Sophie Turner just made her British Vogue cover debut for the magazine’s June 2024 issue. Turner, previously married to Joe Jonas, said in the accompanying interview:“I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time. I’m starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with.” The 28-year-old also opened up about struggles she faced amid public scrutiny of her divorce, becoming a young mother, and moving back to England.

Though it seems like Turner’s whole life has been turned upside down — and quickly — one thing has remained consistent: her years long relationship with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. Turner not only wore the brand for her British Vogue shoot, but has a long history of choosing it for high profile events (and nights out with Taylor Swift).

The Cover

Shot in London by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson, Sophie looked as ethereal as ever in the pictures. She wore a yellow Louis Vuitton belted halter dress over white pants from their most recent Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

Mikael Jansson / British Vogue

It’s worth noting that Vuitton’s Pre-Fall collection hadn’t even yet been shown before the brand lent Look 51 to Turner— which speaks volumes to their relationship.

The Louis Vuitton Effect

Turner attended the label’s Fall 2024 show in Paris on March 5th dressed in a look from their Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This one consisted of striped high-waist trousers, held up by black suspenders, with a multi-colored burgundy flowy off-the-shoulder top underneath.

After being a Louis Vuitton brand partner for over six years, Turner joked to the writer on her British Vogue story that they’d be dates for the night: “You know, I’m so used to being with Joe at these things, so you’ll just have to be my Vuitton wife this time.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sophie is no stranger to high profile events. Back in 2023, she dazzled on the red carpet of one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. At the time, Sophie still had her copper long locks to go with her beautiful sheer black Vuitton gown equipped with a floor length cape.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite all of the negativity that comes along with (a very public) divorce, Turner is proof that you can get through the hardships and still look amazing while doing it.