Stocking stuffer ideas are beyond fun to come up with. Not only does the concept allow for you to shop small gifts, but it’s exciting to curate a mini collection of items, perfectly tailored to your recipient's wants and needs. But how does one win at the stocking stuffer game? The key is to think outside the box. If you get a traditional stocking stuffer gift (think socks), go all out and pick up a fancy cashmere pair. For a more unconventional approach, look into a mask accessory or a pair of sunglasses.
Even clothing can make a great stocking stuffer. Scarves, hats, personalized underwear, and even a (folded) crop top can work for the occasion. And you can always go the jewelry and beauty route for some fun, bite-sized gifts. A colorful choker necklace, retro hair accessory or delicious-smelling hand lotion can all fit comfortably in an oversized knit sock hanging from the fireplace.
Ahead, you’ll find all the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list: the sporty, the classic, and the downright whimsical. While some of these gift ideas are great to share with a friend, you’re going to be hard-pressed to not pick up at least a handful for yourself as well. ‘Tis the season!
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.