MENU
Olympics
The 9 Best Olympics Ice Skating Outfits Of All Time
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Getty Images
By
Avery Matera
Feb. 4, 2022
Steve Powell/Getty Images
There’s nothing quite like the magic and sparkle of figure skating at the Olympics. For starters, Debi Thomas’ 1988 look: A black dress with red and white accents that boasted
tons
of crystals.
Bob Martin/Getty Images
In 1992, Kristi Yamaguchi took home the gold medal in a black skating dress that had was embellished in the fitting shade of, well, gold.
Tap
SEARCH
CLOSE
Entertainment
See All
TV & Movies
Books
Celebrity
Music
Streaming
Style
See All
Fashion
Beauty
Celebrity Style
Wellness
See All
Health
Relationships
Self
Life
See All
Astrology
Tech
Food
Travel
Rule Breakers
Originals
Shop
Video
Beautopia
Choose an edition:
US
/
UK
Newsletter
About
Archive
DMCA
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.