Some days, you wake up inspired to put together a ‘fit that’ll probably have street-style photographers hounding you outside your corner bodega (probably); on others, the fashion force simply isn’t with you. For the latter days, rare as they may be, having stylish, one-and-done outfits in your arsenal can feel like a godsend. Even better if they don’t make a major dent in your nest egg, like these 43 stylish outfits under $45 that are wildly popular on Amazon.

In the edit ahead, curated by this fashion-obsessed editor, you’ll find plenty of pre-made outfits that take 100% of the guesswork out of getting dressed. Think: jumpsuits, overalls, co-ords, versatile dresses, and statement coats. Others are separates or accessories that transform any regular outfit into an outfit, writ large, from the timeless (a Breton-striped sweater; a great pair of jeans) to the Instagram-approved (a JW PEI shoulder bag; a subversive-prep plaid skirt). Regardless, the quality is shockingly good, and the cult-followings on Amazon are fiercely loyal.

From a leopard-print jumpsuit to a pair of devastatingly cool platform brogues, scroll on to shop the stylish outfits (and the accessories that make them) that Amazon reviewers can’t stop raving about — and which may very well spark a personal sartorial renaissance.

1 This Ruched Bodycon Dress With Over 24,000 Ratings On Amazon BTFBM Ruched Sleeveless Tank Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With close to 24,000 ratings, this bodycon dress is one of the most popular dresses on Amazon. The T-shirt-like cotton construction and ruched finish are more forgiving (and comfortable) than the ultra-tight bandage dresses that come to mind when you think “bodycon,” making it way more versatile — and a piece you’ll reach for all the time. There’s literally no wrong way to style it, no matter the season or occasion. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

2 A Pair Of Classic Levi’s Jeans With A Relaxed Fit Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a great pair of jeans; and jeans generally don’t get much better than Levi’s. This mid-rise pair is a particular fan-favorite on Amazon, having earned a 4.4-star average out of over 7,500 ratings. The fit strikes a nice balance between slim and relaxed, so they look effortless without being sloppy. The subtle distressing at the knees is another cool touch; but there are several other wash options if you prefer a cleaner look. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 7

3 A Trendy Ribbed 2-Piece For Working Out (Or Lounging) In Style Jetjoy 2-Piece Ribbed Exercise Outfit Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s amazing what a cute outfit can do to motivate your gym session — or to make you feel a bit more polished while you lounge around the house. The ribbed knit makes this two-piece feel more elevated than your typical spandex outfit, but its four-way stretch and breathable construction allow for plenty of movement (and sweat) as you’re working out. The tank-style bra can be repurposed as a crop top, too. This set comes in 15 on-trend colors, like mauve, heathered mint, and ecru. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

4 These Jersey Bike Shorts With A Serious Cult Following Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon A pair of bike shorts makes any outfit look it-girl-approved, no matter what top and shoes you wear them with. An oversized crewneck sweatshirt with tall socks and dad shoes? A button-down shirt and knee-high boots? A belted trench and strappy heels? All looks cool. These bike shorts from Just My Size are especially loved on Amazon, where they’ve garnered close to 17,000 ratings. Reviewers rave about the super-soft jersey material, seamless construction, and the waistband and thighs that defy digging or rolling up. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

5 This Elegant Midi Skirt With Crisp Accordion Pleats Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Few pieces convey uptown elegance quite like an accordion pleated midi skirt — pair it with a simple fitted tank top, ballet flats, and a top-handle tote, and you’ll feel like you’re floating on a very expensive cloud. Though you can easily redirect the aesthetic downtown with a knotted band tee, chunky loafers, and piled-on chain necklaces. You have plenty of colors to choose from, including solids, ombre, and subtle color-blocking; as well as a few shorter styles that hit right above the knee. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 44

6 A Romantic Tunic Dress You Can Wear All Year Round Romwe Plus Size Beach Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Slip on this tunic dress for an instant, not-boring outfit. The soft jersey material feels just as comfortable as your typical T-shirt dress, but bracelet-length, bell-shaped sleeves and that embroidery-inspired floral pattern make this sheath feel a bit more special. The material is on the thinner side, so it’ll keep you cool over the summer; though the dark-romance pattern makes this appropriate for transitional wear if you pair it with tights and boots. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available styles: 18

7 This Lacy Longline Bralette You’ll Want To Show Off Free People Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of an intentional bra to completely transform an outfit. This lacy longline bra, a personal favorite, toes the line between “lingerie” and “crop top,” so you won’t feel overly exposed if you wear it under an open or half-buttoned Oxford shirt (seriously, try it). For a more modest take, let it peek out of a low-cut tank top or sheer button-down. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

8 An Effortlessly Chic Mini Dress With A Self-Tie Waist PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This mini dress features lantern sleeves and a unique, self-tie waist that mimics the look of a sweater tied effortlessly around your waist, without the extra bulk. It’s another one of those super-versatile pieces you can style any way you see fit, like with booties and a clutch for evening, or with cool platform sneakers and a leather jacket tossed over your shoulders for day. It comes in several colors; and at just $29, you may want to pick up a few. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

9 This Statement Blouse That Creates An Instant Outfit Romwe One Shoulder Short Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon A statement blouse like this is essentially an outfit in and of itself — just throw on your favorite pair of jeans, heels, and simple hoop earrings, and you’re good to go for date night. The one-sleeved, puff-shoulder silhouette and tie waist scream “upscale,” though the menswear-inspired cotton material keeps the look from veering too fancy. You can’t go wrong with crisp white (pictured), though you have 20 other colors and styles to choose from, including short-sleeved versions and classic pinstripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

10 The Cutest 2-Piece Lounge Set In A Cozy Waffle Knit ZESICA Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Amazon $36 See On Amazon This waffle-knit two piece is exactly the kind of thing you reach for on lounge-y days when you still want to feel cute. The super-short shorts have a drawstring waist, and the top has a slightly oversized fit that feels comfortable but doesn’t look sloppy. You can easily throw on a pair of sneakers or slide sandals, and even some jewelry, if you need to step out for a few errands. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

11 A Pair Of Sumptuous Velvet Joggers You Can Dress Up Or Down Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Velvet Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s a sneaky way to look chic but feel like you’re wearing pajamas: Swap out your standard terry or jersey joggers for these velvet ones. The sumptuous material adds a touch of unexpected luxury to the athletic silhouette, so they look just as appropriate with a pair of stilettos and a silky top as they do sneakers and a tee. Pick them up in rich brown (pictured) or navy. Available sizes: Small — 2X-3X

Available colors: 2

12 These Surprisingly Sexy Denim Overalls With Distressed Detailing luvamia Denim Overalls Amazon $41 See On Amazon Denim overalls aren’t just for toddlers (though they do make getting dressed feel like child’s play). The slim-yet-relaxed fit through the legs, cropped hem, and plenty of distressing makes this pair look cool, not costumey. Wear them with a slim-fit turtleneck and boots over the winter, sandals and a sleeveless bodysuit for the summer, or even with heels for a cute night-out look. There are a few other styles on offer on this page, including a few bell-bottom pairs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 36

13 A Baguette Bag From The Indie Brand Fashion Insiders Swear By JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon Beloved by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, JW PEI is the indie brand on every fashion insider’s radar for its ‘90s-inspired shapes, sustainable practices, and surprisingly budget-conscious price points. This baguette bag is one of the brand’s most popular offerings, thanks to its sheer versatility (I dare you to think of an outfit it won’t go with); and though it costs just $39, the croc-embossed faux leather looks and feels like it costs ten times that. I wear this beige version constantly, but it’s also available in brown, black, and sugary pastels. Available colors: 8

14 This Floaty Cover-Up That Comes In Over 40 Vibrant Prints Bsubseach Chiffon Bikini Cover Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Grab one of these kimono-style cover-ups before your next tropical vacation. You’ll find a few styles on this page, and plenty of vibrant prints, but they’re all made of gossamer-thin chiffon that flows beautifully when you move. The romantic silhouette also features a floor-grazing length and wide sleeves, and some styles have a built-in tie waist for more structure. Toss it on over a summery dress for post-beach drinks. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 43

15 This Ethereal Maxi Dress That’ll Make You Feel Beautiful On Or Off The Beach R.Vivimos Summer Cotton Long Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Though a beach getaway on the Aegean Coast would be this ethereal maxi dress’ natural habitat, you’ll still feel beautiful wearing it to run errands or work from home. The shirred bodice, drapey skirt, and elegant, beaded tie that drapes along the back offer subtle Greek goddess vibes, and the convertible straps can be worn either as a halter or strapless. Modernize the look with simple flat slide sandals and delicate gold jewelry. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

16 This Romantic Sundress You Can Wear Two Ways EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon The only thing better than a romantic sundress you’ll wear literally every opportunity you can get? A romantic sundress you can wear two ways — either on- or off-the-shoulder — so you’re essentially getting two dresses in one. Other highlights include a self-tie in the back, a flowy hem, and square neckline, which all make this a paragon of the Regencycore trend. Choose from 11 colors and prints, like pastels, subdued florals, and polka dots. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 11

17 A Pair Of Gold Hoop Earrings That Complement Every Outfit PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon These gold-plated hoop earrings are exactly the piece you should reach for when you have no idea how to accessorize an outfit. They’re so timeless, but the chunky style is ultra-modern (and an it-girl favorite). Since they’re hollow, they’re much lighter-weight than you may expect, and the hypoallergenic, lead-free, and nickel-free material is gentle on sensitive skin. You can also pick them up in silver or rose gold if yellow gold isn’t your metal of choice, and take your pick among four diameter sizes. Available sizes: 20 millimeters — 50 millimeters

Available colors: 4

18 This Essential Button-Down Shirt In Crisp White Woman Within Plus Size Perfect Long-Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon A crisp white button-down is a must for any wardrobe. This staple piece can work into any aesthetic, depending on how you style it. Think: Red lips, ballet flats, and dark wash jeans for a polished look; or rumpled, unbuttoned, and oversized with leather leggings and combat boots if you like to dress edgier. But there are plenty of other colors and prints beyond basic white, too, like plaids, florals, and pinstripes. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X-Large Plus

Available colors/prints: 29

19 A Cozy Boucle Sweater You’ll Reach For All Winter Long Goodthreads Relaxed Fit Cotton Shaker Stitch Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon A chunky boucle sweater is a wardrobe staple, and the mock-neck on this one offers a modern spin on the traditional style. This particular colorway (a marled charcoal) makes it a statement piece. It’s so versatile, too — though a pair of jeans is a foolproof complement, try teaming it with faux-leather pants, over-the-knee boots, and a great little shoulder bag for cozy winter cocktails. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

20 These Cult-Favorite Trousers With Ankle Ties & Pockets GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knot Pockets Amazon $32 See On Amazon These cult-favorite trousers have a paper bag waist and a fun tie at the ankle, making them the rare office-appropriate pants that you’ll actually look forward to wearing all day. They’re made of a polyester-spandex blend, so they’ll feel comfortable to sit in for hours, without creasing or losing their shape. Slip on a pair of heels and a sleek bodysuit and you can wear them straight to post-work cocktails. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 44

21 A Pair Of Faux-Leather Kicks From A Classic Sneaker Brand Reebok Princess Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Make like Emily Ratajkowski and slip on a pair of fresh white Reeboks to finish off your outfit. Whether you pair these vintage-style kicks with a mini dress à la EmRata, jeans and a tee, or even a pair of office-appropriate trousers and a button-down, it’ll give any ensemble a street-style spin. The faux-leather material feels a bit more luxe than your standard sneakers, too. Available sizes: 5 — 12

22 This Jumpsuit That Feels Like Pajamas, But Looks Polished Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are the ultimate one-and-done outfits, and this one from Amazon Essentials is an especially great choice for days spent relaxing, running errands, or working from home (stylishly, of course). It’s made of a blend of viscose, cotton, and elastane that feels so soft against your skin, while the adjustable drawstring waist enhances your natural shape. This animal-print version is a playful choice, though it comes in plenty of solids if you prefer something more understated. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors/prints: 11

23 This Classic V-Neck Sweater That’s A Total Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This V-neck sweater is a prime example of luxury on a budget: Thousands of Amazon shoppers attest to its pitch-perfect fit, super-soft feel, and quality construction that stands the test of time. Though the silhouette is quite simple, this leopard print version creates an instant outfit when paired with intentional accessories, like the layered gold necklaces and white jeans the model wears above. That said, you can’t go wrong with any of the essential solids on offer, like camel and gray, or classic prints like stripes and argyle. Available sizes: 3X-Small — XX-Large (available in slim)

Available colors/prints: 38

24 A Sexy, Strappy Bodysuit That’ll Replace Your Usual Going-Out Top Verdusa Sleeveless Scoop Neck Strappy Backless Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can't not have fun in this bodysuit. With its barely-there bodice and thin, ornate strap detailing in back, this bodysuit is a whole entire look in itself, so you can wear it with simple bottoms like on-trend baggy jeans or flared stretchy pants — but no one’s stopping you from wearing it with splashy printed pants for a night out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 28

25 This Graphic T-Shirt That’s Worth Adding To Your Collection Meladyan Butterfly Printed Graphic Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who doesn’t want a few more graphic tees in their collection? This one is a little more elevated than your ratty (if beloved) shirts, thanks to its sweet-yet-sophisticated butterfly print and chic khaki color — though the slouchy fit and super-soft cotton blend fabric are just as comfortable. Throw on a slouchy blazer and belted trousers for an effortlessly polished look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 28

26 A Pair Of Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are SOJOS Vintage Cateye Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe these sunglasses cost under $15 on Amazon. Between the chunky, architectural cat-eye shape and durable quality (according to its several thousand rave reviewers), they look and feel designer — and they’ll make any outfit you wear them with look more expensive, too. This all-black pair is particularly timeless, but they also come in 10 more chic colorways. Available colors: 11

27 A Chic, On-Trend Alternative To Jeans Lee Plus Size Flex Motion Regular Fit Trouser Pant Amazon $37 See On Amazon It’s official: Trousers are the new denim. This pair is an elevated swap for your standard jeans, thanks to their crisp front pleat, front slant pockets, and on-trend bootcut. They’re much more comfortable than stiff denim, too, since they’re made with a hint of stretchy spandex and a non-binding waistband. In addition to black pictured above, these come in a few fall-ready checks, windowpane, and neutral hues like khaki. Available sizes: 16 — 20 (available in petite, plus petite, long, and plus long)

Available colors: 7

28 A Jersey T-Shirt Dress With Infinite Styling Possibilities Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress will become one of the most versatile pieces in your closet. It’s made of a gorgeous, ultra-soft jersey that drapes beautifully over your figure, and the slightly longer hem in back creates lots of fluidity. A front pocket adds a cheeky, athletic touch. It’s available in several essential colors in addition to black, as well as a couple of striped patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 12

29 An Influencer-Approved Tote Bag With An Innovative Handle Design The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon This modern tote bag hails from The Drop, Amazon’s in-house influencer-inspired brand. It’s made of faux-leather that feels buttery-soft, and the two top handles can be looped together for an interesting spin on your standard tote. The interior is surprisingly roomy, so it’ll take you straight from daytime errands to evening cocktails, no problem. Pick it up in seven on-trend colors, like taupe, olive, and ivory. Available colors: 7

30 This Preppy Crop Top That Comes In Over 30 Colors & Prints SweatyRocks Collar Half Button Short Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This collared crop top taps directly into this season’s subversive-prep trend. Double down on the trend with tall socks, loafers, and a pleated skirt; or, for a subtler take, wear it with loose trousers and white sneakers. This comes in over 30 colors, prints, and styles, like an ‘80s-prep color-block, rugby stripes, and a few ribbed knit versions. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 37

31 A Chic Jumpsuit That’ll Replace Your Evening Dresses Happy Sailed Short Sleeve Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re tired of wearing dresses, give this jumpsuit a go. Between the fluttery sleeves, keyhole closure in back, waist tie, and figure-hugging silhouette, it’s more than appropriate for upscale occasions (looks amazing with heels, jewelry, and a clutch.) It’s also available in long-sleeved versions, perfect for holiday party season. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 15

32 This Wrap-Style Top That Comes In Plenty Of Chic Prints Romwe Plus Size Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wrap tops are just as easy to throw on as a basic tee, but they look about a thousand times more polished. This one features fluttery sleeves and a subtle peplum hem for some extra-special touches, and it comes in a wide range of solid hues and prints — like dark romantic florals, botanical prints, and the chic brown tie-dye print pictured above. Just throw on a pair of great-fitting jeans and your favorite shoes, and you’ll feel so confident when you step out the door. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors/prints: 29

33 These Layered, Gold-Plated Necklaces That Make Any Outfit Feel More Special Turandoss 14K Gold Plated Layered Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Amazon is a goldmine for high-quality jewelry that only looks expensive; and with over 10,000 ratings, these layered necklaces are particular fan-favorites. The order comes with one chain necklace, one slightly longer gold bar, and one long circle pendant. They’re designed to layer perfectly together, but they’re all separate pieces, so you can mix and match them with other necklaces you have. However you layer them (or don’t), these gold-plated pieces will make even a simple white T-shirt look truly chic. Available styles: 26

34 These Shoes That Harken To Classic Brogues, But Feel Way More Modern DADAWEN Platform Lace-Up Wingtip Oxfords Amazon $33 See On Amazon Anglophiles and menswear admirers, these shoes are for you. The broguing and shiny patent leather harken to classic wingtips, but that contrasting white platform transforms these shoes into ultra-modern statement pieces. They’re practically begging to be worn with white socks and cropped trousers; or, for a tougher look, pair them with leather pants. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 10

35 This Cozy Sweater In A Classic Breton Stripe KIRUNDO Turtleneck Knit Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon A cozy Breton-striped sweater will never go out of style. This one has a slightly slouchy fit, a ribbed turtleneck, and nautical gold buttons lining the epaulettes, details that set it apart from the rest of the striped sweaters you may already have in your closet. For a foolproof outfit formula, pair it with blue jeans, flats, and a red lip. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

36 This Button-Front Midi Dress That’s Perfect For Summer ECOWISH Tie Front Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This dress has all the trappings of an ideal summer dress: a tie-front bodice; buttons lining the front; a swingy skirt with a midi hem. The red gingham print pictured here is the cherry on top of the sunshiney cake, but if you prefer something slightly less sweet, you can opt for any number of solids and prints on offer, including daring animal prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 44

37 A Schoolgirl-Chic Plaid Skirt That’s Surprisingly Sophisticated Floerns Plaid High Waist Bodycon Mini Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon There’s nothing like a plaid mini skirt to convey back-to-school vibes, but you don’t have to be schoolgirl-aged to make it look stylish — with a turtleneck, knee-high boots, and a camel car coat, it’s pure sophistication. Take your pick among eight autumnal plaid colorways, all made of a quality, wool-like material with a back zipper and body-hugging fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

38 This Distressed Denim Jacket With A Modern, Slightly Oversized Fit Saukiee Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon There is no outfit that a denim jacket doesn’t make look cooler; but with its distressed details and slightly oversized fit, this one is an especially cool, modern take on the classic style. This mid-wash shade will complement any outfit, but it also comes in six other washes and styles, including a fun fringed and embroidered version. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available styles: 7

39 A 2-Piece Set With Trendy Bike Shorts & An Oversized Shirt Glamaker Tee and Biker Shorts Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon There is no outfit easier on earth than this pre-made two-set. Nor is there an outfit more comfortable and trendy — it comprises an oversized short-sleeved T-shirt and bike shorts in chic colors, like the pale khaki pictured above. No matter how you style it — with a belt, sneakers, boots, piled-on jewelry, whatever — you’ll look cool with zero effort. Nothing not to love. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 13

40 A Swingy Sweater Vest That Taps Into A Major Trend This Season YESNO Loose Swing Sweater Vest Amazon $40 See On Amazon As with all things prep, sweater vests are making a major comeback this season. This one has a loose, flowy fit, a simple design, and deep pockets — nary an argyle print to be found — so it’s a great choice for those who haven’t totally bought into the prep thing yet. If you want to play with proportions, pair this with a loose-fit button-down and a flippy mini skirt. Otherwise, a slim-fit turtleneck and skinny jeans would look perfect. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

41 A Coordinating Top & Mini Skirt WIth Festive Fringe Detailing SheIn Fringe Trim Crop Top Skirt Set Amazon $41 See On Amazon How cute would this two-piece set be for your next beach vacation? This order comes with a coordinating off-the-shoulder, bell-sleeved top and a mini skirt, both finished with festive tassel detailing and made of a durable yet breathable woven material. It comes in lots of punchy colors, like hot pink and sunset orange, as well as nautical blue-and-white stripes. Just add some statement earrings, a pair of wedges or strappy sandals, and you’re set for a summery night out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 15

42 A Classic, Cozy Teddy Coat That Looks Designer, But Costs Just $40 Angashion Fuzzy Teddy Cardigan Coat Amazon $40 See On Amazon Your coat basically is your outfit over the fall and winter, so it’s worth it to invest in a good one — or, opt for this surprisingly affordable teddy coat. The long silhouette and double lapels make this look so much more expensive than its $40 price tag would suggest, and that classic teddy faux-fur will keep you warm (and stylish) for seasons to come. In addition to neutral hues, like the classic caramel pictured above, this comes in bolder options like cherry red and pink. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 15