Life is expensive and having to shell out our hard-earned cash just to keep up with the latest trends is not always in the cards. Luckily, Amazon makes it easy to discover fashion-forward trends that are wallet-friendly.

Whether you’re looking for a date night outfit, blouses for the offices, closet essentials that you can pair anything back to — or are in need of a total wardrobe overhaul, consider yourself covered with these stylish yet inexpensive outfits that really do look good on everyone. Disclaimer: Your shopping cart may be filled to the brim.

1 This Versatile T-Shirt Dress That Will Never Go Out Of Style POPYOUNG Casual T-shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Designed with a crew neck, short sleeves, and a swing hemline, this casual T-shirt dress is made to be worn anywhere and everywhere. It’s crafted from a super soft and comfortable blend of rayon and has 5% spandex for just the right amount of stretch. You can pair it with leggings on cooler days, or wear it as-is — no matter where you go, you’ll look ready for any occasion. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

2 These Joggers With Functional Front Pockets & An Adjustable Drawstring Waist Dokootoo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pair of high-waisted joggers are super versatile thanks to their tapered ankle and slim fit. Whether you wear them casually during the day or dress them up for a night out, a simple swap of your shoes will do the trick. The waistband features a drawstring that can easily be adjusted to secure the perfect fit, as well as two functional front pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

3 This Breezy, Form-Fitting Tank Top Dress That Cinches At The Waist LILLUSORY Tie Waist Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love that this tank top dress cinches at the waist to accentuate your figure. The sleeveless style is crafted from a lightweight and comfortable rayon and polyester blend and features a wrap-style front to create a stylish bow. The lighter colors of this dress come with a lining to ensure that they’re not transparent. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

4 This Tiered Mini-Dress That One Customer Calls A “Total Boutique Dupe” Joteisy Tiered Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The ruffled sleeves and flouncy hemline add a feminine yet elevated touch to this tiered mini dress. It features a button closure in the back and a round neck, making this playful dress the perfect option for daytime brunch or summer date nights. It also comes in a version with long, ruffled sleeves for chilly nights. “Total boutique dupe!” exclaimed one reviewer, adding, “[...] it’s lined so it’s not see-through at all! I was pleasantly surprised at the quality and I love this dress!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

5 A Cozy, Flowy Mini-Dress With Fabulous Pleats MIHOLL Flowy Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Crafted from breathable and lightweight chiffon fabric, this flowy mini dress is complete with pleats and a slight V-neck. The material is detailed with subtle embroidered polka dots and is fully lined to prevent total sheerness. It comes in an array of solid hues and is even available in a long-sleeve version if you prefer more coverage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

6 This Basic V-Neck T-Shirt That Is A Closet Essential MIHOLL Casual Tee Amazon $22 See On Amazon The best outfits are built around basics, and this casual tee is a great place to start as the base for any ensemble. It’s crafted from soft cotton material and features a V-neckline with a pocket detail on the right chest. Whether you wear it layered under a stylish blazer or tuck it into a chic pair of trousers, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

7 A Whimsical Pair Of Trousers That Feature A Side Slit Simplee Flowy Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon The side slit and flowy silhouette give these high-waisted trousers the perfect amount of movement for a non-restrictive fit. The elastic waist features a belt that can adjust the size for a perfect fit. Whether you wear them to the beach or dress them up for dinner, you’ll feel stylish and comfy no matter the occasion. And if you’re looking for a pop of print, these pants also come in leopard and floral patterns. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 17

8 This Flowy, Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Is Comfortable Enough To Travel In Happy Sailed Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon For moments when you’re not in the mood for tight clothing that clings to your body, this ultra-flowy jumpsuit is the perfect answer to feeling comfy and stylish. It’s also a great solution if you have a day of travel ahead of you. The material is crafted from a super soft blend of polyester and spandex. It also has adjustable straps to secure the perfect fit with a scoop neckline. Extra bonus points for the pockets. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 43

9 An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse That’s Super Lightweight Bluetime Off-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This chiffon off-the-shoulder blouse is made from a lightweight flowy material that can be worn for date night or for a winery afternoon. The neckline features elastic, making this a comfortable choice for all-day wear. And if you’re looking to show off your chic necklace stack, the bare neck silhouette is destined for some layered jewelry. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Solid Boatneck T-Shirt With Elegant Side Shirring Made By Johnny Boatneck Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 35,000 shoppers have rated this boatneck T-shirt five stars for its super soft fabric, variety of color choices, and fit and flare silhouette. It’s a great basic to center a work-appropriate outfit around and will give you plenty of breathing room. The side shirring detail gives this T-shirt an upgraded look, while the boatneck sleeves won’t cling to your arms. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

11 These Palazzo Pants That Will Add Some Glam To Any Workout SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking to elevate your athleisure collection, these palazzo pants can be worn for low-impact workouts or just for lounging around the house. They are crafted from a buttery soft material with ample stretch and come in a slew of fun prints like tie-dye, plaid, animal prints, and paisley. The best part? Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Belted Jumpsuit That’ll Make You Look Event-Ready In Mere Minutes ZESICA Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are the best solution for when you want to look polished with minimal effort, and this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is a big winner. It comes with a detachable belt that loops through and cinches at the waist and features a cropped wide-leg silhouette that can be worn with any type of shoe. While you can’t go wrong with the black colorway for an instantly chic look, the hot pink style is destined for a vacation. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Satin Skirt That’ll Dominate The Dance Floor On A Fun Night Out SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This stylish satin skirt features a ruched side slit and has an asymmetrical hem designed to help show off your legs. It’s crafted from a material that is soft and feels super luxurious considering the affordable price tag. From rich solid colors to leopard and dainty floral prints, every option will make you feel like a goddess wherever you choose to wear it. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

14 This Peplum T-Shirt That Will Create An Instant Outfit With Your Favorite Pair Of Jeans Romwe Peplum Blouse Amazon $35 See On Amazon Upgrade your basic T-shirt collection with an elevated peplum blouse that comes in an assortment of solid colors. It features short sleeves and a crew neck design with a swing hem that pairs perfectly with jeans. Although the flowy fit is crafted from 100% cotton, the brand recommends hand washing only. One shopper admitted to buying it multiple times, saying, “I honestly have this style of shirt in [four] different colors because I love it that much!” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Luxurious Robe That’ll Make Every Shower Feel Like A Spa Experience Applesauce Satin Long Robe Amazon $35 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more luxurious than this long satin robe that is detailed in a gorgeous floral and peacock print. It comes with a detachable sash belt that cinches at the waist and is crafted from a super soft polyester that shoppers say feels just like silk. Plus, it’s backed by an impressive 4.7-star rating out of five, which is quite telling. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: OS

16 A Pack Of T-Shirts That’s Earned Over 30,000 Spectacular Five-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt Top (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as too many T-shirts and with this pack of crewneck tees for less than $20, there’s zero hesitation. The shirts are crafted from a super soft blend of cotton and modal and are made with 6% spandex for just the right amount of stretch. These will give you a close fit that’s still comfortable enough for everyday wear. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

17 This Chic Pair Of Loafers That Come In A Range Of Sizes, Including Wide Amazon Essentials Loafers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you have wide or narrow feet, these flexible faux-leather loafers come in an impressive range of sizes for any foot. They have a pointed toe for an ultra-chic look that will elevate any outfit no matter the occasion. The padded insole features a memory foam lining for extra cushioning and all-day comfort. Over 5,000 people didn’t hesitate to give these a five-star rating. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 —15 (Also available in Wide)

18 This Short Sleeved Maxi Dress Shoppers Are Calling “Super Soft” Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers are calling this Amazon maxi dress “super soft” and “stretchy” — but, the flared silhouette also makes it very versatile no matter the invitation. It’s crafted from rayon, but you can also buy it in a more sustainably sourced rayon that is incredibly comfortable. Designed with a pleated skirt, a crewneck, and short sleeves, this dress can take you from day to night with ease. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

19 These Camisole Tanks That Have Over 28,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These Amazon Essential camisoles are great for layering underneath blazers or sweaters or are great for neatly tucking into jeans thanks to their slim fit. The multi-packs are available in an assortment of colors and can conveniently be bought in packs of two, three, or four. They are made from a super stretchy cotton blend and have adjustable straps. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

20 These High-Waisted Trousers That Come In An Array Of Attention-Grabbing Bright Colors Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These high-waisted trousers make it easy to add a pop of color to any outfit thanks to the array of bright hues available. They are crafted from a lightweight and stretchy crepe material that can be dressed up for a night out or worn professionally to the office. The wide-leg silhouette can transcend seasons and be styled with any type of shoe. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

21 This Pair Of Slim-Fitted Trousers With A Stylish Paperbag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These highly-reviewed paper bag-waist pants are made of a stretchy, tailored fabric and feature an elastic waist with two side pockets. They come with a removable belt that helps adjust the fit and cinches the waist to accentuate your curves. The tapered ankle and cropped length add a polished and elevated look that can be worn for so many different events. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

22 A Popular Peplum Blouse With A Bold Criss-Cross Front SOLY HUX Criss-Cross V-Neck Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon The criss-cross neckline of this peplum blouse gives it a sultry detail making it the perfect choice for date night or a night out with the girls. It’s crafted from a lightweight nylon material that has 20% spandex for ample stretch. The mesh sleeves also give it a breathable element so you’ll stay cool all night long. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

23 This Off-The-Shoulder Top That Comes In 2 Different (Yet Equally Stylish) Versions Uvog Off The Shoulder Ribbed Knit Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed with a wrap front, long sleeves, and an asymmetrical neckline, consider this ribbed knit blouse an essential going-out top. The neck-baring detail is a dream for stacking necklaces and for showcasing your shoulders. Style it with jeans, trousers, or a skirt and you’ll be set in an instant. At this price, I recommend scooping up the short sleeve version too, which is available in white. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 These High-Waisted Pants That Look Just Like A Maxi Skirt From A Distance BerryGo Linen High-Waisted Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you don’t love wearing skirts but still dig their flowy look, these high-waisted pants will help you achieve just that. The high slits, flared silhouette, and pleated front give the illusion of a maxi skirt with flowy movement and ease. It comes with a removable belt to adjust the fit and pairs perfectly with any basic top in your closet. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 0-2 — 14

25 A Gorgeous Floral Midi Skirt With A Trendy Asymmetrical Hem PRETTYGARDEN Floral Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This floral midi skirt is stylish enough to dress up any basic white T-shirt or tank top. It’s crafted from soft and cozy polyester material and has a high-waisted elastic band. The asymmetrical “high-low” hemline hits just above the ankles and can be worn casually with sandals, sneakers, or dressed up with a heel. It’s the perfect choice for warm days outside. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Short-Sleeve V-Neck Blouse With Crochet Trimming Dokotoo V-Neck Lace Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your blouse collection is in need of a refresh, this short-sleeve V-neck top is a great place to start. It’s crafted from a lightweight material and has a lace overlay that is trimmed in crochet detailing — in fact, the dainty details on the sleeves alone are enough to make this top stand out. The shoulder area is slightly puffed, so you’ll feel polished no matter the occasion. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Halter Neck Dress With A Pleated Design That’s Totally Festival-Ready Okiwam Ruffle Halter Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re getting your festival wear ready or just need some cozy outfits, this unique halter dress is equally comfortable as it is chic. This dress has a relaxed silhouette that won’t cling to your body, making it great for days when you’ll be outdoors for a large span of time. Aside from the gorgeous halter, it also has a big decorative bow on the back and is crafted from a lightweight pleated material. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 This Incredibly Popular Jumpsuit That Is So Cozy & Effortless PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon With over 34,000 five-star reviews (including one from myself) this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is one of the most versatile pieces in my closet. It’s crafted from a soft and stretchy viscose blend and has an elastic waistband for a comfy fit. Whether you’re looking for a cute travel ensemble or are in search of an easy outfit that requires no effort, this jumpsuit can be worn for any occasion. The tapered ankle is the perfect silhouette for wearing sneakers or sandals. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

29 This Twisted Knot Dress With Draped Arms For A Special Night Out FVluolo Knot Front Split Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Turn up the heat in this knot-front dress that’s destined for a night on the dance floor. It features loose batwing sleeves and a front slit that allows you to move with ease. The stretchy material is lightweight and will keep you comfortable for all-night wear. One five-star reviewer raved, “The dress fits as expected and can be worn for any formal event. Received lots of compliments. I’m on the plus side and this dress was fitting for my body shape.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 These Pull-On Stretchy Jeans With 55,000 5-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon These straight-leg jeans are the perfect marriage between leggings and denim. With over 55,000 perfect reviews, shoppers love how super stretchy the fit is and that it holds its shape throughout the day. The jeans, which can easily pull on, are available in short and long inseams and the elastic waistband is designed to shape your figure. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 2 — 28

31 This Dreamy Long-Sleeve Tunic With A Lace Hemline QIXING Lace Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon Shoppers love that this lace tunic is long enough to be worn with leggings for an instantly comfy outfit that’s also put together. It features quarter-length sleeves and has a lace trim along the hemline. The material is made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex for a super stretchy and soft fit. You can also get this tunic in a short-sleeved version. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Pair Of Cropped Linen Pants With Functional Pockets In Front Dokotoo Wide Leg Cropped Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon No summer wardrobe is complete without a chic pair of linen pants. The cropped silhouette and lightweight material will keep you cool all day long. It has a stretchy waistband with a drawstring to easily adjust the fit and features two roomy pockets. Petite customers especially love these pants for their length. “I am a short person, 4' 10", so finding a pair of pants that I don't have to hem [that fit well] makes me happy,” one shopper explained. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This Bodycon Dress With Side Ruching BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This bodycon dress is an easy way to dress up a pair of crisp white sneakers, but of course, can also be worn with heels. It features a wrap front with side ruching and a crew neckline that looks good on anyone — just ask the 7,000 customers who’ve given it five stars. There are two sleeve lengths available — long sleeves and quarter length. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 This Eye-Catching Squareneck Top With Chic Puff Shoulders Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve top will make you look instantly dressed up. Whether you style it with jeans, trousers, or a skirt, it doesn’t get more stylish than this shirt with a square neck silhouette and quarter-length sleeves. Reviewers say it’s super cute and love the fact that it’s long enough to tuck into pants or jeans. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

35 This Shimmery Cross-Back Bodysuit For A Glam Night Out Verdusa Deep-V Bodysuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Make a statement in this deep V-bodysuit that’s crafted from a dazzling glittery material. It has a plunging neckline with a detachable belt that cinches at the waist. The fabric is made up of polyester and has 5% spandex for ample stretch throughout the night. It’s also machine-washable, which is a plus. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 This Pair Of Palazzo Pants With Over 25,000 Dazzling 5-Star Reviews Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed with an elastic waist and cut from 8% spandex, these wide-leg palazzo pants are not only super stretchy but also buttery soft to the touch. These versatile pants have two faux pockets on the back to make them look a little dressier and can be worn with either heels or flats. Available colors: 50

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 This Sleek Bodysuit That You Can Easily Tuck In For A Sophisticated Look ReoRia Racer Back Halter Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Avoid messy shirt tucks with this racerback halter bodysuit that makes getting dressed and looking polished easy. It’s crafted from a super smooth nylon blend with 25% spandex for ample stretch. The bodysuit is double-lined so you don’t have to worry about it being sheer or see-through. Shoppers also love the snap crotch for easy bathroom access. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 This Long Cardigan That Can Also Be Worn As A Bathing Suit Coverup Dokotoo Womens Fashion Print Kimono Amazon $23 See On Amazon This loose and lightweight cardigan has a slightly oversized fit and is crafted from a breathable polyester material that is so versatile with a few styling tricks. Whether you wear it over a swimsuit to the beach or style it with jeans for a date, you can’t go wrong. The open-front design creates an easy breezy silhouette that looks great on everyone. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: OS

39 This Delicate Crewneck Crochet Blouse That You Can Wear To The Office Astylish Women's Crewneck Lace Crochet Amazon $29 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this crewneck blouse? It features a subtle pompoms pattern with crochet detailing throughout the neckline. The chiffon fabric is double-lined, so you won’t have to worry about any sheerness. Style it with jeans at home or trousers at work and you’ve got a simple yet stylish outfit of the day. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — Large

40 This V-Neck Dress With An A-Line Silhouette Floerns V Neck Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you opt for a solid color or the striped version, you can’t go wrong with this short sleeve A-line dress that works for any occasion. It has a V-neckline and is designed from lightweight polyester material with an elastic band right below the bust. The versatility makes this dress an add-to-cart must. Available colors: 56

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

41 This Bell Sleeve Shift Dress That Over 24,000 Customers Can’t Stop Raving About BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The unconstructed style of this popular mini-shift dress makes it super easy and comfortable to wear. The relaxed style features flowy bell sleeves and a V-neckline. It’s made from an airy chiffon fabric and features a zipper in the back. Whether you wear it for graduation, to a party, or bring it on your next vacation, you’ll feel stylish and feminine. It’s a wardrobe staple for thousands of customers who’ve all agreed that it’s a five-star dress. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

42 This Incredibly Soft A-Line Dress That Surprisingly Has Pockets ECOWISH Women's Summer Casual Sundress Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This casual sundress is a style you’ll find yourself reaching for often. It has a tiered silhouette with an A-line hem and is crafted from a super soft viscose material that is fully lined. It can be dressed up or dressed down for sunny days with the simple switch of a shoe and some accessories. Plenty of reviewers have mentioned that they always get compliments when wearing it out. “Perfect for work or weekends. I get so many compliments and it's incredibly comfortable,” one reviewer said. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 This Wrap Blouse With A Plunging Neckline IN'VOLAND Wraparound Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a wrap neckline, batwing sleeves, and a drapey hem, this Dolman blouse is the kind of wardrobe staple you want in every color. The stretchy, slim-fitting design can be styled with jeans or tucked into a pair of high-waisted trousers. The rayon and spandex blend is exceptionally soft, making it a great choice for all-day wear. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

44 This Airy Dress That’s Great To Bring With You On A Cruise ETCYY Floral Print Beach Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you snag this dress in a solid color like black or any of the beachy floral prints available, you’re sure to be satisfied. This V-neck dress has classy straps that give it an elegant edge. That said, this dress can definitely be dressed up even more. Great for cruises or outdoor events, it’s easy to slip on and is bound to get compliments wherever you go. Available colors: 61

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large