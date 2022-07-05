In Stranger Things, Nancy is organised, has a tremendous amount of conviction, and is usually the voice of reason. Turns out, art is imitating life (sans Vecna, thankfully) and Natalia Dyer is the same IRL. The proof is in her beauty routine. Ahead of the Stranger Things’ fourth series, she shared her detailed skincare routine with Vogue, spilling the tea on a particular hack which frankly, is as brilliant as it simple: her top fringe-taming trick.

As previously stated, the Stranger Things star revealed her skin care and makeup routine with Vogue Beauty Secrets, reflecting on the lessons she learned on set and the beauty tips she’s picked up along the way. But that genius fringe trick? Dyer uses dry shampoo (R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo, to be specific) to tame her bangs. As anyone with a fringes will know, they can be quite a finicky hairstyle to pull off: bangs either never stay in place or awkwardly stick to your forehead. Dry shampoo thickens and builds volume without weighing your fringe down and it absorbs excess oil, Dyer shares. Her method of application is simple, too: the actor dispensed the dry shampoo onto her hands first and then gently distributed through her bangs for a natural, effortless look.

Sharing her other beauty secrets, Dyer's confesses that keeping her skin moisturised and hydrated is key. To that end she layers Zo Skin Health's Rozatrol to reduce redness and replenish hydration, followed by Isdin's Eryfotona Actinica SPF 50 and a dollop of cult classic Crème De La Mer as a skin-soothing, moisturising primer.

Her trick for making her makeup base look really natural and flawless is Tarte's Maracuja Oil. "This is actually a tip I learned from our Stranger Things makeup artist,” she says. “Oil, but just put a little tiny bit in with the foundation, makes a hydrating, a little sheer, kind of tint."

As for her fluffy, immaculate brows? Dyer uses Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Definer to create fine, hair-like strokes. She then uses Benefit's Gimme Brow Gel to create a fuller looking brow and to shape the hairs into place. As a final step, she sets her brows with Anastasia Beverly Hills' Clear Brow Gel, £23, to lock in the colour and to further hold her brows in place. "Being on the show is what turned me onto a fuller brow, that ‘80s brow," Dyer explained. "One word of advice I gave to my younger sister is just like, 'Don't pluck your brows, just leave them.'"