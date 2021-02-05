Top Beauty Brands Join Sharon Chuter's "Make It Black" Campaign

Over the summer, beauty industry veteran and Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter began the Pull Up For Change initiative, which called on companies to disclose the number of Black employees in corporate roles and pushed for inclusivity in leadership positions. Now, Chuter is working to redefine people's perceptions of the word "black" entirely with the Make It BLACK campaign.

To kick it off, Chuter has paired with nine major beauty brands, each of which is launching one of their most popular products in black packaging to raise awareness. The overall goal? Chuter created the initiative it to examine and redefine what black means, and seeks to shift the current derogatory and intrinsically negative definitions of the word that perpetuate systemic racism. The campaign's Change.org petition (which you can sign to show support) asks both the Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam Webster Dictionary to replace their definitions of the word with more positive language.

"Language plays a critical role in how we perceive the world," Chuter said in a press release. "Language should be neutral, unbiased, and reflective of our current realities. It is in this regard that the dictionary has work to do."

Throughout all of February, brands Briogeo, ColourPop, Dragun Beauty, Flower Beauty, Maybelline, Morphe, NYX, PUR, and Uoma Beauty are selling a limited-edition product that supports the campaign during Black History Month. All of the gross profits will go towards the Pull Up For Change Impact Fund, which provides funding to Black-owned businesses and emerging Black founders.

You can purchase the products online at Ulta Beauty, the brands' individual websites, and on the Make It BLACK website, or you can donate directly to the fund.

