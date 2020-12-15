Stocking stuffer ideas are beyond fun to come up with. Not only does the concept allow for you to shop small gifts, but it’s exciting to curate a mini collection of items, perfectly tailored to your recipient's wants and needs. But how does one win at the stocking stuffer game? The key is to think outside the box. If you get a traditional stocking stuffer gift (think socks), go all out and pick up a fancy cashmere pair. For a more unconventional approach, look into a mask accessory or a pair of sunglasses.

Even clothing can make a great stocking stuffer. Scarves, hats, personalized underwear, and even a (folded) crop top can work for the occasion. And you can always go the jewelry and beauty route for some fun, bite-sized gifts. A colorful choker necklace, retro hair accessory or delicious-smelling hand lotion can all fit comfortably in an oversized knit sock hanging from the fireplace.

Ahead, you’ll find all the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list: the sporty, the classic, and the downright whimsical. While some of these gift ideas are great to share with a friend, you’re going to be hard-pressed to not pick up at least a handful for yourself as well. ‘Tis the season!

1 For The Lingerie Lover Parade x Juicy Couture Re:Play Mid Rise Boyshorts Juicy Couture Size XS-3X $18 See on Juicy Couture If you’re looking for a new and fun way to get into the retro Juicy Couture game, consider Parade's collaboration with the cult-favorite brand. The collection offers up the softest pair of boy short bottoms with a little bit of early-aughts flare.

2 For The Mask Accessorizer Sequin x Pretty Connected Elephant Charm & Mask Chain Set Sequin $58 See on Sequin Masks are now an everyday necessity but that doesn’t mean they aren’t easy to lose. Enter: mask chains. They not only look cute, but they allow you to conveniently wear your mask around your neck when it's not in use.

3 For The Colorful Fashion Lover Recycled Wool Knit Hat Ganni $95 See on Ganni Add a little pop of color to your head-to-toe black look with a warm, ribbed beanie that’s not only ultra soft but also available in the most delectable pale pink hue.

4 For The Jewelry Lover Maya Brenner 14K Gold Alphabet Stud Earrings Baublebar $98 See on Baublebar These studs, whether you buy them for one ear or for two, are a great way to show someone you care. You can shop your own initials…or letters that symbolize someone else special in your life.

5 For The Sun-Gazer Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglass Hut $154 See on Sunglass Hut Sunglass trends come and go, but a pair of Aviators is a true classic. And the best part is, they fit nicely into even the smallest of stockings.

6 For The One Who Is Always Cold Unisex Wool-Blend Fringe Scarf Scotch & Soda $52 See on Scotch & Soda Cozy up this Winter in a chic wool scarf that adds just the right amount of subtle color to your cold-weather wardrobe by way of a timeless camel classic.

7 For The Nostalgic Dresser The Alice Headband Hill House $50 See on Hill House One of the trends experiencing the biggest resurgence right now is headbands. And for good reason. This hair accessory from the ‘90s and early-aughts is not only practical but fun to collect in a wide range of colors and patterns alike.

8 For Kids (And Kids at Heart!) Rainbow Rave Wrap-Around Necklace Super Smalls $33 See on Super Smalls Sure, these colorful chokers are designed for kids, but with it’s expandable design, it’s one that most adults have on their stocking stuffer wish list as well — and who can blame them?

9 For The Clean Beauty-Focused Clean Beauty Essentials Inner Beauty $125 See on Inner Beauty This brand is focused on totally clean beauty, launching a kit of essentials that will give you that effortless “no-beauty beauty” look.

10 For The Athleisure Dresser Staud x New Balance Long Sleeve Performance Top Staud $95 See on Staud Whether you’re looking for a sporty addition to your everyday wardrobe, or something that gives you a little more winterized coverage while you work out, this colorful collaboration from Staud x New Balance is in its second season just in time for the holidays.

11 For The Party-Goer Celestial Divinity: Fleur Fantasia & Mattetrance Pavé Duo Pat McGrath Labs $131 See on Pat McGrath Who cares that you might not be hitting the holiday party circuit this year? That doesn’t mean that your makeup can’t be totally on point all the same. Plus, the eyeshadow colors in Pat McGrath's gift set are highly pigmented and the lipsticks are not only gorgeous but moisturizing.

12 For The Luxury Shopper Leather Belt with Double G Buckle Gucci $360 See on Gucci Though it might be a splurge, this skinny leather piece is the ultimate glamorous addition to anyone’s wardrobe. And it fits nicely into stockings of every size.

13 For The Friend With Cold Feet Skin Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Ankle Socks Matches $65 See on Matches Socks are an easy stocking stuffer, but there’s nothing like the added value of cashmere. This ankle-height option will keep your toes warm and cozy in every type of shoe.

14 For The Beauty Guru Mojave Ghost Hand Cream Byredo $43 See on Byredo Between the cold weather and the over-use of hand sanitizer, your hands have likely never been more dry than they are right now. The solution? Hand lotion. But not just any hand lotion. Try one that smells like heaven.