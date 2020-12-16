If having a (tiny) apartment-size closet has taught me anything, it’s the importance of choosing versatile wardrobe pieces that are both comfortable and fashionable, which is why I'm such a fan of stylish sweatpants: They're great for all-day comfort and lounging, but they’re also cute enough to wear when you leave the house. Plus, they come in a wide range of styles, colors, and sizes, so you can create chic looks for every day of the week.

The best sweatpants offer a blend of comfort and style, and I’ve included a variety of fashion-forward options for you to choose from. From classic joggers to a pair with track team-inspired stripes to super warm sweatpants lined in cozy sherpa, these picks can be dressed up or down to suit your style. When it comes to color, you can opt for classics like gray and black, or go for more unexpected shades like rose and sage green, or even opt for tie-dye. And to ensure your new sweatpants are as comfy as they are stylish, these picks are made from fabrics like breathable cotton, moisture-wicking polyester, and stretchy spandex — and most options are made with a blend for the most comfort and durability.

If it’s time to add some chic and comfy looks, read on for the best stylish sweatpants on Amazon that you’ll want to wear 24/7.

1. These Classic Joggers In 21 Colors & Styles

These classic joggers boast a timeless silhouette, and they come in lots of colors and styles, from light pink to classic black to star print. The pants are made from a blend of breathable cotton and durable polyester, and reviewers rave about the exceptional softness of the French terry lining. They feature two pockets and an adjustable elastic drawstring waist.

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 21, including charcoal heather, bright mint, and leopard print

According to a fan: “These are the absolute best sweatpants I've purchased -- I've bought pairs that are easily three times the price of these and they simply cannot compare. They're loose enough to lounge in and the fleece lining keeps you cozy!"

2. These Slouchy Pants With A Ruched Elastic Waist

With ruching at the waist and hips, these stylish joggers are a unique twist on sweats. They’re made from a lightweight and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex for all-day comfort and feature pockets and elastic cuffs at the ankles. Plus, the wide, high waistband helps these pants stay in place while you move whether it's errands or a workout. They're available in a wide range of colors, as well as tie-dye and floral options.

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 24, including burgundy, army green, and tie-dye

According to a fan: “Incredibly soft!! I threw them on right away!!! And oh my goodness, I'm buying more colors because they are so comfortable. They are light weight, flowy, and sit well on me. [...] These will now be my go-to lounge, travel, and every day casual pants. I can see these being dressed up, or down depending on the mood.”

3. These Super Soft Modal Sweatpants

When it comes to comfort and style, you can’t go wrong with these high-waisted modal lounge pants that feature slight ruching at the side pockets. The soft, breathable fabric is smooth and stretchy, and the elastic waistband and cuffs will keep you comfortable all day long.

Available sizes: 1X - 4X

Available colors: 4, including navy, black, and light gray

According to a fan: “I got them to relax at home after work but they are so nice I ended up wearing them to work. Extremely comfortable, not thin so you can't see through them.”

4. These Versatile Joggers You Can Dress Up Or Down

Not only are these versatile balloon-style joggers comfortable enough for a night of Netflix, but they also look great dressed up for a day out. They’re made from a cotton-polyester blend and feature a high elastic waistband with a drawstring closure, shirred cuffs, and pockets. They come in a range of solid colors and patterns, and the brand also offers a waffle-knit option.

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 22, including black, coral, and tie-dye

According to a fan: “Great for errands or working from home, will be a staple in my weekly loungewear. Also good for after a yoga class and could definitely dress them up with heels and a cute jacket or tank in the summer."

5. These Sporty Pants With Striped Detailing

Get your athleisure on with these sporty-chic joggers that feature two contrasting slanted stripes on one leg. They’re made from polyester with a drawstring closure, ribbed cuffs, and pockets, and there are other striped styles, as well as solids, and color-block options

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 23, including dark green, royal blue, and purple

According to a fan: “The material is great. Super comfortable and surprisingly thick - definitely not see through at all! I will definitely be purchasing in other colors!”

6. This Pair Of Polished Cargo Pants

Look effortlessly put together and stay super comfy in these casual jogger pants. They’re made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex with a zipper fly, ribbed cuffs, two slant pockets, and two cargo pockets. An elastic waistband adds extra stretch and comfort, making these the kind of pants you won't want to take off when you get home after a long day. You can also opt for a version with a drawstring waistband and ankle cuffs that are cinched with ties, too.

Available sizes: 16 - 24

Available colors and styles: 7, including black, dark gray, and army green

According to a fan: “These look absolutely great with heels! And they couldn’t be more comfortable!!”

7. These Oversize Sweatpants With 1,500+ 5-Star Reviews

These oversize sweatpants are an ultra-comfy way to make a statement, and they look great paired with a cute crop top or bodysuit. The high-waisted pants are made from a lightweight cotton blend and have pockets and an elastic waist and cuffs.

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 10, including red, black, and olive green

According to a fan: “These pants are very comfy. They work well with going out casually and lounging as well.”

8. An Extra Cozy Pair Lined In Sherpa

If you’re looking for cozy and warm sweatpants, this sherpa-lined pair is for you. The cotton-blend sweatpants have a super-soft and fuzzy fleece lining, and the elastic drawstring waist, ribbed cuffs, and pockets provide even more comfort. When the weather gets chilly, these will probably be your go-to pair of lounge pants.

Available sizes: X-Large - XX-Large

Available colors: 6, including dark gray, light blue, and pink

According to a fan: “These sherpa lined pants are wonderful. Very soft, very warm. I plan to order another pair.I live near Chicago & it gets seriously COLD in the winter. I know these pants will help keep me warm when it's ridiculously frigid.”

9. An On-Trend Velour Tracksuit

Colorful velour tracksuits were everywhere in the early 2000s, and they've made a big comeback. This velour tracksuit set is made from a blend of polyester and spandex and includes a zip-up, cropped hoodie with matching sweatpants. The pants boast a high elastic waistband, ribbed cuffs, and pockets. Choose from a range of prints and solid colors.

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 14, including, including rose red, orange, and dark green

According to a fan: “This sweatsuit is very soft, comfortable, and stylish. I receive so many compliments on the color. I am actually thinking about ordering it in every color!”

10. These Sweatpants With Sporty Stripes

Love a sporty loungewear look that lets you tap into your inner track star? These sweatpants with stripes are the ones for you. They’re made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and feature an adjustable drawstring waistband, ribbed cuffs, and pockets. Choose from more than 30 styles and colors, including various striped designs.

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 38, including black, gray, and burgundy

According to a fan: “These pants are super comfy. I've been looking for some super cute and stylish sweats that can be dressed up or down and these fit the bill."

11. A Cute Pair Of Capri Sweatpants

Put on these capri joggers, and you'll feel cute while lounging around at home. They’re made from cotton, polyester, and spandex for breathability and stretch, and one reviewer wrote that they have a "soft and silky" feel. The capris feature pockets and an elastic drawcord waistband for an adjustable fit, and the tapered legs fall midway between the ankles and knees.

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 10, including gray, wine, and ice blue

According to a fan: “They are made well and fit great! So comfortable and cute!”