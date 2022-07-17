So Many People Are Obsessed With These Loose-Fitting Clothes That Are So Chic

The era of form-fitting and skin-tight clothing is making way for a trend that’s been steadily gaining popularity. Now is a time for loose-fitting and stylishly flowy clothes that you’ll actually want to wear — and that includes tops and bottoms alike. While these garments may not be clingy or snug, they don’t lack in fashionable and trendy elements that make them eye-catching and stylish. There are also plenty of vibrant colors, eccentric prints, and beautiful patterns throughout this list that will complement a wide range of personal tastes and styles. One thing that can’t be stressed enough, however, is the fact you’re not sacrificing any points in the fashion department by opting for these comfy-feeling pieces.

You can also wear a lot of the items recommended on this list for different occasions and throughout the whole year, meaning you’re getting a great return on your investment without having to spend much money from the start. That’s a value that’s hard to beat and will help you create a whole wardrobe of fun and fresh outfits of the day.

1 A Swingy Tunic Dress With Pretty Ruffle Detailing KIRUNDO Flowy Ruffle Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon When you’re wearing this flowy ruffle dress, you’ll be feeling comfy and pretty all at once. The cap sleeves are ruffled to match the flow of the dress. There are three paneled sections that break up the loose-fitting form to add some structure and shape. And, it’s made of a fabric blend that feels incredibly soft and airy and is easily machine washable. Glowing review: “I liked this dress so much I bought it in a second color. To be honest, it's probably not my last one. I'm definitely thinking about ordering a few more. This dress is so easy to throw on and dress up or down, depending on how you style it. I love the loose, comfy fit. It's already got a slightly oversized feel to it, so don't worry about sizing up. It's perfect as is.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 This Tunic Blouse That Pops Thanks To Its Vibrant Pattern Design Halife Henley Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon This bright henley tunic is a great way to add a pop of flair to any wardrobe that needs an update. It has four small buttons at the top that give you the option to style it completely closed or leave it partially opened. There are slight pleats running down the front for an added element of texture. Glowing review: “I purchased (4) different styles of this top. They feel so soft and look AMAZING on!! Would definitely recommend them, they run true to size.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

3 A Spaghetti Strap Dress That Works As Beach Cover-Up & Everyday Essential Qearal Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stay stylishly cool all summer long in this spaghetti strap mini dress. The fun prints and vibrant colors mean there’s a style perfect for everyone’s taste. It’s super lightweight, making it a great option to wear as a swimsuit cover, too. You get great versatility with it as it easily transitions from one activity to the next or night to day, so you’re always looking on point. Glowing review: “Order this now! It is so cute! It will be perfect for my summer vacation. The cut is true to size. I was worried that it would be too short but I am 5’8” and it hits me right at my knee. The material is soft and thin but not see through. It’s perfect!” Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

4 This Waffle Knit Tee With A V-Neck & Stylish Batwing Sleeves MEROKEETY Waffle Knit Tee Amazon $25 See On Amazon Step up your T-shirt game with this effortlessly chic waffle knit tee. The slightly textured fabric creates a funky twist to modernize the basic V-neck that’s become a tee standard. The oversize fit is breezy and cool, between the batwing sleeves and baggy bodice. It’s long enough you can tuck in if you want, or leave it free flowing if that’s your vibe. Glowing review: “I ordered three colors and I'm going to order more. They're so comfortable, light and oversized but not stupidly so [...] The sleeves come to my elbows, which is what I wanted. It drapes beautifully [...] Buy this one!” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 A Versatile Fashion T-Shirt With A Unique Square Neckline WIHOLL Loose Fit T Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon A T-shirt doesn’t have to be lacking in style, especially when it comes to this loose-fitting square-neck top. The sleeves have a slight puff around the shoulder area that adds some volume and lift. You’ll love the square neckline, as it does an excellent job framing any accessories you may be wearing around your neck. Glowing review: “I ordered this top to have a t-shirt that was a little bit dressier than a regular one, but still everyday. This hit the mark perfectly! and I immediately ordered 2 more in different colors [...] It is comfortably fitted but plenty roomy so has a nicer look than my regular traditional t-shirts.” Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 A Flowy Tank With Cut-Out Straps That Highlight Your Shoulders Zeagoo Flowy Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon The pleated body of this flowy tank top is a fashion feature you won’t want to pass up. It creates a beautiful fit without being too clingy or tight. The straps pack some pizzazz with their thin, double parallel design. You can’t beat the super soft fabric either, as it will keep you comfortable and cool while wearing it. Glowing review: “LOVED this top. I've been searching for a rounded hem flowy tank like this and it's perfect. The straps are cute at the top and the length is great, covers front and back perfect for leggings with a cardigan or blazer for work.” Available colors: 41

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 This Chic Blouse With Ruffled Fashion Focal Points Angashion Ruffle Neck Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Your work wardrobe gets some pep in its step with this ruffle neck blouse. The gathered neckline is a main focal point, which leads the eyes over to the cap sleeves, which are also super trendy with their ruffled design. The top of the blouse is slightly more form-fitting compared to the bodice that is loose and free. Glowing review: “I was so not expecting to love this shirt this much. Impulse purchase gone right! It is the softest material that feels like it is good quality- not itchy and thin [...] So flattering and beautiful. Ordering more right now.” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

8 These Wide Leg Pants You’ll Love For Their Silky-Soft Comfort Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Feel upscale and sophisticated in these wide leg pleated pants. You’ll love the drawstring waistband, as it simply ties these pants securely in place in the most comfortable way possible. The pleating on these pants are super small the whole way around, creating a fun crinkle effect. They look great styled with a fitted crop top and some strappy sandals. Glowing review: “These pants are very very comfortable [...] They are thin, but not where your underclothes would be showing, and pleated. It flows with every step. Perfect for the spring and summer! Will be ordering another pair. The color is true to the picture shown! Great price too!” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small/Medium — X-Large

9 A Casual Tank Dress You Can Style In Multiple Ways Romwe Sleeveless Sundress Amazon $34 See On Amazon The versatility you get from this sleeveless sundress will have you wanting to wear it everywhere you go this summer. It has wide straps that give the top that classic tank look with a standard scoop neck that keeps the vibe casual. You can easily style this for a brunch with friends or to look fabulous while out running errands, as well as a cover-up for your swimsuit. Glowing review: “Not tight, very comfortable and lightweight. I ordered 2 more colors and will order the 3rd when it's available again. If I get chilly, I just wear leggings underneath! Love them!” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

10 This Midi Dress With Pockets That Comes In Eye-Catching, Colorful Prints wexcen Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about the effortless and simple style you get in this thin strap maxi dress. Its lightweight, airy material lets you stay cool even on the days when it’s extra hot. As an added bonus, it’s got two side pockets that seamlessly blend into the dress. There are also plenty of prints and colors to choose from to find something that suits your style. Glowing review: “This dress is the most comfortable dress I own!!! It’s [...] very comfortable and the material is so soft and somewhat silky and thicker. You can go braless in this dress and feel comfortable doing so. You will LOVE this dress if you order it.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

11 A Front-Knotted Tunic For Simple & Understated Style SAMPEEL Knot Tunic Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Simple doesn’t have to be synonymous with boring. For instance, take this front-knotted tunic top. At first glance, there doesn’t seem to be much that separates this T-shirt from the rest until your eyes catch the knotted element at the bottom that makes it perfect for wearing loose with jeans or leggings. Whenever it needs to quickly be freshened up, simply toss it in the washer and dryer. Glowing review: “LOOOOOOVE this top! The material is very thin & lightweight, SO comfortable! Fit as expected for me but, I ordered a medium wanting it to be more loose fit. I probably could get away with a small but I like how long & loose the medium is. So, I’d say it’s true to size & just order your usual size [...] It’s easy & effortless. Very versatile, great top to wear casual or easy to dress up. Color is accurate to stock photo.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

12 This Pretty Animal Print Blouse With A Surplice Neckline ALLEGRACE Short Sleeve Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon You get a mix of fitted and flowy in one shirt with this surplice tunic blouse. The cross wrap front really draws the eyes, while the wrap-around section creates a cinched silhouette at the waist. Wear it with jeans, leggings, or a skirt to take this top in all kinds of different styling directions that will work for multiple occasions. Glowing review: “Love this shirt! It’s absolutely true to size and fits like a glove. It’s super comfortable. I feel like I’m not even wearing a shirt it’s so lightweight and comfortable. Not see through and great stretch to it. Perfect plus size friendly dress shirt! Great addition to my wardrobe!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

13 These Wide-Leg Pants With Front Slits That Add A Cheeky Feel BerryGo Linen Split Leg Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These wide-leg linen pants give you a modern twist on a vintage look. The flare starts all the way up at the hip, giving maximum width and flow down at the bottom. For an added bit of spice, there is also a front slit that runs up to the thigh area. And there are no zippers or buttons to deal with thanks to the stylish tie belt around the waist. Glowing review: “If you had any qualms about the return of some 1980s fashion cues, leave them here at the first sentence. I had such low expectations, but these pants are bomb [...] The fabric is lightweight enough to feel like it’ll keep me breezy cool this summer, but it hangs/swings well and keeps itself pulled down [...] 10/10. Great pants.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 0/2 — 8/10

14 A Halter-Style Tank With A Sweet, Ruffle Panel Hemline Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This wide-strap tank has unique pops of flair that make it feel anything but basic. While the straps and collar have a simple design, there’s plenty of style and movement down at the bottom. The two-tiered ruffle panels have a flared effect, which makes it feels like a riff on a shirt dress minus the length. Glowing review: “Really great top, easy to dress up or down! Buy it! Now!” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

15 These Printed Palazzos That Are As Comfy As They Are Stylish GRACEVINES Wide Leg Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon These breezy palazzo pants have so much pizzazz you’ll be glad you can wear them for more than just a day in the sand. They have a fitted waistband that is made from a ruched elastic, and the width of the pants gradually gets larger from there. The tassel tie is functional and fashionable, and truly is the perfect finishing accessory. Glowing review: “I feel like I'm floating in these! I love love love the waist which is very soft and giving and does not pinch [...] They are VERY flattering, and paired with a tank top, I feel like dancing.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Button-Up Blouse With Cuffed Short Sleeves For A Snappy Look Beautife Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This short-sleeve button front shirt is chic enough to be dressed up and casual enough for more low-key occasions. The cuff of the sleeves are rolled up to add in another style element. You can button the front completely for a more modest feel, or choose to leave a few undone. Paid it with shorts, jeans, or even leggings to create a trendy casual-chic outfit. Glowing review: “Love this shirt! Have it in 7 colors. Very attractive, drapes beautifully, super comfy. Very versatile, can be easily adapted to casual or somewhat dressier occasions depending on accessories.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Scoop Blouse With Keyhole Back Clasp For A Fun Pop Of Style Milumia Pleated Blouse Amazon $17 See On Amazon This scoop neck tunic blouse adds simple touches of elegance through specially designed pleating. It has simple cap sleeves that are also pleated to complement the front. Before slipping it on, make sure the button clasp in the back is undone. When it’s connected, it creates a cute keyhole design in back. Glowing review: “This shirt is ADORABLE and really versatile. It looks great with skinny jeans or can be dressed up with leggings or pants. Looks great loose or can be tucked in to pants or a skirt [...] I LOVE the sleeves. That was the big selling point of this top.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

18 This Lace-Trim Tunic For An Upscale Take On An Everyday Top QIXING Lace Trim Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon The lace trim at the bottom of this T-shirt tunic gives it a small and surprising pop of fashion. The trim has a crocheted effect, which gives it a vintage feel. It also is designed to frame the asymmetrical hemline. Even with the trim at the bottom, you can still toss this top in the machine to wash it without getting damaged. Glowing review: “This shirt is pure perfection and may be one of my absolute favorite clothing purchases on Amazon [...] The fabric is incredibly soft and almost has a slightly silky feel to it. It’s light weight and airy, yet not see through [...] The crochet detail on the bottom is absolutely beautiful and feels durable [...] I love that this has the feel of a comfy tee, but the detail on the bottom allows you to dress it up.” Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

19 This Straight-Cut Shift Dress With Pretty Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon There are so many simple and stylish elements on this V-neck shift dress, you’ll love how effortlessly chic you feel and look in it. There are three-quarter bell sleeves with two layers of ruffles for a hip twist on the basic batwing design. The hemline hits just above your knees, making it the perfect length to pair with sandals, flats, heels, and boots. Glowing review: “[Ya] girl shops Amazon DAILY but this is the first item I’ve ever left a review on because it’s THAT GOOD. I got compliments on this dress all day long and I felt super confident in it.” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 These High-Waisted Pull-On Pants That Feel Lighter Than Air TARSE Flowy Lounge Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These high-waisted lounge pants are so buttery soft and comfortable it’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas. The polyester and spandex blend makes them incredibly stretchy, so they move with your body. They’re great to wear for activities like yoga or Pilates, while you can also wear them while running errands or lounging on the couch and watching your favorite show or movie. Glowing review: “This material is like butter! I've had 3 knee surgeries, and needed something to travel in that won't put a bind on my knees when sitting in the truck for hours at a time. These are perfect! The leg width allows lots of movement. The length is just over the tops of my walking shoes, so safe for walking. And, there are pockets! Easy to wash/dry.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

21 This Pleated Midi Skirt That Has A Vintage Vibe EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon The flowy design and tiny polka dots give this midi swing skirt a low-key vintage feel. There are no annoying buttons, zippers, or clasps to deal with thanks to the design of the ruched and ruffled elastic waistband. The waistband is trendy enough that you’ll want to tuck in your shirt or wear a crop top so people can see its stylish design. Glowing review: “The skirt has beautiful pleating and falls in a very flattering way. I love the elastic waistband and pockets! The material is light and airy. It can easily be worn in colder months with another skirt under it or as is in the warmer months so it's perfect all year long.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

22 A Short-Sleeve Babydoll Top With Layers For A Stylish, Loose-Fitting Form Sanifer Tiered Babydoll Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon You will love the stylish comfort you get from this tiered babydoll blouse. The sections create visual interest in the torso, and the peplum panel at the bottom slightly flares out. This comfy blouse is as good for the office as it is a day out on the town with friends. Glowing review: “I am wearing these tops almost daily as I have one in every color. Beautiful fabric. Supple, soft flowing. Washes beautifully. [No] shrinkage. Wear them with jeans, leggings, skorts--any close fitting legwear. Adorable!” Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

23 These Breezy Pants With A Tie-Front & Pockets ECOWISH Wide Leg Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon The waistband of these wide leg pants is where they really show off their flair for fashion. They’re held up with ruched elastic with ruffle trim around the top. As an added pop of style, they have a tie belt you can fashion into a bow or knot. Even better, enjoy the hidden pockets on the sides. You can’t beat their comfort either, as they’re made from cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch. Glowing review: “Never heard of palazzo pants until my friend told me to try them out...as a skinny jean, low rise fan I didn't have high hopes. Omg I LOVE these pants. I always get compliments when I wear them (the yellow is a really nice color to pair with dark greens, navy blues, etc.) And I'm now a total wide leg pants/palazzo pants style convert.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 A Pleated Chiffon Dress That Will Make You Look Effortlessly Stylish KIRUNDO Pleated Chiffon Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This pleated chiffon dress is the everyday essential you have been dreaming of. It has a textured smock neck that looks great as a statement detail, as well as a perfect backdrop to highlight the jewelry you’re wearing that day. The loose, ruffled short-sleeves blend beautifully with the ruffled hemline, creating a full pleated effect. Glowing review: “It is perfect for Spring! Looks great when accessorized with a belt or all on its own. The material is nice. The dress is very versatile. Can be dressed up or down. It is a great value for the price! Will be purchasing in other colors.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

25 A Swingy Maxi Skirt For The Beach & Beyond HAEOF Elastic Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This high-waist maxi skirt takes comfort to the max with its thick, ruched, elastic waistband with drawstring. That means you don’t have to deal with the hassle or discomfort that can come with zipper and button closures. Style it with heels, sandals, or sneakers for maximum versatility. Glowing review: “Just received this maxi skirt today, and it’s a winner! The fabric is perfect…not sheer at all. The waistband is a comfortable elastic with a drawstring. And best of all, there are pockets!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 A Cute Textured Halter Top With A Trendy Peplum Hemline GAMISOTE Halter Peplum Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Feel breezily on trend this summer wearing this peplum halter top. The incredibly lightweight material keeps you cool thanks to its breathability. There is a drawstring closure on the back that lets you decide how tight or loose you want it to fit. You’ll also dig the high-low hemline it has, making it a versatile top to wear with all types of bottoms. Glowing review: “Fits nicely. It's very cute and gets compliments. Material on this is really nice. Very pretty.I absolutely love this tank top! It is now my go to summer favorite!I ordered a few more colors it’s a must buy!” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

27 A Versatile Dress That Goes From Spring To Summer To Fall MITILLY V Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This V-neck dress has a touch of vintage thanks to the tiny polka dots scattered all over the material. The bottom has a simple ruffled hemline that hits mid-thigh, so it looks great with boots, flats, and sandals alike. Around the cuff of the three-quarter length sleeves there is also ruffle trim that brings in continuity of style. Glowing review: “Obsessed with this dress! Purchased to wear for a wedding and got many compliments. Material is great and the fit was perfect. Color is a tad darker in person but I expected it to be and it was exactly what I wanted!” Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 This Essential Tunic That Is The Ultimate Flowy Tee LARACE Flowy Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon The flared hem of this flowy tunic top makes it look great with all different types of pants. At the top, you get the classic feel of a traditional T-shirt. Down the bodice of the tunic, it slowly gets flowier as you approach the bottom. The buttery soft and super stretchy material will have you wanting to buy more than one. Glowing review: “This is a comfortably loose top that I have in three vibrant colors (pink, green, navy blue). It can be worn as a tunic top, a mini dress, or even, because it's so soft and comfy, a nightgown.” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 6X

29 An Oversize T-Shirt Perfect For An Effortlessly Cool Look Ebifin Oversize T Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This oversize T-shirt may end up being your favorite go-to top to get you through the week. Even with its purposefully baggy design, you’ll still feel like a stylish superstar. It has a classic V-neck, oversized sleeves, and a longer bodice than the average tee. You’ll love wearing it with leggings, joggers, and jeans for an easy, breezy, casual look. Glowing review: “These shirts are so comfy! I got 4 and I love the colors of every one of them! They are exactly what I hoped for this spring!” Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

30 This Silky-Soft Chiffon Camisole That Is Fashionable & Versatile Evera B V-Neck Chiffon Cami Amazon $25 See On Amazon The adjustable straps on this chiffon camisole tank help you achieve the perfect fit and length you want from this top. You get instant elegance from thanks to the sheer, silky material that turns any outfit up a notch in the fashion department. It has a simple V-neck that emphasizes a classic look and feel. Tuck it in or leave it free-flowing, depending on the look you’re after. Glowing review: “The quality of this top is incredible, especially considering how inexpensive it was. I've purchased tops like this before that were over twice the price and not nearly half as nice. One thing that's always dicey about ordering a white top online is that you're not always sure if it's going to be too sheer. This is double lined, so you won't have to worry about being too exposed.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

31 A Vibrant, Multicolored Maxi Skirt With Head-Turning Patterns Milumia Print Maxi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon The different multicolored prints on this flowy maxi skirt give it a nostalgic vibe of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Made of soft and breezy viscose, it’s lightweight and breathable so it’s comfy for all-day wear. There are 26 gorgeous floral patterns to choose from that all channel delicate cottagecore vibes. Glowing review: “Very well made with great fabric and stitching. Vibrant beautiful colors and fits perfectly to the size I ordered. Very much a summer spring skirt [as it’s] thin and sheer, but not see through. Very comfortable and light weight and washes and dries without fading or shrinking. Great price, Highly Recommend!” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

32 A 2-Piece Sweatsuit Set For The Ultimate Blend Of Style & Relaxation ZESICA Knit Sweatsuit Set Amazon $39 See On Amazon Just because you’re wearing loungewear doesn’t mean you have to feel any less put together than wearing nicer clothes. Putting together a coordinated outfit like this two-piece sweatsuit makes you look stylishly chic — with zero effort. The cutoff shorts and the cropped sweatshirt are very trendy, and you’ll especially love the large poof around the cuff of the sleeve. Glowing review: “CANT TAKE THIS OFF!! I love how thick this set is, the material feels incredibly soft and is super comfortable to wear at home or even paired with white sneakers & a chain necklace for errands!! Want one in every color 😍” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

33 A Blouse With A Square Crocheted Neckline For A Pretty Pop Of Flair AlvaQ Lace Crochet Square Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The tiered bodice of this square neck blouse gives the top structure without making it form-fitting or too tight. The trim around the neckline is a crocheted lace that forms a pretty geometric pattern of arches and circles. And though the three-quarter sleeves have a loose fit, there is an elastic cuff at the end that creates a puff shape. Glowing review: “Beautiful blouse!! I will order it in another color. The fit is as described.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

34 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers With A Trendy Paperbag Waist Hanna Nikole Belted Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $26 See On Amazon The simple, belted tie of these wide leg trousers makes them as comfortable as they are fashionable. You have the option to style the tie belt in various knots and bows to complement the look you’re going for. You may fall in love with the versatility (and paperbag pleat detailing around the waistband). As an added bonus, you get a pair of functional and fashionable pockets. Glowing review: “It's hard to tell in the pic but these pants have both elastic and a tie which makes it look and feel fantastic. It's pretty great material for the price as well.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

35 This Top That Is A Blend Of T-Shirt & Peplum Blouse Romwe Ruffle Hem Blouse Amazon $16 See On Amazon The high-low hemline of this ruffle trim T-shirt blouse creates a fun, flowy feel to this loose-fitting top. The arched ruffle that runs along the midsection gives it shape, while the bottom peplum hem lends a simple pop of finesse that makes this top feel more upscale and modern than your average tee. Glowing review: “Warm weather has me putting comfort over couture, reaching for plain t-shirts and feeling frumpy. I was so happy to find this oh so light and soft t-shirt upgrade with a high-low peplum hem and bell sleeves for a trendy twist on a basic tee.” Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

36 This Casual, Short-Sleeve Jersey Tunic You Can Wear Year-Round JomeDesign Short Sleeve Tunic Amazon $19 See On Amazon The uneven hemline of this jersey tunic top is reminiscent of those vintage, three-quarter length baseball tees. It’s lightweight enough that you can wear it throughout the summer, but still has enough coverage to keep you warm all year long. It’s comfortable and versatile enough you’ll likely want to wear it all the time anyway. Glowing review: “I was looking for something casual to wear with jean shorts or yoga pants on the weekends [...] It is comfortably loose and long enough to cover my butt without being frumpy or too baggy. The sleeves were not too tight and the material was soft and flowy [...] I highly recommend this shirt and I will be buying more.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 This Racerback Tank That Pops With Vibrant Color Blocking Diukia V Neck Color Block Cami Amazon $22 See On Amazon The color blocking on this racerback cami adds just the right amount of eye-catching style. The Y-shaped trim on the front channels the flair, while the rest of the tank is a beautiful, contrasting color to make all elements pop. It fits loosely through the torso and has the length to hang freely or be tucked in. Glowing review: “Love love love this top! It can be casual or dressy for work or going out. It’s super versatile! I plan to order more colors.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

38 These Trendy, Beach-Ready Pants With A Low-Waist & Split Wide Legs Waitfairy Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These wide leg palazzo pants bring you the casual, beachy vibes you want all summer long. The tie-front closure creates a low V-waist for a flirty and on-trend ‘00s vibe. Up the front are two slits that add even more movement and width to the legs. They’re super lightweight too, making them breathable and airy, which is great if you opt to wear them over a swimsuit. Glowing review: “I am obsessed with these pants! I’m going to buy all of the colors [... They] look great with a tight top to counteract the flowiness of these pants! [... Do] not hesitate to GET THESE COTTON PANTS!!!” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 These Surprisingly Versatile, Ultra-Wide Pants With A Tassel Tie Miessial Tie Waist Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon The belted tie of these wide leg pants gives you options for how to style them securely around your waist, and there are loads of patterns and colors that make these great for the office, as well as to wear around the house to relax. Thanks to their viscose material they’re soft and breathable, and look amazing with a crop top. Glowing review: “THESE ARE SO COMFORTABLE!!! They fit great, I’m 180lbs, 5”4 and the large was very comfortable. They’re super flowy, the material is so soft and feels like quality. They are not see through at all.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 4/6 — 10