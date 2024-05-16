Forget the “Who wore it better?” debates. At the recent Gucci show held at London’s Tate Modern, Solange Knowles wasn’t there to play fashion follow-the-leader. Instead, she sashayed in like a superhero wearing a sheer lacy Gucci dress — complete with high-waisted briefs underneath —ready to steal the scene and solidify her status as a style icon in her own right.

Remember when the singer let her Twitter followers choose the black latex, sculpted Iris Van Herpen number she wore to the 2018 Met Gala? It was a bold statement piece that perfectly captured her avant-garde spirit. Solange isn’t afraid to embrace bold colors, dramatic silhouettes, and intricate textures. Her latest look is a testament to that. Between the see-through fabric and exposed underwear, it’s a bold choice, but one she executes flawlessly.

While the daring look might have some raising an eyebrow and wondering if it’s a nod to her big sis, Beyoncé (the undisputed queen of a peek-a-boo moment), Solange, as always, put her own stamp on the style.

The Lace Gucci Moment

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The sheer green Gucci bralette and plunging bodysuit left little to the imagination (but totally worked), while the crochet knit skirt with sequin paillettes shimmered all night. To top it all off, Gucci riding boots grounded the look, proving Solange can be both ethereal and effortlessly cool. And I’d be remiss not to mention the hair: beachy waves that cascaded down her shoulders, the perfect partner to the star’s natural makeup.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s Sheer Moments

While Solange channeled ethereal vibes, big sis Beyoncé’s latest take on sheer was decidedly more sultry: a show-stopping Valentine’s Day look featuring a black thong layered under a lacy lingerie gown; the combination was cinched at the waist with a leather garter belt. From there, she added mesh opera gloves, thigh-high stockings, and a custom Stetson cowboy hat with a matching black veil — the ultimate “howdy, royalty” statement.

The 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Another outfit worth noting? Bey’s choice for the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards: a black beaded Nicolas Jebran gown, black peep-toe heels, and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. She may have worn it a full decade ago, but the outfit holds up.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The 2014 Met Gala

That same year, Bey went the see-through route again — this time with regal lace Givenchy gown for the 2014 Met Gala. What really made the look soar, however, was the addition of a veil and burgundy lipstick.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

So, was there a hint of Bey in Solange’s look? Maybe. But one thing’s for sure: these Knowles sisters slay in sheer completely different ways, proving they’re both fashion icons who deserve a crown (or maybe a custom Gucci cowboy hat) in their own right.