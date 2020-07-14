Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned veteran, nailing down even a basic skin care routine can be daunting. There are approximately a billion different products out there (don’t fact check me on that), and many claim to do similar things. So if you feel like you’re swimming in an ocean of buzzwords like “brightening,” “hydrating,” and “glowy,” take a sec to go back to the basics. Just like a great pair of jeans and a blazer can be the ideal building blocks for the perfect wardrobe, effective moisturizers and cleansers are the ideal cornerstones of any well-stocked medicine cabinet.

If you’re more like me, though, minimalism doesn’t cut it — to keep my skin happy and my self-care routine up to par, I need to exfoliate, to mask, to drown myself in serums. I need to ACCESSORIZE! So if you’re looking for a few excellent products to add to your skin care wardrobe, look no further. From cleansing, to exfoliating, to serums, to masking, to moisturizing, these 10 items are a great place to start.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser Kinship $22 See On Kinship This cleanser smells like a tropical paradise, removes makeup and grime, and leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated. It’s also clean, cruelty-free, and the packaging is made from recycled plastic — the dream!

2 Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Lotion+ Clinique $28 See On Clinique This lightweight yet super hydrating moisturizer has been a cult favorite for decades and got an even-more-hydrating reformulation in 2013. Plus, there are versions of the Dramatically Different moisturizer, like a gel for oilier skin, for different skin types.

3 Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice $29.50 See On Paula's Choice If you’ve never tried chemical exfoliation before, you should. And you should start with this product. Chemical exfoliation works by using certain active ingredients to dissolve excess dead skin. This daily toner made with BHA (aka beta hydroxy acid aka salicylic acid) is gentle yet powerful enough to smooth skin texture, treat acne, and tighten pores.

4 Rapid Response Detox Masque Reneé Rouleau Skincare $65.50 See On Renée Rouleau Skincare There are lots of masks out there, but nothing I've found is quite like this one. With a combo of tea tree oil, salicylic acid, allantoin, and sodium hyaluronate, it helps to calm and treat acne, skin irritation, and inflammation and also happens to be hydrating and soothing.

5 Maracuja Oil Tarte $48 See On Tarte Sure, this oil is super hydrating, suitable for all skin types, and full of good vitamins — but perhaps the best part is how versatile this stuff is. Aside from working its magic on your face, you can dab Maracuja Oil on your cuticles or use it on your body, as a hair treatment, and more. Go wild.

6 Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum Hyper Skin $36 See On Hyper Skin If you’ve never used a serum before but want to get into them, start with vitamin C: It lightens hyperpigmentation from acne marks or age spots, smooths skin texture, and is a powerful antioxidant. This product also combines vitamin C with turmeric, fruit enzymes, and kojic acid for peak skin glow potential.

7 Glow & Hydrate Day Serum Bliss $22 See On Bliss If you don’t have hyaluronic acid or niacinamide in your skin care routine yet, get on it. This affordable option from Bliss combines the two powerhouse ingredients for the hydrating, glowy serum of your dreams.

8 Fast Lane Instant Facial Wander Beauty $48 See On Wander Beauty Perfect to use every week or two when you need a little extra glow, this mask combines glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids to treat your skin care woes, from clogged pores to dark spots to fine lines.

9 Skin Soil Multiuse Additive Exfoliating Grain Klur $36 See On Klur Chemical exfoliation is good, but combining it occasionally with physical exfoliation is ideal. While chemical exfoliating helps dissolve dead skin cells, physical exfoliation helps slough them off. This product turns your favorite cleanser into a gentle scrub using brown rice powder and more.