quick-drying, a helpful necessity for any beach cover up. Available colors: 14 Available sizes: One Size 31 This Spa-Worthy Satin Robe That’s Light & Silky
This buttery soft and smooth
satin robe will make you feel like you’re at the spa, even if you’re just in your own bathroom. The plunging V-neck coupled with the adjustable waist tie give this robe the most elegant touch. And, it’s available in gorgeous gem tones or sweet florals. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: 1X — 4X 32 A 2-Piece Maxi Skirt Set With A Strappy Midriff Cutout
Searching for an outfit that’s elegant but also comfortable? Check out this gorgeous two-piece
maxi skirt set. It boasts a spaghetti strap top with a cutout at the waist, and a bodycon ankle-length skirt with a water-falling fabric detail in the front. With over 2,500 ratings, this set is not to be missed. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 33 A Lacy Bralette With Adjustable Straps
Perfect to wear alone or underneath a T-shirt, this lacy
bralette features a deep V-neck style, braided adjustable straps, and a delicate eyelet bottom that makes it great for summer festivals. It also comes with cup pads that can be easily removed if that’s not your thing. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: Small — Large 34 A Bodycon Midi Dress With A Chic Cutout
This adorable
midi dress is a fan-favorite because of its stretchy ribbed fabric and trendy high neckline. Add in the ribcage cutout and low side slit, and you have a piece full of little modern touches to amplify this basic wardrobe staple. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 35 This Ruched Mini Dress With A Fun Tulip Hemline
This bodycon
dress is a fan-favorite piece on Amazon, with over 23,500 five-star reviews. You simply pull this soft garment on, and the ruching in the waist and back does all of the work. Though this dress boasts a classic round neckline, the tulip cut at the hem adds a bit of alluring appeal. Available colors: 36 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 36 A 6-Pack Of Double-Strap Thongs That Won’t Show Through Your Clothes
Underneath your clothes, these silky, seamless thongs have a daring two-strap design on the sides that adds a lot of allure. Over your clothes, well, you can’t see them. These panties promise to show no visible panty lines, which allows you to wear them with any other fiery piece in your closet.
Available colors: 9 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 37 This T-Shirt Dress That Has A Surprisingly Sensual Skirt
Casual on top, party on the bottom. That’s the story of this midi dress. It has a classic round neckline and T-shirt like fit on the top, but the skirt reveals a different story with a sultry bunched-up ruching and slit on one side. The asymmetry of this piece is dramatic enough for glam and heels but this piece can still be paired with white sneakers for a casual vibe.
Available colors: 14 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 38 This Classic Bodysuit With A Super Low-Cut Back
Show off your shoulder blades with this bodysuit. It may look like your standard piece in the front, but the back is almost completely open, which makes this the
perfect thing to pair with cutoffs for a fun ‘90s vibe. This bodysuit has a classic snap closure too, which makes putting it on (and taking it off) a breeze. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 39 This Daring Dress With A Deep V & Ruched Skirt
This mini dress is the ideal little black dress with its body-hugging cut and dramatic deep V-neckline. But it doesn’t just come in standard black — it’s available in 20 other colors, including bright red and bold blue. Ruching in the skirt adds to the appeal and helps bring texture to this outfit.
Available colors: 21 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 40 These High-Waisted Pants That Are Surprisingly Stretchy
You’ll want to wear these high-waisted
pants every single day. With an elastic waistband and a split hem at each ankle, these pants manage to be stretchy without losing their body-hugging shape. Great for work or a date night, they come in over 25 colors and patterns for any occasion. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >