Sometimes I’m in the mood to wear tight dresses, trendy corset tops, and body-hugging bottoms. Other times (read: more often than not) I want to throw on something that feels more lightweight and flowy. And as it turns out, clothing that has the perfect amount of stretch not only feels so good on but also can make for some pretty dreamy outfits.

Whether you want to slip into something more comfortable when lounging around at home or are searching for more fashion-forward pieces that don’t feel constrictive once you step into them, here are 40 stylish, loose-fitting outfits under $35 that look good on everyone.

1 This Pull-On Dress That Drapes Beautifully Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon A playful swing dress can keep you feeling cool all summer long. This pick, which is made from a stretchy rayon blend, has a simple pull-on closure, a sweet scoop neck, and a length that hits right around the knee. Wear it with tennis shoes and a cardigan during breezy nights, or layer it over a turtleneck and tights for a quick fall fit. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

2 These Wide-Leg Linen Pants That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Linen Wide Leg Pant Amazon $20 See On Amazon A pair of well-made linen pants can make getting dressed for warm weather so easy. These are made from a lightweight cotton and linen blend and feature two side pockets, two back pockets, and an adjustable drawstring waist. Its slightly cropped length also works so well with strappy sandals and ballet flats. Offered in shades like black, bright white, and navy, these versatile bottoms check all boxes. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

3 This Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Happy Sailed Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boasting over 3,000 perfect five-star ratings, this loose-fitting jumpsuit is a closet must-have. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex, has two deep side pockets, and features adjustable shoulder straps that make for easier wearability. It looks so good paired with chunky slides and sandals or dressed up with heels and a clutch. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

4 A Fun One-Piece That Can Also Be Worn As A Beach Coverup Happy Sailed Loose Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re not into printed jumpsuits, how about this solid one? Made with the perfect amount of stretch, this chic one-piece boasts two side pockets, convenient adjustable straps, as well as a scoop front and back. Make sure to add it to your cart before your next tropical vacation or beach trip — it also works great as a coverup. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

5 A Buttery Soft Dress That’s Simple & Chic Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a comfortable dress that will instantly make you look 10 times more put together, consider snatching up this loose-fitting one. Constructed from a buttery soft rayon blend, this inexpensive closet staple has a scoop neckline, a chic A-line cut, and short sleeves. Offered in colors and patterns like navy, dark olive, and floral print, this inexpensive pick will set you back only around 20 bucks. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

6 This Eye-Catching Dress For Your Upcoming Outings YESNO Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bold and glamorous pick, available in solids and prints, is precisely what dreams are made of; it’s super roomy, hits right around the ankle, and features a gorgeous ruffled hem. Its straps are adjustable — perfect if you want a more customized fit — and its empire waist gives it an extra level of elegance. Wear this to weddings, garden parties, bridal showers, and more. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 These Roomy Overalls That Have Multiple Pockets YESNO Overall Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to buy more versatile pieces of clothing or need something comfortable to wear during flights or long car rides, these overalls get the job done. This jumpsuit is made of high-quality cotton and boasts adjustable buttoned straps, two side pockets, and a large chest pocket for stashing your wallet, phone, or keys in. It also has tapered legs that can easily be rolled up or left down. Offered in a range of neutral hues, like coffee and camel, this piece is a wardrobe must-have. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 This Slightly Cropped Pair Of Overalls That Are So Chic YESNO Loose Overalls Amazon $32 See On Amazon Who knew overalls could be so chic? Boasting over 14,000 perfect five-star ratings, this head-turning one-piece has roomy side pockets, thin adjustable straps, and ankle-length legs with sophisticated slide slits. Its low crotch and loose fit also make it effortless to wear and style. Pair it with strappy sandals, tennis shoes, chunky sneakers, ballet flats, and more. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

9 This Sweet & Modest Tiered Maxi Trent Dress The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This head-turning maxi dress is the ideal piece to wear on vacations (or when you want to stay cool and look cute). Featuring a flowy tiered design this dress has hidden side pockets and adjustable straps. Style it with simple minimalist jewelry and your favorite strappy sandals for an effortless and elegant summer look. Available colors: XX-Small — 5X

Available sizes: 18

10 A Highly-Rated Split Hem Maxi Dress MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Over 9,000 shoppers have given this short sleeve maxi dress a perfect five-star rating — it’s that good. Made from a smooth blend of rayon and spandex, this stretchy dress features two side pockets, a split hem, and a sultry V-neckline that makes layering gold necklaces and chains so simple. Wear this with sandals for an easy beach outfit, or pair it with cowboy boots and chunky jewelry for a statement-making look. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Bottoms That Go With Everything Eteviolet High Waisted Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These super stylish pants are all that and then some. Featuring a high-waisted fit, these luxe bottoms boast a stretchy smocked waist, wide legs, and a lightweight feel. Some colors even come with a trendy tasseled drawstring. Style these with strappy heeled sandals and a sparkly clutch for the perfect nighttime look, or dress them down with canvas tennis shoes and an oversized tote when you want to put on something more casual. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 This Eyelet Babydoll Dress With A Ruffled Hem Amegoya Flowy Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This flowy baby doll dress is like a breath of fresh air. Made from 100% cotton, this pick features an eyelet design, a high neckline, short flowy cap sleeves, and a swingy, ruffled hem. The attached slip helps keep you covered, while its keyhole cutout back with a button closure is a nice detail. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This Flowy Tank Top Tunic With An Elegant High Neckline Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Give your crop top a day off and instead pull this flowy tank top on. It’s made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester and features a high neckline, a ruffled hem, and a loose fit. Wear it with white jeans and chunky sandals for a simple weekend outfit, or style it under a fitted blazer and dress pants for an unexpected work ensemble. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Pair Of Loose-Fitting Chic Lounge Pants That Can Take You From Work To The Weekend TARSE Flowy Lounge Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Comfy lounge pants that can also easily be dressed up in a flash? Sign me up. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, these chic high-waisted bottoms feature two side pockets, a soft buttery feel, and a wide waistband with side shirring details. Praised by shoppers for being so darn comfortable, these can be worn to run errands, lounge around the house, enjoy a bite out to eat, or even be pulled on for yoga. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

15 This Floral Print Dress That Can Be Worn Pretty Much Anywhere Shiaili Flowy Summer Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Some pretty printed summer dresses can break the bank, but not this one. Crafted from lightweight rayon, this short dress features a ruffled hem, elbow-length bell sleeves, and a stylish V-neckline. It looks so good paired with sandals and slides but also can easily be styled with chunky cowboy boots, platform heels, and more. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

16 A Tunic Dress That Has A Tiered Hem & Billowy Lantern Sleeves Amoretu Flowy Tunic Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon How cute is this adorable tunic? With over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings, this flowy dress features a plunging V-neckline, long lantern sleeves, and a tiered hem. It has a length that hits right above the knee and a no-fuss pull-on closure, which means it’s easy to throw on and take off. Create a head-turning elegant look with patent leather pumps, or match this dress with cowboy boots or knee-high boots for something more unexpected. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 A Sweet Babydoll Dress That Has A Dainty Swiss Dot Design MIHOLL Flowy Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a dazzling dress for everything from baby showers to weekend brunches, we have just the one for you. This purple pick, made from lightweight polyester, features a pull-on closure, a Swiss dot design, and an empire waist fit. Even better? It has two side pockets and is fully lined, so you don’t have to worry about your underwear showing through. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Buttery Soft Tunic That Has A Loose, Flowy Hem LARACE Flowy Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon A sophisticated tunic can instantly elevate any outfit. This option, priced under $25, is made from a stretchy rayon blend, has a loose, flowy hem, and boasts a rounded neckline. It can easily be worn with jeans and sneakers, or tapered dress pants and heels for a more polished look. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 6X

19 This Stylish Romper That Has Adjustable Straps & A Ruffled Hem Exlura Flowy Pleated Romper Amazon $35 See On Amazon What’s better than a romper? A swingy, pleated one. This striking, breathable one-piece has thin adjustable spaghetti straps, a stretchy elastic waist, and an extra flowy ruffled hem and neckline that move beautifully as you walk. Available in shades like sky blue, hot pink, black, and light green, this stylish piece can be dressed up in a flash. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Versatile Cami With A Built-In Bra 32 DEGREES Flowy Bra Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes you want to throw on a simple top that has a little more edge to it. This versatile cami — made from a soft polyester blend — has handy adjustable straps, a built-in bra, and shirring in the front that adds a nice touch. Even better? It has a four-way stretch, so it’s so comfy to wear all day or night. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — 3X

21 This Babydoll Dress With Lantern Sleeves & A Swingy Hem Pinup Fashion Flowy Shift Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you think all dresses need to feel stiff and constricting, think again. This flowy shift dress, which comes in colors like caramel and navy blue, has roomy lantern sleeves, a tiered hem, and a delicate V-neckline. It’s breathable and lightweight, perfect for summer, and can easily be dressed up or down. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

22 A Flowy Dress Available In Pretty Floral Prints Milumia V-Neck Flowy Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Add this super dreamy pick to your cart if you’re searching for a dress that feels as good as it looks. Crafted from soft polyester, this floral print frock features wide bell sleeves, a loose empire waist cut, and a V-neckline with drawstrings that add a bit of sultriness. Perfect for pulling on during hot, humid days, this wardrobe staple pairs wonderfully with sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 This Oversized Button-Down Top That Is So On-Trend Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with an oversized button-down top like this one. This pick, made from a breathable cotton blend, boasts a turndown collar, easy-to-roll-up sleeves, and back seam detailing that adds a bit of structure. Even better? Its hem hits around the hip bones, so you can easily wear it tucked in or out. I love to wear my button-ups open with a cami or bodysuit underneath, but they can really be styled in so many different ways. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 This Babydoll Top That Has A Swiss Dot Design & A Ruffled Hem DOROSE Loose Ruffle Sleeveless Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon There’s so much we love about this loose-fitting baby doll top. Both breathable and soft, this sweet pick boasts short flowy sleeves, a ruffled hem, and a high neckline. Its lining helps keep you covered when you wear it, and its Swiss dot design goes with nearly everything. Throw it on with denim cutoff shorts for a fun summer outfit, or pair it with dressy black pants if you need something more polished to wear to an event. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 This Wardrobe Staple Maxi Dress GRECERELLE Loose Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With nearly 12,000 perfect five-star ratings, this loose maxi dress is the one to get if you want to look great while feeling oh-so-comfortable. Made from a buttery soft rayon blend, this pretty pick features adjustable spaghetti straps, a low back, and two side slits. It even has two deep side pockets that come in handy when you don’t feel like toting around a handbag. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Sweet & Simple Top That Has Fluttery Sleeves & A Loose Fit Romwe Ruffle Hem Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want to wear something simple yet chic, add this ruffle hem top to your Amazon cart. Offered in options including gray, khaki, black, and tie-dye, this adorable shirt features a dip hem design, a round neckline, and short fluttery sleeves. Its length reaches right around your waistline, and its loose fit will make you never want to take it off. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 A Super Stretchy Dress With Hidden Side Pockets levaca Loose Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with a silky soft blend of rayon and spandex, this stretchy dress has an empire waist, a high-low hem, and hidden side pockets that are great for storing your keys, wallet, and phone in. Style it with a silk scarf and straw hat for a glamorous vacation look, or dress it down with sneakers or flats for a cute outfit to wear to the farmers market. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 This Highly-Rated Romper That Can Be Styled Up Or Down SNUGWIND Sleeveless Adjustable Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon I always pull on a romper when I’m at a loss for what to wear — they’re cute, comfortable, and can be easily styled however you’d like. If you want to make getting dressed in the morning about ten times easier, consider scooping up this sleeveless jumpsuit with adjustable spaghetti straps. It also has side pockets, flowy legs, and a low scoop neck. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 These Distressed Boyfriend Jeans That Feel So Good On Sidefeel Loose Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sometimes you want to wear something put-together that still has some edginess to it — this is where distressed boyfriend jeans come in. These pants, made from a slightly stretchy cotton blend, have a raw edge hem, loose fit, and a simple front button and zipper closure. They’re also offered in shades like sky blue, brown, and black. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 18

30 This Printed Babydoll Top That Can Be Worn During Any Season Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon An animal print design, a ruffled neckline, a flowy hem — what’s not to love about this babydoll blouse that comes in many different colors and prints? Made from a breezy polyester and cotton blend, this versatile top can be worn with white shorts and capris during the summer months or paired with thick black dress pants and boots during the cold winter season. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 This Drapey Cami That Pairs Well With Anything AlvaQ Loose Sleeveless Cami Amazon $23 See On Amazon This casual cami looks so similar to drapey versions sold by your favorite artsy-chic brand. It features thin spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and a loose hem. Style it with a pair of faded denim jeans and strappy sandals for a casual “going out” look or tuck it into a silky printed skirt for an elegant ensemble. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Billowy Beach Coverup With Tasseled Sleeves Bsubseach Cover Up Amazon $27 See On Amazon This lightweight caftan takes summer dressing to a whole new level. Featuring sleeve and hem tassels, this glamorous coverup has an adjustable elastic belt, a V-neckline with eye-catching trim, and two side slits for easier wearability. Even though it’s labeled as a beach coverup, this chic piece can easily be layered over a cami and biker shorts to create an eye-catching, warm-weather outfit. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: One size (fits S — XL)

33 A Pair Of Dreamy Palazzo Pants With A Wide Elastic Waistband Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a pair of comfy palazzo pants. Boasting over 41,000 perfect five-star ratings, these sophisticated bottoms feature a wide elastic waistband, a stretchy feel, and two faux back pockets for decoration. Wear these with sky-high platform heels for when you want to have a night out on the town or dress them down with chunky sneakers and a tube top for a weekend brunch. Available colors: 49

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34 This Striped Midi Dress That Looks So Good With Wedges Angashion Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon This midi dress is so cute, you should plan to receive plenty of compliments when you wear it. Made from a lightweight cotton and polyester blend, this pick has handy adjustable straps, a stretchy shirred back, and a hem that hits right below the knee. Also offered in patterns like floral print and pink stripe, this easy-to-wear dress will only set you back around 20 bucks. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Frilly Mini Dress With Adjustable Neck & Back Ties R.Vivimos Deep V-Neck Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of this frilly mini dress that looks like it walked right off the runway. Made from a soft cotton blend, this popular pick features a sheer ruffled hemline, a deep V-neckline, and adjustable ties at the neck and back so you can better customize the fit. Priced under $30, this dress looks so good with cowboy boots, ballet flats, strappy sandals, and more. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 This Swingy Leopard Print Skirt That Has A Stretchy Drawstring Waist Bluetime Women Leopard Print Long Skirt $34 See On Amazon If you don’t have anything leopard print in your closet right now, you’re missing out — this versatile print can be styled in so many different ways. Add some excitement to your wardrobe by scooping up this leopard skirt that has over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings. It features a flexible high-waisted design, an ankle-length hem, and a swingy chiffon feel. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 These Chic Paperbag Pants That Have A Cropped Length Dokotoo Casual Elastic Waist Solid Jogger Pants with Pockets $29 See On Amazon These pants, which are also offered in black, dark khaki, and blue, look so much more expensive than they actually are. They have a drawstring elastic waistband, a cropped hem, and a soft, lightweight feel, making them so comfortable to wear even on hot days. Available for under $30, you'll surely get so much mileage out of these chic bottoms. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 This Lightweight Cami With A Deep V-Neckline miduo Strappy Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This strappy tank, priced around $20, has a plunging V-neckline with an exposed seam trim, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a racerback design that gives it a chic yet sporty vibe. Offered in hues like pink, apricot, and grass green, this lightweight cami pairs wonderfully with jeans, skirts, shorts, and more. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 These Drawstring Shorts That Are So Dang Comfortable Acelitt Elastic Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pack these easy, breezy drawstring shorts into your luggage if you want to look fantastic and feel comfortable all vacation long. These versatile bottoms are made from lightweight cotton and have a stretchy high-rise waistband, a slightly distressed style, and both front and back pockets. Wear these with a loose-fitting white t-shirt and sneakers for a laid-back look, or style with a bodysuit and high-heeled sandals for something more dressy. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large