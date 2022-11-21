There are two kinds of people in the world⁠; those who purchase a new picture frame or dish towel every time they leave the house, and those who haven’t thought about their home’s decor since they moved in. Great news for whichever kind of person you identify as ⁠— Walmart’s Black Friday sale includes tons of incredible home decor deals, and there are plenty of things that will look perfect in your place.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a little trinket to add some color to a lackluster corner of your bookshelf or are currently in the process of totally redefining the aesthetic of your entire house, there’s no better time than Black Friday to shop for the home.

Below, discover the best home decor pieces on sale this year, all under $100 at Walmart.

The Best Home Decor Finds Under $100

This Washable Area Rug Is $20 Off

Elevate Your Bathroom With This Sleek $20 Mirror

This Candle Looks Expensive But Only Costs $6

This Set Of Wall Planters Is A Perfect Gift For Plant Lovers

Create Your Dream Vanity For Just $93

This Massive Area Rug Is Just $80

This Timeless Wooden Coffee Table Is 70% Off

Upgrade Your Workspace With This Compact Desk Priced At Just $49

This Classic Set Of Windsor Chairs Is Just $79

Cozy Up With This Soft Faux-Fur Throw Pillow

A Classic Holiday-Themed Candle For Just $10

Light Up Your Mantle Or Entryway With These Expensive-Looking Lanterns

A Mid-Century Modern Table Lamp For Just $45

More Amazing Deals On Home Decor And Furniture

A Boho Storage Cabinet That Oozes Laid-Back Style

A Farmhouse-Style Dresser For Less Than $200

A Minimalist-Approved Arched Floor Mirror

Score A New Velvet Couch For $280

This Metal Storage Cabinet Is Less Than $200

A Plush Area Rug For $253