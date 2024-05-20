When you think of SHEIN, what comes to mind? Maybe affordable outfits, ultra-fast shipping, and statement accessories. Well, it’s time to add “sustainable” to that list because the online fashion retailer just released their first-ever entirely deadstock collection. That’s right, SHEIN’s latest drop features new pieces crafted out of entirely leftover fabrics (a win for eco-friendly fashion girlies everywhere).

SHEIN x Rescued: What To Know

This is the start of a new sustainable era for the label’s sourcing practices, so of course they pulled out all the stops in honor of the launch. The 30-piece collection was led by six independent designers, all of whom have extensive experience in ecological fashion and recycling fabrics. “In this collection, I have recreated looks that are fresh and young to convey boldness and femininity to those who wear them,” says Daniela Ricciardelli in a statement, an Italy-based designer spotlighted in the drop.

Dubbed SHEIN x Rescued, this special line-up focuses on utilizing “fabric that is already produced, but not used, to create styles you’ll love with a lower environmental impact,” according to the label’s press release.

Where is the material sourced from? SHEIN teamed up with Queen of Raw, a circular economy company that turns discarded textiles into functional ones which fashion companies will then transform into ready-to-purchase pieces.

Courtesy of SHEIN

With this launch, SHEIN is also switching from synthetic materials like nylon and cotton to its sustainable counterpart: recycled polyester made out of old plastic water bottles. This choice aligns with their decision to cut their carbon footprint by at least 25% by 2030. While no mass-produced fashion is ever 100% green, it’s admirable that they’re making moves toward more thoughtful manufacturing.

Now, let’s get into the clothes themselves. The selection includes a slew of summer-ready staples in a variety of bold colors; most notably, multiple halter-neck tops, a few cutout-heavy bodysuits, and figure-hugging midi dresses galore. And in true SHEIN fashion, the prices are incredibly affordable — they range from a $9 off-the-shoulder orange top to a $29 pink wide-leg jumpsuit.

Courtesy of SHEIN

With summer forecasts on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to spruce up your warm weather wardrobe, so why not do it at a label where everything is under $30? Shop some of the collection’s sustainable must-haves below, and hurry, because with its sleek styles and unbeatable prices, this limited edition collection is bound to sell fast.