In the six years since Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS, the brand has featured a seemingly endless parade of famous faces in its ads. Usher, Lana Del Ray, Kate Moss, Cardi B, Brooke Shields, and Snoop Dogg are just a few of the stars who have posed in their skivvies to promote the brand — and now, for its latest campaign, SKIMS is teaming up with Team USA.

On Monday, the elevated essentials brand announced it would be partnering with the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on an exclusive collection. To celebrate, SKIMS released a series of undies-clad images of athletes set to compete next month in Paris, including Suni Lee, Gabby Thomas, Jessica Long, Nick Mayhugh, Caeleb Dressel, and Fred Kerle.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that SKIMS has collaborated with the Olympics on a line of loungewear and undergarments. For the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, SKIMS outfitted team USA in off-duty styles, and came back two years later to do the same thing at Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“Our shared mission of empowering everybody really shines through in the collaboration this year with the addition of our men's styles to reinventing our adaptive intimates,” says Kardashian, the brand’s co-founder and Chief Creative Officer.

The collection includes a lineup of Team USA-inspired clothing — available in red, white, and blue, natch — that give off vibes of major hometown pride.

Gabby Thomas’s Team USA Bikini

Courtesy of SKIMS

SKIMS x Team USA features an assortment of swimwear, including a navy bikini that was modeled by runner and two time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas. The triangle top features American flag and Olympic ring insignias, and the string bikini bottoms are held together by a chic white tie.

“SKIMS is a dream partner for me and to represent the brand alongside Team USA is such an honor,” says Thomas. “I wear a lot of loungewear when I’m not competing or training but also love experimenting with fashion, so I never want to compromise on style, and SKIMS is the perfect balance of style and comfort!”

Jessica Long’s Team USA Cropped Swimsuit

Paralympic medalist and legendary swimmer Jessica Long was also photographed wearing a bathing suit from the collection, but she opted to trade a traditional top in favor of a rash guard. The cropped, long-sleeved silhouette is perfect for anyone looking to protect their skin while splashing around or hanging out at the beach.

Courtesy of SKIMS

The top comes in three colors — red, white, and blue — and features the same flag and ring designs as the triangle top (though this time, they’re in color). The best thing about it, though, is that it doubles as swimwear *and* a shirt you’ll want to wear around outside of the pool, so you get more bang for your buck.

Because all of SKIM’s pieces are sold seperately, you can mix and match the colors and styles in whatever way your heart desires.

Suni Lee’s Team USA Undies

In addition to swimwear, the SKIMS x Team USA also includes a few different underwear options for anyone looking to add to their arsenal of top drawer basics. In the campaign, gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee flexed her skills in a patriotic underwear set, covered in tiny American flag motifs.

Courtesy of SKIMS

More specifically, Lee donned the flexible bra top and boyshorts from the new SKIMS’s “Fits Everybody” Adaptive collection.

“The extensive Paralympic offering, especially the Fits Everybody Adaptive category, highlights how SKIMS delivers on this mission,” said Long. “I’m proud to represent the brand and my community!”

These are just a few examples of what the collection has on offer. There are also USA-branded PJ sets, body suits, robes, socks, and tons of cozy loungewear — plus lots of adaptive styles in every category. And, for the first time, the SKIMS Team USA line includes boxer, brief, and t-shirt options for men, too.

The collection is surely getting both fashion and sports lovers excited for the events next month — which is no easy feat.