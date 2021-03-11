It’s here! The affordable collaboration that you have all been waiting for: Simone Rocha X H&M. The British designer partnered with the behemoth retailer on a capsule collection that’s sure to wow, because it looks exactly like the pieces that you’ve always watched walk down her high-fashion runway. Set your alarms: it drops Thurs., March 11, at 10 AM EST.

Simone Rocha is known for tulle, frills, and oversized silhouettes, and it’s all present and accounted for in a collection that ranges in price from $17.99 for a pair of socks to $299 for dresses and coats.

There is a trench with short puff sleeves, a pair of feather-trimmed pointed flats, full-skirted midis, and even a pair of bright red floral earrings that are dead-ringers for the Simone Rocha pair that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both own. The collection is available for Men, Women, and Children, with adult sizes ranging from XS-XL and kids from 3T-7.

Rocha joins a long list of designers who have partnered with the Swedish affordable fashion brand, like Erdem, Giambattista Valli, Versace, and more. Though the brands have released a romantic video (that you can watch below) of models and celebrities like Daisy Edgar Jones having a dinner party in the fields of England, the ad campaign rolled out on social media in a slightly different way.

H&M

Susie Bubble, Barbie Ferreira, Oumaya Elboumeshouli, Jessie Bush, and more took to Instagram to show off new looks from the collection over the past few days.

See a preview of the collection below and shop everything ASAP. It’s surely not going to last long.

