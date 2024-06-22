Shakira Wore Vintage Designer Bodysuits On Her Rolling Stone Cover

Singer, songwriter, dancer, and all-around powerhouse Shakira graced the cover of Rolling Stone this month, and the 47-year-old Colombian star served up sexy, beachy vintage looks in the spread where she opened up about the struggles she’s faced over her decades-long career.

Shakira’s Vintage Bodysuits

As she spoke candidly about everything from her divorce, her father’s health issues, and the struggles of her career, Shakira also proved that she’s “still got it,” as she joked, sporting a black Chanel bodysuit from 1992-1993 on the cover of the magazine, with chains slung around her waist and the matching pair of sunglasses that added to the alluring beach getaway vibes. The bodysuit cut high up on the waist, allowing for ample amounts of leg to take center focus. The look was accessorized with two heavy gold Chanel cuffs — also vintage, from 1984 — and a natural glam, pink-hued makeup look. Sourced from Paume Los Angeles and styled by Dena Giannini, it’s such a simple but seductive summer look.

It wasn’t the only bodysuit moment of the Rolling Stone cover, though. In the spread, Shakira also wore a denim one-piece swimsuit from Dior’s 2000 collection with a coordinating sheer denim-print sarong. This look was more accessorized than the black Chanel bodysuit, decked out in silver jewelry. The singer wore a belt, bracelet and necklace all featuring the same crystal-encrusted lobster clasp detail from John Galliano’s collaboration with Dior.

Shakira’s Rolling Stone Covers

Of course, this is far from Shakira’s first time on Rolling Stone with a major fashion moment. In 2009, she graced the cover with another sultry black look — this time, a pair of skinny jeans and a mostly-unbuttoned slinky button down shirt. Not to mention, in 2002, she was the star of The Cool Issue, wearing low-slung jeans, a lacy push-up bra, and loose red halter top (very Y2K).

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

With a career as long and expansive as Shakira’s, it’s clear that the artist has made her mark on music and fashion. “That’s it: I want to show [my children] that life isn’t linear,” she told Rolling Stone. “It’s not how people picture it in the movies. Things don’t turn out the way we want them to and you have to deal with disappointment. That’s part of the human condition. It’s why we’re here.” Iconic through and through.