12 Style Essentials That'll Breathe New Life Into Your Spring Wardrobe

Spring has sprung out in the real world, but our closets? Totally different story. After a long winter — and, let’s be honest, an even longer year — spent primarily indoors, pretty much everyone could use a seasonally appropriate style refresh. But where to start? For your spring wardrobe checklist, turn to the basics.
Those neutral, wear-with-anything essentials, after all, are the foundation of any solid closet — and if you can get those right, everything else will be a cool springtime breeze. Look for go-to jeans that aren’t too constricting (a formidable challenge in itself), tees as cute as they are practical, and outerwear that can withstand the season’s unpredictable elements.
Once you’ve nailed the basics, move on to statement items that’ll help you stand out from the crowd — that means bright green heels, tangerine rompers, retro-inspired sunglasses, and more. Whether you’re looking for essentials or eye-popping “look at me” pieces, these 12 finds will infuse some much-needed fresh air into your wardrobe this season.
