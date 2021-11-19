Soap Brows Has Finally Launched A Tinted Option

For fans of big, bold, fluffy brows, Soap Brows by West Barn Co. has been a go-to product. The tin of brow-friendly soap is a favourite of makeup artists, including the likes of Nikki Wolff (who uses it on Dua Lipa). The hashtag #soapbrows also has over 200,000 posts on Instagram, making the technique (of applying a soap-like product to brows for shape and hold) a huge social media hit, as well as one that celebrities such as Madison Beer subscribe to.

But until now, West Barn Co. had never offered its £15 product in anything other than a clear hue, which shaped brows beautifully, but did not offer any tint, meaning those who wanted to add some colour to their eyebrows had to use an additional product. But now the brand has finally launched a tinted version, meaning getting dreamy arches is more straightforward than ever.

While the new brow product is a clear standout this week, there are also some other great finds new to the beauty aisle. These include a candle that literally smells like a peppermint hot chocolate, as well as the world’s first and only powder-to-gel body wash, delivered totally plastic-free, and a brand new launch from beloved haircare brand Dizziak.

Keep reading to find out more about each one.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.