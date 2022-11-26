If you picture strange-looking sneakers and bulky house slippers when you hear “comfy shoes,” this list will fix that. So many people are obsessed with these comfortable, cheap shoes on Amazon. Why? They aren’t those clunky clogs with boring quilted fabric that we’re all used to — they’re actually on-trend.

First, let’s swap our ratty ol’ slippers with the slipper sneakers on this list. They have soft slipper fabric, a rib knit detail on top, and plenty of cozy lining, but they look like a pair of seriously sleek sneakers. There are also cooling mesh flats, lug-sole boots with comfy heels, and even snow boots with zero laces.

So, if you’ve been avoiding comfy shoes because they’re not usually the trendiest option — just grab the elevated shoes on this list — plenty of other Amazon shoppers have.

1 These Elevated Mesh Sneakers That Are So Lightweight TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers Amazon $43 These pull-on sneakers stand out from the clunky slide-on sneaker styles we’re all used to because they have a sleek mesh design. The super breathable material gets rid of bulky laces and stiff fabric, so they’re extra-comfy and lightweight. Of course, there’s still a classic non-slip sole and an easy pull tab on the back, which is why they have over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available styles: 37

Available sizes: 5 — 13

2 A Pair Of Trendy Sandals With Fluffy Faux-Fur FITORY Faux Fur Slide Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Grab these faux-fur sandals when you want breathable shoes that feel like the fluffiest slippers. They have a two-strap design that’s completely adjustable and finished with gold-tone buckles — style elements that are so trendy right now. Plus, they have the classic cork sole and arch support, so they’re ready to wear in and out of the house. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 11

3 These Cozy, Highly-Rated Boots With A Super Flexible Design Bearpaw Emma Short Snow Boot Amazon $50 Not only do these boots have a seriously cozy faux-fur lining on the inside, but they also have soft suede on the outside. They’re taller than your go-to ankle boots to make them even cozier. They’re also finished off with contrasting stitching and a comfy and flexible sole. “I tried the boots on without socks and the fit is comfortable. I can imagine wearing socks, but the fluffy shearling inside fills in nicely. It's a very cozy feel, and yet not a sweaty warmth. I am pleasantly surprised. I was willing to give them a try and send them back for the more expensive brand if I didn't like the BearPaw version. I really can't imagine that the other brand has any more value to offer,” one reviewer raved. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 6 — 12

4 These Trendy Loafers With Stretchy & Hidden Elastic FUDYNMALC Walking Loafers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These memory foam loafers have the trendiest textured faux-leather on top and classic black soles, no matter what colorway you choose, so you can get a sleek monochromatic look or trendy high contrast moment. These soles also have a quirky design that’s non-slip and super flexible, so they’re extra comfy. To add to the comfiness, the breathable faux leather even has built-in elastic on the sides. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 4 — 11

5 A Pair Of Lightweight Cloud Slides With That Mold To Fit Your Feet BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These lightweight cloud slides are going to become your go-to not just because they’re trendy, but because they’re made with the comfiest cushioned EVA material. The unique material easily molds to fit your feet, and it means they’re way easier to clean than any fluffy slippers in your closet. Plus, you can totally wear these outdoors too. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

6 These Lightweight Crocs That Have 343,000 Five-Star Reviews Crocs Classic Clogs Amazon $40 See On Amazon These classic Crocs are obviously trendy, but they’re also way more lightweight than your go-to sneakers or everyday shoes. Their lightweight design is complete with a bunch of cutouts to give these slide-on shoes plenty of cooling ventilation. Of course, the adjustable strap makes these Crocs even comfier, which is why these cult-favorite shoes have over 343,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 4 — 19

7 These Classic Chelsea Rain Boots That Are Easy To Slide On & Off Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon These rain boots obviously feel chic with their Chelsea boot design, but they’re also super comfy. Their longer top and the elastic goring on each side means the thick waterproof material won’t rub your ankles. They’re also so lightweight — you won’t mind pulling on these waterproof boots on for a rainy day. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 4 — 12

8 These Ballet Flats With Plush Padding On The Heel DREAM PAIRS Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $31 See On Amazon Yes — these faux-leather ballet flats have plush cushioning right on the heel that feels like a little pillow, so you can say goodbye to blisters. They also have an on-trend chunky rubber sole to give them way more durability and traction than your usual flats. The round-toe design is also topped off with super soft suede inside. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 10

9 These Washable Sneakers With A Timeless High-Top Design ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These lightweight and washable sneakers prove that high-top sneakers can totally be comfy. The canvas fabric gives them pretty of structure, but it also makes these sneakers super breathable. They’re topped off with classic laces, bold stitching, and a contrasting rubber sole with plenty of non-slip accents. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 These Unique Walking Shoes With Jewelry Instead Of Laces LUCKY STEP Air Cushion Fashion Sneakers Amazon $38 These sneakers are just like your go-to walking sneakers with their breathable mesh design, but they also have super unique add-ons: a trendy and oversized gold-tone chain on top instead of laces. This touch of glam elevates these slip-on sneakers, which also have transparent air cushion soles to make them comfy. Available styles: 30

Available sizes: 6 — 11

11 These Trendy Slippers With Plush Faux-Fur FAYUEKEY Fur Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These slide-on slippers still have all of the faux fur you expect from slippers, but it just happens to be fluffy and super trendy. There’s also plenty of cotton faux-fur on the insole, and these slippers are super lightweight, making them great to shuffle around the house in while feeling extremely glam. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 4 — 10

12 A Pair Waterproof Chelsea Boots With A Toasty & Plush Lining Inside Chooka Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon These waterproof Chelsea boots are the coziest (and trendiest) option for a rainy day because they have a plush, moisture-absorbing lining inside. Even with this fluffy lining, you still get stretchy elastic on the sides to make these chunky-heeled boots easy to walk in. Plus, with the chic matte finish, no one will know these boots feel like cozy slippers inside. Available colors: 6 — 11

Available sizes: 5

13 This Pair Of Cloud Foam Slides For Rainy Days adidas Adilette Aqua Slides Amazon $22 See On Amazon These classic adidas slides with cloud foam footbeds are designed for the shower, so they’re also way comfier than your sneakers if you get caught in the rain. With one thick strap on top, you don’t have to worry about adjusting any buckles or thin sandal straps causing blisters. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 14

14 A Pair Of Lug-Sole Boots That Reviewers Say Are Easy To Walk In Soda Glove Ankle Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon These ankle boots have a 3.5-inch heel and a trendy lug sole design, but they’re still comfy enough to reach for all the time. The faux-leather has a pull tab at the back and stretchy elastic built-in on the sides, so they’re way better to put on and walk in than other high heeled booties. “Love love love these boots for fall. I have a black pair already. Love the brown pair for this time of year. I got them for work, they are so comfy and have a rubber sole. Easy to walk in. I am a 7.5 in women, but decided to get a size 8 so I have room for socks. Easy slip on and again, super comfy. Highly recommend!!” one reviewer gushed. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

15 These Seriously Soft Sneakers With Distressed Details Blowfish Malibu Canvas Sneakers Amazon $32 See On Amazon The elastic laces on these sneakers are also paired with a soft canvas fabric upper and a slip-on style, so basically, these shoes will never feel super stiff and they’re easy to throw on and adjust. They also have distressed details to give them a rock ‘n’ roll edge that pairs perfectly with your favorite jeans and band tee. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 11

16 These Adjustable Sneakers With A Lightweight Fit Flysocks Slip On Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These sneakers are way more lightweight than their trendy chunky sole makes them look. The top is completely made of breathable mesh that feels cooling and so light during a walk or workout. They also have a lace-up design that’s easy to adjust, but you don’t actually have to tie the laces, which makes these so easy to wear. Available styles: 67

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

17 These Chic Loafers That Are Secretly Waterproof Rain Boots DKSUKO Waterproof Duck Shoes Amazon $45 See On Amazon Grab these waterproof shoes whenever you don’t feel like styling rain boots because they have a loafer-like style but a waterproof construction, anti-slip sole, and faux fur lining. They’re made of super durable rubber, and the top even has a faux-leather design that looks so chic. They also have a unique and adjustable lace design to make them extra secure. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 6 — 11

18 These Pretty Platform Sneakers With A Chic Leather Finish Naturalizer Women's Marianne Sneaker Amazon $53 See On Amazon Not only do these non-slip sneakers have an adorable design, but they also have a dotted leather finish for plenty of trendy texture. As for the comfy part, these low-top sneakers have stretchy elastic panels built right in. They also have that platform look, but they’re actually under an inch tall for a comfy feel and fit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 4 — 12 X-Wide

19 These Super Durable Slippers With A Cozy Design Floopi Memory Foam Moccasin Slipper Amazon $34 See On Amazon The non-slip tread and durable construction makes these memory foam slippers comfier and easier to wear than fluffy socks, because you won’t slide around in them. They’ll still feel just as cozy as your fluffy socks with the plush faux-fur lining that totally coats the inside, and the slide-on design means you can easily layer them with socks — though you may not need to because these are so warm already. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 6 — 11

20 These Bold Geometric Sneakers With Breathable Mesh UMYOGO Running Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon These sneakers have a seriously bold design with those high-contrast printed accents. I mean, even the durable rubber soles have geometric cutouts that look so trendy. All of these unique details are paired with a bunch of breathable mesh, a bunch of soft padding, and a lightweight fit, which makes these super cool shoes easy to wear for any activity. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

21 A Pair Of Comfy Heels With A Cool Oxford Look Odema PU Leather Oxford Pumps Amazon $33 These block heels feel just as secure as your trendy loafers because they actually fit like oxfords on top. They have the lace-up design, faux patent leather, and of course, the intricate stitching design. These 2.16 high chunky heels also have some serious tread on the bottom of the rubber sole, which is always helpful for walking long distances. Available styles: 11

Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

22 These Breathable Sneakers With Unique & Cushioned Soles DOUSSPRT Mesh Air Cushion Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Obviously, these pull-on sneakers are going to be comfy with the breathable mesh design, stretchy elastic cuffs, and the ventilated insoles. Add on the unique air cushions built right into the rubber sole, and these sneakers are even better than the mesh sneakers you usually reach for. Amazon shoppers love these shoes, and have given them over 23,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

23 These Trendy Mules With The Softest Feel & Chicest Look MUSSHOE Mules Amazon $30 See On Amazon These vegan mules have memory foam insoles for a comfortable fit a slide-on design, so they’re never uncomfortable on your heel. Available in about three dozen different finishes that are all equally chic, there’s a trendy buckle on top of these pointed-toe shoes, which makes these super soft miles look way more expensive than they are. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 5 — 11

24 A Pair Of Sleek Snow Boots With Zero Laces Eagsouni Slip-On Snow Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon You won’t mind pulling on these non-slip snow boots because they’re not super bulky or way too heavy to walk in. Instead, they have a sleek ankle-length style that almost fits like a sneaker. They also have a water-resistant finish, a cozy faux-fur lining, and a laceless design, which makes them an easy, warm go-to. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5.5 — 15

25 These Lightweight Crocs Flip Flops With Grippy Details Crocs Kadie II Flip Flops Amazon $25 Not only are these flip-flops ready for water or the rain, but they’ll even float if you drop them in a puddle or pool, making them great for vacation. The insole is covered in grippy dots, so these lightweight shoes will feel comfy and secure all day. They’re also finished with sleek straps that are free of any annoying ankle straps. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 4 — 11

26 These Playful Glitter Sneakers That Get Lots Of Compliments LUCKY STEP Glitter Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These glittery sneakers are totally eye-catching, and the 1,800 five-star reviewers note that they get plenty of compliments. Despite being super shiny (some styles even have holographic elements), these shoes are actually quite practical with a classic lace-up design that you can adjust to your comfort and an anti-slip sole. Available styles: 8

Available sizes: 6 — 11

27 A Pair Of Hidden Wedge Sneakers With Comfy Elastic For A Custom Fit Athlefit Wedge Platform Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These comfy sneakers have a faux-leather finish, laceless design and a subtle elastic band on the front and a classic pull tab at the back to make them chic yet comfy. Even chicer? These shoes have a hidden 2-inch wedge inside to give you a little boost. Meanwhile, that rubber sole and breathable design feels just like your go-to sneakers. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

28 These Sock Sneakers With A Minimalist Fit TIOSEBON Walking Sock Shoes Amazon $43 See On Amazon Reach for these sock sneakers anytime you want a super stretchy sneaker with a bunch of cooling ventilation. (So, all the time). The stretchy and lightweight mesh gives the ankle band a close fit that’s extra comfy. To add to this sleek look and fit, the non-slip sole has a simple design that’s not too chunky. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 13

29 These Trendy Block-Heel Loafers That Are Super Non-Slip TINSTREE Platform Loafers Amazon $60 See On Amazon These faux-leather loafers have an on-trend platform that’s so padded and flexible you won’t mind walking in them. The block heel on these round-toe loafers is also completely non-slip — a must. Plus, the contrasting faux-leather top has a slip-on design, and it’s topped off with a glam chain accent. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 11

30 These Super Chic Loafers With A Ton Of Heel Padding MUSSHOE Pointed-Toe Loafers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These loafers obviously look super chic with their versatile vegan finish, but they’re also super comfy. It’s all about the extra padding inside of these breathable pointed-toe loafers. There’s memory foam in the insole and a bunch of cushioning that wraps around the heel for all-day comfort and style. Available styles: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 11

31 These Adjustable Canvas Loafers With A Unique Cork Insole Bruno Marc Slip-on Loafers Casual Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon These comfy shoes have loafer-style stitching instead of a sneaker-like design, so they feel super elevated. The stretchy laces have an adjustable but also low-profile design, so these 100% canvas shoes won’t feel too casual. Plus, they have a unique and breathable cork insole that’s paired with a padded heel. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 11

32 These Mesh Flats That Look & Feel So Cool BABUDOG Mesh Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon I promise you’ll always reach for this pair of memory foam ballet flats over the classic flats hanging out in your closet because they’re made of seriously breathable mesh. They’ll feel way more cooling than your others, all while looking like a chic knitted pair of shoes, and they’re even flexible enough to fold in half for your bag — always a plus. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11