12 Style Essentials That'll Breathe New Life Into Your Spring Wardrobe

Spring has sprung out in the real world, but our closets? Totally different story. After a long winter — and, let’s be honest, an even longer year — spent primarily indoors, pretty much everyone could use a seasonally appropriate style refresh. But where to start? For your spring wardrobe checklist, turn to the basics.

Those neutral, wear-with-anything essentials, after all, are the foundation of any solid closet — and if you can get those right, everything else will be a cool springtime breeze. Look for go-to jeans that aren’t too constricting (a formidable challenge in itself), tees as cute as they are practical, and outerwear that can withstand the season’s unpredictable elements.

Once you’ve nailed the basics, move on to statement items that’ll help you stand out from the crowd — that means bright green heels, tangerine rompers, retro-inspired sunglasses, and more. Whether you’re looking for essentials or eye-popping “look at me” pieces, these 12 finds will infuse some much-needed fresh air into your wardrobe this season.

1 The Crop Top Pointelle Rib Crop Henley Nordstrom Size XXS-XL $12 See On Nordstrom Versatile basics FTW. This cropped henley works for yoga class just as well as a base for a dressier ensemble — think silky palazzo pants and sky-high heels.

2 The ’90s Slip Dress Wilfred Only Slip Dress Aritzia Size 2XS-XL $118 See On Aritzia Warm-weather dressing doesn’t have to be complicated — sometimes you just need to throw on a slinky slip dress and be done with it. This lovely lavender hue is perfect for all your springtime activities. Try dressing it up with strappy white sandals and an edgy leather jacket.

3 The Neutral Flats Black Pointed Toe Flats Rothy's Size 5-13 $145 See On Rothy's If you’re not quite ready to give up on comfy shoes just yet, these flats offer a stylish compromise. The classic black shade is an everyday essential — consider them the ultimate commuter shoe. Added bonus: These come with Meghan Markle’s stamp of approval.

4 The Mini Handbag Rantan Super Mini Bag - Light Yellow Croc JW PEI One size $64.90 See On JW PEI Remember purses? Mini styles continue to reign supreme, like this adorable bag that practically screams “bottomless brunch.”

5 The Bright Romper Surpliced Cuff Sleeve Romper Eloquii Size 14-28 $99.95 See On Eloquii Rompers are an effortless option when your wardrobe has you stumped. This vibrant tangerine style adds instant joy to your look and works well with neutral wedges and a worn-in jean jacket. See similar items available in-stock here.

6 The Statement Shoe Wrap-tie Mesh Pumps Bottega Veneta Size 4-9.5 $930 See On Farfetch Say goodbye to those sneakers you’ve been wearing for a year straight — it’s time to up the footwear ante with color and texture. These bright green heels will make a statement with ankle-grazing jeans and a chic blouse.

7 The Leather Jacket Quilted Faux Leather Jacket Mango Size XS-L $117 See On ASOS A faux leather jacket makes any outfit at least 50 times cooler — facts are facts. Keep this one punk-inspired with head-to-toe black, or wear it over a floral dress for a chic contrast.

8 The Bold Sunglasses Zesiro-110 Coco and Breezy One size $300 See On Coco and Breezy When a full face of glam just isn’t in the cards, you can still channel old-school Hollywood glamour with these cat-eye sunglasses. You’ll instantly look put together without even trying that hard.

9 The Sun Hat Cassidy Hat Eugenia Kim One size $395 See On Shopbop Sun hats are the kind of item you don’t realize you’ve been missing until you find the right one. They’re a pool day must-have, but they also add a touch of romance to any ensemble, whether it’s a sweeping maxi dress or jeans and a T-shirt.

10 The Sexy Swimsuit Bond Top Jade Swim Size XS-L $120 See On Forward This golden swimsuit is practically begging you to take a beach vacation. Layer on some gold jewelry, slip on neutral slides, and you’ll be all set to catch some rays.

11 The Modern Trench Coat The Modern Trench Coat Everlane Size XXS-XL $148 See On Everlane Spring showers bring... drenched clothing. Nobody likes to be caught in the middle of an unexpected storm, but this classic trench makes inclement weather a little more bearable. Pair it with fitted jeans, a white top, and rain boots.