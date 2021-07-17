Along with wide-leg jeans, matching tracksuits, and other polarizing early aughts fashion statements, you might have noticed the reemergence of one unlikely icon in particular: Crocs. The trend towards comfort dressing coupled with wide-ranging celeb endorsements (Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are both fans) has renewed the rubberized shoe’s appeal. If you want to hop on the trend but can’t bring yourself to embrace the brand’s signature garden clog, there are actually quite a few shoes similar to Crocs that rock comparable levels of blissed-out comfort in wearable street styles.

Any comfy Croc alternative is going to be made from EVA — a rubbery foam that provides exceptional cushioning while it absorbs shock and bounces back after every wear. It’s lightweight, waterproof, and extremely durable for a shoe that can go anywhere. Also keep a lookout for wider footbeds with raised borders and deep heel cups for good arch support. Shoes with drainage holes instantly channel the practical garden stomper, and you don’t need a clog to pull it off.

Granted, when it comes to shoes that look like Crocs, clogs are the undisputed champions — but the brand offers lots of other styles (including everything from flip flops to sneakers to wedges) — and below you’ll find plenty of comfortable shoes that offer that same ease. With so many shoes to choose from, you can rest assured you’ll be wearing these Croc alternatives long after the Croc resurgence has come and gone.

1 These Artsy-Chic Clogs In A Matte Finish Bigant Clogs Amazon $16 See On Amazon As close as you can get to Crocs without actually looking like Crocs, these comfortable clogs from Bigant offer an easy slip-on style, a deeply-seated footbed with a defined heel cup, and some mild arch support — all in EVA foam with a slip-resistant sole and adjustable strap for a custom fit. “Instant relief from the support I didn’t even know I needed,” a reviewer gushed. “Something tells me I’ll be getting a second pair...I didn’t realize how fatigued my feet are and now I don’t want to take them off.” For a more traditional alternative, consider these perforated garden clogs that have amassed something of a cult following. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 11.5

2 Editor's Choice: A Preppy Boat Shoe That Floats On Water Sperry Original Float Boat Shoe Amazon $45 See On Amazon Probably the chicest shoes you can grab without sacrificing a clog’s comfort, the Sperry Float boat shoe is as water-worthy as the original. They’re built from injection-molded EVA with plenty of drainage holes (that the brand adorably dubs “portholes and gills”) and a wide fit designed to give you extra wiggle room on their massaging textured footbed. The nonmarking rubber sole gives plenty of traction on wet decks and linoleum alike without scuffing. "I wear these as a comfy house shoe because they're so light and easy to slip on, and they help me feel like I’m in real footwear even if I’m WFH,” one Bustle commerce editor remarked. “I like them so much I'll probably get another pair for out in the yard.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 These Retro-Fabulous Tevas Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon The iconic summer camp sandal gets a makeover: These classic Tevas simultaneously offer peak nostalgia and 21st-century comfort in a rainbow of injection-molded EVA sandals. There’s a contoured heel and toe on the footbed and an adjustable hook-and-loop strap at the ankle to ensure a snug fit. The deeply-etched sole delivers serious traction that can handle easy hiking. It’s worth noting that some reviewers thought they ran slightly wide. “Like a Croc and a Teva had a baby,” one fan wrote. “Super durable. Super comfortable. Super light weight.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 13

4 These Affordable EVA Sandals With A Cult Following FUNKYMONKEY Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re seeking a sandal like Crocs that also channels Birkenstock style, you’ll want these EVA T-strap sandals in your cart ASAP. Fans loved sinking their feet into the cushy EVA foam with a deep footbed, scooped heel cup, and arch support to spare. You get the iconic look of one brand with the legendary comfort of another, and did I mention they come backed by 24,000 perfect five-star ratings. “I want to wear them ALL. THE. TIME,” one shopper confessed. “For a fraction of the price you get a great comfy waterproof sandal that looks and feels like the name brand. I have been wearing them pretty much non-stop since I got them and they've held up really well so far.” Available colors: 49

Available sizes: 6 — 11

5 These Water Shoes With A Sturdy Lug Sole Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe Amazon $50 See On Amazon For heavy-duty shoes like Crocs, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than Merrell’s Hydro Moc. Their high rise around the ankle protects more of your foot while a 2-millimeter lug sole offers traction on rocky shores, and that articulated heel makes the shoes easy to pry off. The injection EVA promises comfort on dry land with built-in arch support. The strap over the instep hearkens back to the Croc clog’s optional heel strap, and this one slips over the heel to create a secure fit in rough water. “I love these shoes very [light] and very comfortable they did not chafe my skin when I first started wearing them, I wear them when I ride my bicycle, walking in the creek and around the yard,” one fan noted of their versatility. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 Some Flatform Slides For Leaning Into The Y2K Trend EQUICK Cushioned Waterproof Slide Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon These chunky platform sandals promise “Princess and the Pea” levels of cushioning. In plush EVA, their nearly 2-inch sole feels like you’re walking on tiny memory foam mattresses with a 30-degree angle at the toe that creates enhanced ergonomics with every step. (In other words, their height is still easy to walk in.) There’s a raised border around the footbed, much like Crocs, with a nonslip sole that promises to keep you securely on your feet. “So so cute. I just wear them around the house but they are my go to house shoe. Wear with socks and so far I’m loving them. Feel put together and hip when wearing them,” a fan raved. (And if these are a little too muted, try on this graphic lettered slide sandal.) Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4 — 13

7 A Low-Top Sneaker That’s Surprisingly Fresh Native Jefferson Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $42 See On Amazon This stylish slip-on sneaker is a functional alternative to Crocs that looks more like a crisp street shoe. They have the curb appeal of court shoes like Converse and adidas, but the EVA build is all comfort and those built-in drainage holes look like part of the shoe. They’re easy to clean off under running water or with a wipe. The brand notes that they run narrow, so if you have a wide foot you should size up. “Until I found these, Crocs were the best shoes for me. Well, Native's are quickly becoming my footwear of choice. They feel so good and look so cute with jeans or tights or leggings. I just love them,” a reviewer gushed. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5.5 — 15

8 An Absurdly Comfortable Pair Of Classic Flip Flops FUNKYMONKEY Ultra Soft Flip Flops Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fans of the Crocs Classic II Flip will want to scoop up these soft flip flops from FUNKYMONKEY, beloved by Amazon shoppers for their thick sole and serious comfort. They’re made from squishy EVA, and the footbed is curved to hug the foot while providing arch support — while subtle texture on the insole creates comfy traction between your foot and the shoe so they’re easier to walk in long-term. “I live in Florida so flip-flops are daily shoes here and I’ve tried many many different styles. These sandals have the absolute best arch support + comfort of any other pair I’ve tried,” a shopper praised. “I’ve had my first pair for a year and they’re still in good condition.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 These Wedge Sandals With A Comfort Footbed Clarks Jillian Jewel Wedge Sandal Amazon $41 See On Amazon Clarks delivers a trendy shoe with legendary comfort in the Jillian wedge sandal. It resembles the Crocs Brooklyn low wedge — both have low wedge soles (less than 2 inches each) made from EVA with a second layer of cushioning through the insole and adjustable heel straps. The Jillian, however, is fully lined in soft fabric with a faux leather upper that elevates it a notch, and the chunky grooved outsole promises heavy-duty traction. “Trendy & cool with excellent support & comfort,” one shopper commented, citing their versatility. “I'm really happy with these, they look great with everything from skinny jeans to wide leg pants as well as all lengths of dresses.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide)