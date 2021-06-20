Dresses used to be the more formal option in my closet, but as I’ve gotten older (and busier) dresses have become my go-to look on any given day because they’re just one piece to throw on and head out the door. Not all dresses are created equal though. In warmer weather, especially, I tend to look for breezier silhouettes and lightweight materials that will allow me to look put together without becoming a sweaty mess. Not to mention, I’m always searching for a deal. If this sounds like you, good news — you’re in the right place. Check out these 44 stylish, comfy dresses that don’t cling to your body and are under $35 on Amazon.

On this list, I’ve added dresses that boast unique features and come in tons of prints and colors. From mini to maxi, strapless to long-sleeves, there’s something for everyone and every occasion on this list. Whether you’re headed to a wedding, a family gathering, or just looking for something to wear out with the girls, you’ll find a budget-friendly option here that combines style and comfort.

Whether you prefer playful babydoll dresses or polished button-down shift dresses, all of the styles on this list are designed to billow away from the body, with comfort in mind. These pieces are loose-fitting or made from fabrics that breathe easily — and nothing on this list will break the bank. These low-priced options will free your body of constraining fabrics and cuts, while also freeing up your budget. Add them to your cart before they’re all gone.

1 A Trendy Swing Dress That’s Breezy For Summer Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon This flowy swing dress is the ultimate trend piece that looks as good as it is comfortable. The sleeveless tank dress is cool for summer but can transition easily to fall or winter with a jacket and tights. This dress has a high neckline and racerback design that beautifully drapes away from your body. It’s available in tie-dye and solid colors. •Available Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 6

2 The Bold And Voluminous Spaghetti Strap Dress YESNO Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who said a statement dress can’t also be laidback and designed for comfort? The 100% cotton dress comes in bold patterns and colors and works as the perfect casual dress for any occasion. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and an empire waist. From the waistline, the dress billows out into tiers, keeping you cool in the heat and comfortable even on the hottest days. It’s earned more than 11,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 44

3 A Reasonably-Priced Maxi Dress With Colorful Stripes WOOSEN Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $32 See On Amazon Make an impression in this affordable maxi dress that comes in a ton of bold patterns such as colorful vertical stripes, tie-dye, and animal prints. The cotton blend is soft and stretchy. It has spaghetti straps and comes with a removable belt. It even has pockets. One reviewer noted, “I absolutely love the fit, style, and material. Very comfortable and I love the belts that come with it. It can be used as a head wrap as well. Think I'll use it like that. Love, love, love.” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 33

4 This Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With A Ruffled Top Sarin Mathews Off the Shoulder Ruffle Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Reviewers love this romantic off-the-shoulder maxi dress that can be worn casually or dressed up for nicer events. It’s earned more than 2,600 reviews and a 4.4-star rating for its soft and breathable material (and side slits) that will keep you cool even in the dead of summer. This loose-fitting option has pockets and a ruffle bodice that shows off your shoulders, with an elasticized waist that cinches in without feeling uncomfortable. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 21

5 This Flowy Tank Top Dress With Pockets WEACZZY T-Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This casual tank top dress is perfect for date night or a trip to the beach. The lightweight, stretchy material and flowy design keep you cool while the crewneck and pockets add a bit of flair. The sleeveless dress has straps that are thick enough to hide your bra straps and its hemline stops mid-thigh. One of its 4,800 reviewers noted, “This little dress is reasonably priced, excellent quality, lightweight for Florida winters and summers. [...] Really pretty! I’m going to buy several more for me and some for my daughter too!!.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 33

6 The Surprisingly Affordable Deep V-Neckline Maxi Dress Verdusa Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon All eyes will be on you when you show up in this deep V-neck maxi dress that’s surprisingly affordable. The dramatic dress has a double V-cut design in the front and back — however, reviewers say it has enough coverage to still wear a standard bra underneath. It has tank top-style sleeves that make it easy to stay cool, plus it’s designed to be a bit loose-fitting, which is ideal for maternity wear or just staying comfy. The soft material is a crowd favorite that comes in a variety of colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 40

7 A Loose-Fitting T-Shirt Dress That’s A Bargain TINYHI Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is incredibly soft, lightweight, and versatile enough to wear in the summer with flip-flops or in the winter with boots and tights. It has nearly 4,300 reviews and a flowy fit with short sleeves, a round collar, and a stretchy cotton and spandex blend. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without this comfy piece — especially at this incredible price. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 41

8 This Leopard Print Number That’s Flowy And Versatile Shiaili Flowy Summer Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you love leopard print and a relaxed fit, this flowy summer dress is for you. It comes in three colors, each featuring a subtle leopard print, V-neckline, and short bell sleeves. The hemline hits the knee and features a cute ruffle detail, while the empire waistline gives you a little bit of shape without making you feel restricted. It floats away from your body, making the perfect casual silhouette at a price you’ll love. •Available Sizes: 1X— 5X •Available Colors: 3

9 A Versatile Maxi Dress That You Can Style Tons Of Ways SheKiss Maxi Sundress Amazon $37 See On Amazon You’ll want to pack this casual maxi dress in your bag for your next beach vacation. The lightweight material hangs beautifully from the adjustable spaghetti straps all the way down to the floor, creating a stunning silhouette. The back of the dress is open, the front features a traditional V-neck, and it has pockets. You can wear this dress in a ton of different ways (without spending any more money) by adding a belt, jacket, or tying the bottom to make it shorter. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 23

10 The Spaghetti Strap Dress That Costs Just $20 Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Beat the summer heat without busting your budget with this inexpensive printed spaghetti strap dress. Reviewers can’t get over the trendy available patterns and shape of the dress, especially at this price. One reviewer noted, “The material is SO soft, it’s comfy, it’s flattering. Adorable with a Jean jacket, but is cute by itself as well. It’s on-trend and looks like something you’d buy from [Urban Outfitters].” It has a fitted V-neck bodice and empire waist that flare out and drapes away from the body. •Available Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 5

11 This Strappy Sundress With An Asymmetrical Hem Romwe Spaghetti Strap Sundress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This stunning sundress has an asymmetrical hem and a secret way to be worn. Its criss-cross back detail looks just as good (if not better) worn in the front, according to reviewers. The billowing fit is relaxed and breezy regardless of how you wear it. The polyester dress pulls on and is lightweight and smooth to the touch. This dress does not stretch, but reviewers say it runs big, so you may want to size down. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large • Available Colors: 45

12 A Swing Dress With Colorful Tiers Romwe Ruffle Trim Swing Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This trendy chiffon dress has a square neckline, fitted bodice, and adorable flutter sleeves that add a delicate detail without the restrictiveness of traditional sleeves. But from the empire waist down, it’s all flow, with fun colorful tiers that provide freedom of movement. It comes in a variety of solid colors and prints, such as color block, all of which lay the foundation for a beautiful look that won't get uncomfortable throughout the day. The soft material is ideal for warm days. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus • Available Colors: 22

13 The Vintage-Inspired Dress With Three-Quarter Sleeves Romwe Beach Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon The perfect vacation dress doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg — and it should be as comfy as this one. This plus-size dress is loose-fitting, stops above the knee, and features a classic scoop neckline and lightweight feel, thanks to its rayon material. It has roomy three-quarter-length sleeves that are decorated with a bold tribal pattern that looks expensive. It’s available in a handful of other patterns, as well as short sleeve options. • Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus • Available Colors: 18

14 A $28 Party Dress With A Scalloped Hem Romwe Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The delicate scallop details on this party dress are hard to pass up — but luckily this pick is a bargain. The off-the-shoulder dress pulls on and cinches in at the waist before flowing out and stopping above the knee. It has short sleeves, floral cut-out patterns, and comes in a variety of bold and muted colors that work for any occasion. • Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X • Available Colors: 21

15 This Whimsical Ruffled Dress That’s Chic And Cozy R.Vivimos Ruffled Vintage Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This vintage-inspired dress is flowy and whimsical — and fit for a Disney Princess. Plus, it has a great price. This romantic option makes a statement with its A-line silhouette, adorable ruffle details, and an elasticized bodice — which is appropriate for a beach, rooftop, or a casual wedding. It has puffy sleeves and a trendy square neckline that carries through to the back of the dress. It even has a small polka dot pattern all over the dress. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 15

16 The Ultimate Budget Maxi Dress That Never Wrinkles OURS Summer Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress is an effortless staple that you can add to your closet for less than you think. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and a V-neck in the front and back of the dress. It’s full-length, but the material is light and stretchy so you’ll stay cool. The sleeveless dress has deep pockets — something many reviewers say they love. One cited, “I took a chance on these, and I am so happy! I’ve bought 3 different patterns so far! Plan on buying the others also! The material is VERY nice! Does not wrinkle! I swear! [...] And who doesn’t love pockets?!” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 18

17 A Tiered Dress With Buttons That’s Under Budget MITILLY Button Down Swing Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Calling all button-lovers — this dress is for you. The tank-style dress features a V-neck, side pockets, and a three-tiered ruffle skirt. It’s easy to throw on and pair with sandals, heels, or sneakers. It hits just above the knee — but would look adorable paired with tights for the cooler months. It’s available in sleeveless, short-sleeve, and long-sleeve options, all with a thrifty price tag. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 17

18 This Shift Dress That’s Effortless And Affordable Milumia Ruffle Shift Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This loose-fitting dress has endless style possibilities to match anyone’s style. It has an off-the-shoulder neckline, with a ruffled tier at the neckline and short sleeves. From there, the dress billows out, leaving you feeling cool and unrestricted. One reviewer noted, “I can't remember the last time I fell in love with a dress so hard after just putting it on. It is literally effortless — won't require layers of shapewear or bras that dig, which is EVERYTHING in the heat of summer [...] This looks and feels like a much more expensive dress. I am completely happy with this!” • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 10

19 A Dress With Flowy Sleeves And A Drawstring Bodice Milumia V-Neck Flowy Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon There’s plenty to love in this flowy floral dress, but the sleeves are the real showstopper. The billowing sleeves add a whimsical vibe that’s comfy and cute. The rayon dress has a V-neckline with a unique drawstring closure and an empire waistline. One reviewer noted how perfect the material is: “So comfy, soft, and was just thin enough to comfortably wear to an outdoor summer wedding, without being see-through.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 8

20 This Thrifty A-Line Dress With Front Buttons Milumia Button Up Flowy Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This dress has it all — including buttons along the front, flowy sleeves that stop at the elbow, a V-neckline, ribbed waistline, and an affordable price. The polyester A-line dress holds its shape and won’t get stretched out, however, it’s so lightweight, you won’t feel hot and stuffy. This sweet style is perfect for casual meet-ups with friends, work events, or vacations. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 7

21 The Boxy T-Shirt Dress Of Your Dreams That’s Only $9 Meraki Loose Fit Shift Dress with Pockets Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect T-shirt dress, the search is over. This oversized shift dress has pockets and drop-shoulder sleeves for a relaxed look with an amazing price. Seriously, this dress costs less than $10 — a rare steal that’s hard to turn down. It’s made of a polyester blend but has a good amount of stretch. The knee-length dress is boxy, yet delicate, with a classic crewneck. The manufacturer noted that it does run large, so if you’re between sizes, or what something more fitted, size down. • Available Sizes: 0 — 10 • Available Colors: 2

22 This Tie-Dye Maxi Dress With Slits For Staying Cool MakeMeChic Tie Dye Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long maxi dress is a statement piece that’s so relaxed, effortless, and has more than 12,000 reviews. It features cuffed short sleeves and a long, billowing skirt with side slits that keep you cool. The deep V-neckline is perfect for showcasing your favorite necklace and many reviewers noted that they tie the bottom of the dress to shorten it or just to mix up the look — which is extra bang for your buck. It comes in more than 35 additional colors and prints, including plenty of solid shades. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 29

23 A Basic Pleated Dress With A Unique Back LOMON Pleated Swing Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sure this dress is stunning, but wait until you see the open back — it has a deep V shape with an adorable dainty bow that adds something unique to this affordable find. This pleated dress has adjustable spaghetti straps and an A-line shape that won’t cling to your body. It’s lightweight, casual, and quick-drying, plus it has a classic scoop neck. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 18

24 This High-Low Midi Dress That’s Buttery Soft levaca High Low Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The empire waist on this high-low dress makes it ideal for pregnancy, postpartum, or just ultimate comfort. The buttery soft material is stretchy and won’t cling so you can wear it with confidence. Dress this $28 find up with heels and statement jewelry or keep it casual with flip flops. Its hidden pockets are a beloved addition, according to many of the more than 5,500 reviews. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 23

25 The Mini Dress With Flutter Sleeves And A Low Price KIRUNDO Ruffle Sleeve Pleated Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This mini dress is a comfy yet sophisticated look for work, shopping, or date night. It’s so versatile and adorable, you may want to grab a few different colors — especially at this price. The pleated dress features an empire waist with tiers, flutter sleeves, a rounded neck, and a keyhole back. The design is simple yet chic, the fabric is described by reviewers as soft and lightweight, and the price will leave you smiling. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 30

26 A Comfy Mini Dress With Delicate Polka Dot Details KIRUNDO Swiss Dot Mini Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This loose-fitting mini dress is the modern nightgown that you can wear out. It’s made of polyester, features a fun and playful dot pattern, with a soft chiffon overlay. The cuffed short sleeves are classic and comfortable — whether you’re strolling down the beach or heading to dinner with friends. The dress is designed to fit loosely and has a V-neckline and empire waistline. The best part? It’s $31. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 7

27 An Inexpensive Tiered Mini Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Joteisy Tiered Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a roomy dress that still looks put together, this tiered mini dress is a thrifty option. At just $30, this dress is so versatile and comfortable. It features a round neck and keyhole back, as well as short sleeves with a ruffle hem. The tiered skirt begins just under your chest and falls away from your body effortlessly. It’s available in long-sleeve and sleeveless options, as well. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 30

28 The Waffle Knit Dress You Can Wear All Year IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Summer Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This slouchy dress has a unique texture that makes it a must-have. The polyester-and-spandex blend dress features a waffle knit texture that’s lightweight and breezy. It has short, cuffed sleeves and a rounded neck that can be worn off one shoulder (size up if you prefer this fit). The cozy waffle knit can transition to fall and summer easily, making your money go even further. At just $27, you may want to grab it in a few colors. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 30

29 This Midi Dress With A Pleated Skirt Hotouch Flare Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This midi A-line dress won’t cling to your body, even on hot days. It’s soft, stretchy, and has a classic crewneck and pleated skirt with a trendy high-low hem. It features three-quarter-length sleeves and comes in 29 colors. This comfy dress has earned more than 7,500 reviews, including one that cited, “I love the way the dress looks on me. I purchased 3 colors. I had so many compliments!” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 26

30 The Babydoll Dress You’ll Want In Every Color Hestenve Pleated Babydoll Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Babydoll dresses are the ultimate comfy option thanks to their oversized shape and lightweight skirt. This short-sleeve option hits the knee and features a V-neck, cuffed sleeves, and pleats that flow down from the bust. The material of this dress is soft, breathable, and does not cling. The bustline features an elastic band that adds shape to the look without compromising comfort. It’s also available in long-sleeve options. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 19

31 A Loose-Fitting Maxi Dress That Comes In 41 Colors GRECERELLE Loose Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an affordable look that’s easy to just toss on in the morning, this comfy maxi dress is for you. It’s long and has a slit on the side to keep you cool even on the hottest days, with adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and pockets. The flowy silhouette looks good by itself or under a jacket or cardigan. Not only is the polyester blend material soft and breathable, but it’s also stretchy, anti-pilling, and resistant to fading. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 41

32 This Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Deep Pockets GRECERELLE Split Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This long maxi dress is a statement piece that’s so relaxed and effortless it has more than 37,000 reviewers mostly singing its praises. It features cuffed short sleeves and a long, billowing skirt with side slits that keep you cool. The back has a deep-V to show a little skin, plus it has deep pockets where you can stash your wallet and phone. Choose among more than 40 patterns or colors to complete your closet. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 43

33 The Sleeveless Shift Dress So Comfy You Can Sleep In It Feiersi Sleeveless Shift Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This shift dress is so comfortable, reviewers say they can even sleep it in. Roll out of bed and toss on some flip flops and you’re ready to go in this sleeveless pick. The mini dress has a trendy high neck and a keyhole back and is made from a rayon and spandex blend that’s soft and stretchy. It has earned more than 3,300 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 18

34 A Festive Chiffon Midi Dress That’s Party-Perfect ETCYY Chiffon Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you need a statement dress for your next party, this pleated tiered chiffon dress is a budget-friendly option that’s highly rated and reviewed. It has earned a 4.3-star rating and costs less than you might expect. The off-the-shoulder neckline and midi length make this dress feel dressier, however, it’s so lightweight and breathable that you can really wear it anywhere. With strappy heels or sandals, this pretty dress is comfortable and stands out in a crowd. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 20

35 This Picnic-Ready Dress That’s Affordable ECOWISH Plaid Sundress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sleeveless summer dress is the perfect little number for hot summer days at the beach, around the bonfire, or at a park picnic, plus, it’s a total bargain. The cotton-blend A-line dress is lightweight and features a rounded neck, loose waistband, and two slightly ruffled tiers that will make you want to twirl. This budget-friendly option comes in a handful of preppy gingham prints, as well as polka dots and bold solid colors. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 16

36 An Effortless T-Shirt Dress To Wear With Sneakers Milumia T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is designed to fit like your favorite oversized tee. The $22 find has short sleeves and a crew neck, with a straight shape that’s roomy and comfortable. This shorter option comes in six unique colors such as dusty pink, camel, and yellow. Tie a flannel around your waist or belt this little number for more shape that won’t compromise comfort. •Available Sizes: X-Small — Large •Available Colors: 6

37 This Mini Dress That Gives Off Island Vibes Qearal Mini Dress with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Even if you can’t make it to the beach, this mini dress will transport you there. The floral print and flowy shape give off major island vibes and it boasts adjustable spaghetti straps, an open back, a ruffled bottom hem that’s perfect for twirling, and pockets. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 23

38 A Bargain Tunic Dress With Adorable Buttons Cosonsen Swing Shift Tunic Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If swapping your leggings for a dress sounds uncomfortable, it’s only because you haven’t tried this tunic dress yet. The affordable dress features elegant buttons down the front and a loose-fitting tiered skirt that floats away from the body. The dress has a sweetheart neckline and short sleeves and comes in a variety of colors and patterns that will turn heads at the next family gathering or at brunch with friends. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 30

39 This Year-Round Tunic With Long Sleeves Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tunic dress is a year-round wardrobe staple that you can rock in the winter with a few added layers or during the summer when paired with your favorite sandals. This dress stops mid-thigh and looks great alone or with tights, plus it has unique bell sleeves that add elegance. It’s made of silky chiffon and is fully lined, with a loose fit and V-neckline. This pick boasts more than 30,000 reviews and comes in dozens of colors and sleeve lengths. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 27

40 The Jersey Tank Swing Dress That Feels Like PJs Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This flowy swing dress is made with a luxurious jersey that will make you feel like you’re wearing your favorite oversized tee. The sleeveless tank dress is cool for summer but can be worn in the fall or winter if you layer it over a turtleneck or under a cardigan— which makes the $21 price tag even more attractive. This dress has a crewneck and drapes beautifully. It’s earned more than 3,300 reviews, including one that noted, “Love this dress! Feels like PJs but looks like a cute, casual little sundress. The fabric is soft, stretchy, and has washed well.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 20

41 A Budget Boatneck Dress That’s Comfy For Work Or Play Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that can go from work to happy hour, while sticking to a budget? Then you need this swing dress that’s only $13. It has a classic A-line silhouette with three-quarter sleeves, a hemline that hits just above the knee, and a stylish boatneck collar. Dress it up with statement accessories and heels for business meetings or wear it with sneakers to meet a friend for coffee. Plus, this dress is super soft and stretchy since it’s made with viscose and elastane, so you’ll feel comfy all day long. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

42 The Ultra Soft Viscose Midi Dress That’s Under Budget Amazon Essentials Twill Tiered Summer Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Midi dresses are a closet must-have because they can be dressed up or down — so you get more use out of just one purchase. This ultra-soft viscose dress is flowy and has wide straps and an empire waist with a tiered skirt that moves with you. Wear it with sneakers or dress it up with platform sandals to make an impression without spending too much. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8