75 Stylish Things For Your Home On Amazon You'll Love If You're Cheap AF

If you’re obsessed with snagging a deal but don’t have the time required to search for that beautiful bargain, you’re in luck. On the list below, you’ll find 75 stylish things for your home on Amazon that you’ll love if you’re cheap AF.

Chic marble cutting boards, cotton rope baskets, hammock swing chairs, sleek cocktail shakers are just a few of the shockingly affordable yet fashionable products available. So, go on, glam up that accent wall with beautiful peel-and-stick wallpaper — it’ll only cost you $6 for the pleasure, which will be all yours.

1 This Fleece Blanket In A Chic Ribbed Design GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Drape this affordable ribbed fleece blanket over your sofa for a bit of added elegance, not to mention serious coziness. It comes in four sizes as well as over 20 colors, thus being a perfect way to lend some stylish color with pops of purple, yellow, emerald green, or light pink.

2 A Duvet Cover Set Made Of Silky Bamboo Viscose Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Duvet Cover Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $49 See On Amazon Slip into a bed made of silky soft bamboo viscose with this under-$50 duvet cover that includes two standard pillow shams. Seven neutral shades such as sand and light blue are on offer with the moisture-wicking bamboo providing perfect temperature regulation throughout the night.

3 These Suit Hangers Constructed Of Elegant Wood Zober High-Grade Wooden Suit Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whip your closet into elegant order and do it all on a budget with these suit hangers that are made of high-quality wood. They come in three finishes (cherry, natural, and vintage) and feature adjustable metal clips, a swivel hook, and shoulder notches for added versatility. Each pack includes 10 hangers.

4 A Bed Skirt That Brings Sophistication To The Bedroom Italian Luxury Adjustable Pleated Microfiber Bed Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Feel like a true adult with this bed skirt made of wrinkle-free microfiber and complete with tailored-looking pleats. In addition to adding sophistication, it also works to mask under-bed mess. It’s available in sizes ranging from twin to California king and sumptuous neutral colors such as chocolate or gray.

5 This Hammock Swing Chair For A Bit Of Whimsy Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Swing Amazon $35 See On Amazon Bring the bliss of outdoor lounging inside with this hammock swing chair that hangs from your ceiling and is designed with whimsical details. It’s constructed of soft cotton with triple-stitched seams for added strength, includes sewn-in cushions, and can hold up to an amazing 400 pounds. Let the gentle swinging commence.

6 A Set Of Cotton Rope Baskets For Stylish Storage Chat Blanc Cotton Rope Storage Baskets (3-Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon This set of gorgeous yet budget-friendly cotton rope baskets are perfect for storing almost anything from blankets to toys to laundry. They’re made of soft but sturdy cotton, include handles on either side, and sport a beachy cream and light gray palette that will add functional style to any room.

7 These Silicone Oven Mitts With Near-Perfect Reviews HOMWE Extra-Long Oven Mitts Amazon $20 See On Amazon The people have spoken and have given these silicone oven mitts a near-perfect 4.8-star rating with over 26,000 reviews. They’ll serve as your new best friend in the kitchen being heat-resistant, flame retardant, waterproof, not to mention nonslip thanks to a textured grip and supremely protective given how they are designed to extend over the full forearm.

8 A Drawer Organizer With Expandable Compartments Signature Living Expandable Bamboo Utensil Drawer Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re searching for organizational versatility on a budget, look no further than this drawer organizer that can expand from three to five compartments if needed. It’s constructed of water-resistant bamboo and is perfect for storing all kinds of cutlery in addition to any kitchen tools, large or small.

9 This Lazy Susan Made Of Gorgeous Acacia Wood AUAM 12" Acacia Wood Lazy Susan Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep spices, condiments, or beauty products easily accessible and beautifully displayed with this lazy Susan constructed of beautiful Acacia wood. It rotates 360 degrees and is made with a helpful lip around the edge to prevent items from falling off the edge. Gently wipe it down with a damp cloth to keep it in great shape.

10 A Hanging Shoe Organizer That Whips Closets Into Shape For Under $15 ZOBER 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you hate spending money but hate the sight of that pile of shoes on your closet floor more, then feast your eyes on this hanging shoe organizer. It costs less than $15 and has room to store up to 10 pairs of shoes while taking up a minimum of room. Plus, it includes mesh pockets on either side and is made with chic contrast trim that adds elegant style.

11 These Velvet Hangers That Come In Tons Of Cute Colors Zober Velvet Hangers Purple Felt Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unify your closet’s look by only spending $20 on these well-reviewed velvet hangers that come in adorable colors such as turquoise, blush, and purple. They come in a pack of 20 and their nonslip texture keeps clothes securely on the hanger (as opposed to crumpled on the floor — hello tiresome ironing). Over 80,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating mean these are popular for a reason.

12 A Pack Of Marble Candle Tins For Creative Crafting Hearts & Crafts Marble Candle Tins With Lids (24-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Unlock your crafty side with these chic marble candle tins that can be used to create your very own 8-ounce homemade candles. Each pack comes with 24 containers made with a matte marble finish in and includes 24 accompanying gold lids. In addition to being perfect for gifts, they’ll look fabulous around the house as helpful storage.

13 These Kitchen Canisters That Belong In A Rustic Farmhouse Home Acre Designs Kitchen Canisters (Set of 3) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Make pasta, rice, and flour storage a vehicle for rustic charm when you use these kitchen canisters made in a farmhouse style. The vintage-looking canisters are designed of white metal and feature a large cursive font in black and ventilation holes to maintain freshness.

14 A Makeup Mirror With Built-In Illumination Beautyworks Lighted Makeup Mirror with Magnification Amazon $23 See On Amazon Applying makeup to perfection doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg. This makeup mirror under $25 features a built-in backlight with four modes for precise application as well as three levels of magnification. Charge it via mini-USB and fold it to take up a minimum of room.

15 The Corner Shelf That Adds Storage & Visual Interest Greenco Floating Corner Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Create extra storage space while adding an intriguing visual element at the same time with this corner shelf that’s made with five tiers. It’s available in several different finishes such as rustic white or espresso, installs easily, and can hold up to 11 pounds.

16 A Faux Fur Blanket With A Reversible Sherpa Side Bedsure Cozy Faux Fur Blanket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Treat yourself to all the coziness you deserve with this reversible blanket that offers plush faux fur on one side and snuggly sherpa on the other. Choose from 15 available colors like cream or burgundy as well as four sizes that range from a throw to a California king.

17 An Adorable Ceramic Serving Stand With 3 Tiers Checkered Chef 3-Tier Ceramic Serving Stand Cupcake Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bring on the tea parties and delectable brunches when you have this ceramic serving stand on hand. It includes three tiers with each featuring a charming fluted edge, perfect for artfully displaying all manner of treats. An ornate chrome handle at the top makes it easy to bring the stand to and fro from the kitchen when refilling your delicacies.

18 A Coat Rack That Organizes Your Entryway ZOBER Wooden Tree Coat Rack Amazon $28 See On Amazon An organized entryway can be a true game-changer for how your home feels and this coat rack helps you do just that. It assembles easily and features six sturdy branches to hang hats, scarves, coats, or purses. Adjust it to one of three sizes to accommodate your space and needs.

19 This Battery Organizer That Includes Its Own Tester The Battery Organizer And Tester Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does this battery organizer have designated spaces for up to 93 batteries, but it also includes its very own tester as well. It can be stored in cabinets or even mounted to the wall and comes in some surprisingly chic colors such as a light green, blue, and purple.

20 A Set Of Floating Cube Shelves That Lend A Modernist Look Greenco Floating Gray Cube Shelves Amazon $30 See On Amazon Transform empty walls into eye-catching modernist displays with these floating cube shelves that intersect. Four shelves are included in each set and are made with built-in indentations to help them seamlessly fit together. Use them to display treasured items and artwork or to store favorite knick-knacks.

21 These Candle Holders That Come In 3 Different Heights Melt Candle Company Candle Holders (Set of 3) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add gorgeous ambiance to any room by placing your pillar candles on these candle holders that come in a set of three different heights. They’re made of metal in matte black finish and feature a stylish circular design — yet for all this elegance, they still clock in under $20.

22 A Pack Of Grolsch-Style Glass Bottles For Homemade Beverages Paksh Novelty Glass Bottles (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ferment your very own kombucha, kefir, or beer using these glass bottles with a Grolsch-style swing-top that creates an airtight seal and can safely withstand lots of pressure. Each pack comes with six 16-ounce bottles that each pour easily and can be used to store additional types of drinks.

23 This Mesh Spice Rack That Mounts To The Wall Greenco Wall-Mounted Spice Racks (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Save major countertop space and keep seasonings handy by opting for this spice rack that mounts to your wall. It comes in a set of two and is made of stainless steel wire mesh in a black finish. Able to accommodate larger-sized spice jars, it features a reinforced metal rim to keep things secure.

24 A Shaggy Area Rug That Feet Will Love Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug Amazon $20 See On Amazon For only $20 your feet will legit be obsessed with treading on this incredibly soft shaggy area rug. It features a nonslip backing and a velvety surface that also includes a spongy interior layer for even more comfort. Choose from six sizes and nine available colors.

25 This Himalayan Salt Lamp Set In A Rustic Wire Basket Greenco Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cue up a warm, glowing atmosphere with this Himalayan salt lamp that’s set uniquely within a wire basket. Adjust the brightness with the included dimmer to create your perfect ambiance and possibly even purify your surrounding air of allergens, as the brand claims.

26 A Pack Of Striped Kitchen Towels Made Of Absorbent Cotton Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels (15-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These versatile cotton kitchen towels feature a chic striped design and are available in five shades such as red or blue. The absorbent, ring-spun cloths leave no lint and are perfect for replacing single-use paper towels — and they have over 17,000 five-star ratings.

27 An Insulated Ice Bucket That Includes An Ice Strainer FineDine Stainless Steel Ice Bucket With Lid and Tongs Amazon $27 See On Amazon Just being able to put that rosé on ice or have cubes at the ready for guests’ cocktails can make you feel that much more stylish. Enter this brushed stainless steel ice bucket that makes it all possible with its double-wall insulation and ice strainer that prevents those cubes from drowning in melted water. An airtight lid keeps ice fresh and included tongs hang from a side hook.

28 A Knife Set That Comes With A Mod Acrylic Stand Home Hero Chef Knife Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon High-quality knives may seem like an investment too far, in which case this set of five versatile knives will come as a pleasant surprise. In addition to the five stainless steel knives, you also get a two-stage sharpener and a stand that’s made of clear acrylic for a decidedly modernistic display — all for a mere $30.

29 This Salad Serving Set Made Of Expensive-Looking Olive Wood Tramanto Olive Wood Salad Server Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This salad serving set looks far more expensive than its $10 price tag due to the olive wood’s gorgeous and unique burled grain. The two pieces, which are handmade and perfect for serving up all manner of salads, require hand washing to maintain their beautiful finish.

30 A Recipe Card Tin Offered In Charming Patterns Jot & Mark Decorative Tin for Recipe Cards Amazon $15 See On Amazon For those who have recipe cards saved from generations down the line, this decorative tin couldn’t be a more charming way to store them. It comes in 11 different patterns ranging from floral to citrus to geometric and will keep those 4-by-6-inch cards safe within its metal enclosure for years to come.

31 This Wine Opener With Different Handle Finishes HiCoup Wine Bottle Opener Amazon $10 See On Amazon Appear like a true restaurant professional when you use this wine opener with a double-hinged fulcrum. But the truly fun part is choosing from the different handle finishes to really set you apart. Mahogany wood or sapphire? Sandalwood or ebony? For $10, you can’t go wrong.

32 A Compost Bin With An Interior Bucket Durmmur Compost Bin Kitchen Counter Amazon $28 See On Amazon Make doing your bit for the environment as easy as possible with this compost bin that includes an inner bucket attached to handles for easy portability. A rubber ring keeps odors from stinking up your kitchen and the gray metal exterior bin won’t take away from your countertop’s overall look.

33 These Unbreakable Wine Glasses That Are Made Of Stainless Steel FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect for parties inside or outside, these stainless steel wine glasses won’t leave any shattered glass as a result of a good time. They come in a set of two and feature double-wall insulation that’ll maintain the temperature of your wine no matter the weather. Choose from 10 different finishes.

34 A Turkish Hand Towel Available In 42 Beautiful Shades Cacala Turkish Hand Towels (Set of 4) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dry dishes, dry hands, and dry the sweat on your forehead using this versatile Turkish hand towel that comes in a pack of four and in tons of beautiful colors that will elevate any space. Hang it in the kitchen or take it to the gym — the cotton efficiently absorbs moisture and dries fast, to boot.

35 This Vintage Glass Light Bulb That’s Dimmable Mastery Mart Dimmable Vintage LED Light Bulb (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add a touch of sophistication to your light fixtures with this vintage glass light bulb that’s fully dimmable. The LED bulb is made with an E26 base, comes in a pack of six, and provides a cool white 4000K light. With over 4,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, the $27 price tag is a veritable steal.

36 A Popcorn Popper That Collapses Flat When Stored The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $11 See On Amazon This popcorn popper has a lot of things going for it: made of heat-resistant silicone, it pops every kernel to perfection and cleans up beautifully in the dishwasher. Best of all, it collapses nearly flat to store. Choose from 20 available colors such as olive green, cherry, or aqua.

37 This Cute Colander Spoon That Stands Upright In Your Pot Ototo Mamma Nessie Colander Spoon Amazon $23 See On Amazon This adorable colander spoon is designed to stand upright inside your pot of boiling water, resembling Nessie, the Loch Ness monster, until being used to spoon out boiled vegetables, poached eggs, or cooked pasta. It's made of BPA-free, food-grade plastic and can be washed up in the dishwasher.

38 A Set Of Moscow Mule Mugs In Hammered Copper Moscow Mule Mugs Hammered Copper Mugs (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Jazz up your cocktail hour on a budget with these stunning Moscow mule mugs made of hammered copper with a stainless steel lining. Four come in each pack for less than $30 and all feature a double-wall construction that’ll keep drinks chilled through the day or night.

39 These Bamboo Cutting Boards That Are Reversible Bambüsi Bamboo Cutting Boards (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Serve up beautiful cheese on one side or slice meat on the other with these reversible bamboo cutting boards that feature both a flat surface and one with juice grooves. The boards come in a pair and offer a thick, sturdy surface that can even double as a serving board. Easily clean them with soap and water.

40 A Set Of Silicone Baking Mats That Require No Grease HOTPOP Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Say goodbye to all manner of oils and butter when you use these oven-safe silicone baking mats that have a completely nonstick surface. They come in a pair of half sheets for under $15 and even include small stencils to make perfectly-shaped macarons. Additionally use them in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.

41 These Ice Cube Molds That Make Perfectly Round Spheres glacio Round Ice Cube Molds (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Impress friends without spending money when you serve them their favorite cocktail with a large ice sphere instead of your run-of-the-mill cubes that dilute drinks fast. The ice cube molds come in a pack of four and are made of silicone that makes the ice easy to release.

42 A Gallon Glass Jar As Aesthetically Appealing Food Storage Paksh Novelty 1-Gallon Glass Jar With Lid Amazon $20 See On Amazon This glass jar can make pasta, grain, or legume storage a thing of beauty. The 1-gallon jar features a wide mouth for easy filling and includes a vacuum seal screw-on lid to preserve freshness. Additionally, don’t be afraid to use this jar for both preserving and fermenting.

43 This Cocktail Shaker In A Sleek Black Finish Mixology & Craft Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Give your bar a seriously cool vibe with this Boston cocktail shaker set that comes in a striking black finish. To get you crafting cocktails stat, it even comes with a booklet of recipe cards. If you’re feeling more glam, this shaker is also available in copper, gold, or silver options.

44 A Set Of Versatile Food Storage Containers That Can Go From Freezer To Microwave Homemaid Living Premium Airtight Plastic Storage Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Store meals and leftovers in an organized fashion with these plastic food storage containers that can be used in the freezer as well as the microwave. Three stackable containers come in each set for under $20 and all include their own locking lid with a silicone seal, making them airtight and leakproof.

45 This Digital Meat Thermometer With A Long Probe SMARTRO ST59 Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $16 See On Amazon A perfectly cooked roast is only $16 away with the help of this digital meat thermometer that utilizes a long probe to constantly monitor the temperature. There are even pre-programmed settings for eight different types of meat ranging from rare to well done to alert you when the desired temperature has been reached.

46 A Salt & Pepper Grinder That’s Automatic Willow & Everett Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders Amazon $35 See On Amazon Speed up your cooking game without sacrificing the flavor of freshly ground seasoning with this chic-looking automatic salt and pepper grinder. It uses six AAA batteries and simply requires you to fill it with your seasoning of choice, then tilt to grind directly into your food. Easily adjust the coarseness to meet your needs.

47 This Coffee Canister That Keeps Your Beans Fresh Bean Envy Airtight Coffee Canister Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make that daily cup that much more delicious by storing your beans in this stainless steel coffee canister that will also look chic sitting on your kitchen countertop. The canister’s lid locks down preventing any air from entering but has a special valve to release CO2 which can cause the beans to lose their flavor. A built-in date tracker reminds you when it’s time for a fresh roast.

48 A Glass Coffee Mug With A Unique Inner Shape JoyJolt Glass Double Wall Insulated Mugs (2-Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon By dropping less than $25 you can be drinking your coffee or homemade latte out of these glass coffee mugs that give off the illusion of a suspended beverage. They’re made of borosilicate glass and feature a double-wall construction that makes them easy to handle no matter how hot or cold the temperature of your drink.

49 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Laser-Cut Filter Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Imagine pouring a delicious cup of coffee every day from this beautiful under-$30 pour-over coffee maker. It’s made with a laser-cut filter made of stainless steel that provides a clean cup as water slowly soaks the coffee grounds to extract the best possible flavor.

50 A Drink Dispenser In The Charming Shape Of A Mason Jar Estilo Mason Jar Drink Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give iced tea, lemonade, and even your favorite punch that much more of a stylish display by serving it one of these drink dispensers that’s shaped like a homey mason jar. It can hold up to 1 gallon and comes with a screw lid and a spigot that won’t drip.

51 This Chalk Paint That’s Made With A Built-In Primer Country Chic Paint Store Chalk Style Paint Amazon $15 See On Amazon It couldn’t be cheaper or easier to refurbish tired-looking furniture when using this affordable chalk paint that’s made with a built-in primer and top coat. On top of being offered in a beautiful blue called “Tide Pool” (pictured above), there are over 30 other shades available, all in a matte finish.

52 A Wireless Doorbell That Offers Lots Of Customizability SadoTech Wireless Doorbell (4-Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon You won’t mind having this wireless doorbell made in a chic minimalist design set up in your home due to its fantastic customizability. The set comes with two weatherproof wireless transmitters and two plug-in receivers that will allow you to set volume levels, select chimes from over 50 options, and work over a range of up to 1,000 feet.

53 These Battery-Operated LED Puck Lights That Illuminate Dark Spaces Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pop one of these LED puck lights that come in a pack of six underneath your cabinets for instant and affordable accent lighting. They require no wiring, running on three AA batteries each, and use self-adhesive to stick to surfaces anywhere from the kitchen to closets to stairways.

54 A Patio Umbrella Light To Offer Ambiance At Al Fresco Meals Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Enjoy outdoor meals well into the evening when you have this nifty battery-operated patio umbrella light at your disposal. It uses built-in clamps to fit securely around the umbrella pole and even features different brightness settings controlled by a handy wireless remote. Use that same remote to set automatic timers as well.

55 This Rectangular Planter Made From Gorgeous Acacia Wood Thirteen Chefs Large Wooden Planter Box Amazon $59 See On Amazon Available in four sizes ranging from 17 to 31 inches, this rectangular planter will properly show off your green thumb. It’s constructed of beautiful acacia wood with a unique grain pattern and sports rustic brackets on each corner. Built-in drainage holes allow for healthy, thriving plants.

56 An Oil & Vinegar Set To Bring The Italian Bistro Vibes Zeppoli Oil and Vinegar Bottle Dispenser Set with Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Transport your routine dinner to an Italian bistro complete with garlic bread, a Caprese salad, and a must-have oil and vinegar set at your arm. This set comes with everything you need: a metal rack, two glass bottles, two dual pouring spouts (a short one for a fast pour and a longer one for slower pours), and a funnel for effortless refilling.

57 This Chic Makeup Organizer Made Of Acrylic FAJ Acrylic Makeup Palette Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Display your makeup collection stylishly with this makeup organizer made of clear acrylic. It has eight adjustable compartments with seven removable shelves and is perfect for organizing all of your mascaras, lipsticks, bronzers, and brushes, in addition to much more.

58 A Marble Cutting Board For Fancy Food Display Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia White Marble Cutting Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only is this marble cutting board great as a surface for preparing homemade pasta or patisserie, but it also acts as a beautiful way to display that artisanal cheese. It’s made with nonslip rubber feet underneath, and best of all, won’t cost you more than $30, which means there’s more in the budget for ... you guessed it, cheese.

59 This Geometric Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That Costs Less Than $10 MelunMer Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Jazzing up a wall or dresser can make a huge difference in your home and doesn’t need to be a huge investment. This peel-and-stick wallpaper, for example, will add a pop of glam with its gold and white geometric pattern, yet costs a mere $6. And you don’t even have to worry about changing your mind as this wallpaper removes easily with no residue left behind.

60 A Stylish Magnetic Knife Block Made Of Bamboo Coninx Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $21 See On Amazon Have kitchen knives stylishly at the ready when you store them on this magnetic knife block made of natural bamboo. It’s easy to grab whichever knife you need for the task at hand and a base with a nonslip felt pad helps to make it stable on your countertop.

61 This Chenille Bath Mat Set That Comes With Two Pieces H.VERSAILTEX Chenille Bathroom Mats (2-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon For less than $30, this well-reviewed bath mat set provides you with two pieces in different sizes to make your bathroom immediately more comfortable underfoot. The mats are made of soft, plush, absorbent striped chenille, are machine washable, and come in over 10 shades such as stone blue, bronze green, and aqua haze.

62 A Crystal Pendant Light That Brings Instant Glitz TISLYCO Plug-In Crystal Pendant Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon It couldn’t be easier or more budget-friendly to add a bit of glitz and glam to any room of your home. This crystal pendant light hangs with an adjustable-length cord and features beautiful light-reflecting crystals as well as chrome details. It can be used with dimmable bulbs of any temperature.

63 These Colorful Food Storage Containers That Nest For Easy Storage Joseph Joseph Airtight Food Containers (10-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This affordable set of food storage containers includes five different sizes, all with their own locking and leakproof lids in various vibrant colors. They nest in one another to take up barely any room when stored and can be used in the fridge, freezer, or microwave.

64 A Storage Ottoman That Doubles As Seating WoneNice Folding Storage Ottoman Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your living room a little extra stylish storage with this foldable ottoman that provides you with seating in addition to being a place to put extra blankets, books, or toys. It comes in four different shades of linen (beige, black, gray, and navy) with the top being made of comfortable memory foam.

65 This Shower Caddy That Can Hold Up To 22 Pounds LUXEAR Corner Shower Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon Feel free to load up this minimalist shower caddy with all manner of large shampoo, condition, and body wash bottles because its strong suction cups allow it to hold up to 22 pounds. Drainage slots at the bottom keep water flowing through and small fence hooks allow you to hang razors, loofahs, and dry brushes.

66 A 3-Tier Corner Shelf To Display Favorite Decor Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Amazon $19 See On Amazon This popular corner shelf with over 59,000 reviews is the perfect way to use previously wasted space for artful display — while still spending less than $20. The shelf has three tiers and comes in 10 finishes such as dark walnut or a combination of pink and white. Assemble it within 10 minutes.

67 This Glossy Marble Wallpaper That’s Customizable practicalWs Removable Marble Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Cut this glossy marble wallpaper to your desired size and use it to refresh anything from old dressers to side tables to countertops. It features grids on the back to help with cutting and sticks to surfaces using self-adhesive. Easily keep it clean by simply wiping it down with a damp cloth.

68 A Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Multipurpose Shelf mDesign Toilet Paper Holder And Tray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Toilet paper storage doesn’t have to be an eyesore. Just take this elegant and practical toilet paper holder that’s made with a handy built-in multipurpose shelf. Store up to two rolls on the rod and use the shelf for anything from phones to books to tissue paper. It’s available in two finishes: bronze and chrome.

69 This Essential Oil Diffuser With A Beautiful Stencil Design Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Infuse your space with the gentle fragrance of lavender or eucalyptus using this essential oil diffuser. It features a lovely ceramic stencil design that lights up from within in a choice of seven colors to provide an even more soothing atmosphere. Additionally use it as a cool mist humidifier and set automatic timers, to boot.

70 A Digital Alarm Clock That’s Made In A Warm Wood Finish JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $22 See On Amazon Old school meets modern chic in this digital alarm clock housed in a warm wooden exterior. It gives you the option to set up to three alarms and will not only display the time but also the temperature and humidity. Adjust the brightness to your preferred level and choose between six different wood finishes.

71 This Sofa Arm Tray Table That Keeps Your Hot Beverages Safely At Hand GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray Table Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enjoy your nightly Netflix with the requisite steaming mug of tea at your arm using this sofa arm tray. Its ingenious design allows it to perfectly drape over the arm of your chair and provides a level, nonslip surface on which to place your drink or snack.

72 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Look Like The Real Thing Vinkor Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles (9-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This set of flameless candles is a true steal at less than $30 as it will offer you an authentic-looking candlelit ambiance for years to come. The set includes nine candles of varying sizes that are all battery-powered. Easily control them with an included remote that provides four automatic timers, brightness settings, and flame settings.

73 This Bathroom Accessories Set In The Form Of Mason Jars Amolliar Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Give your bathroom countertop a cohesive and charming look by storing soap, lotion, toothbrushes, cotton balls, Q-tips, hair bands, and so much more in this mason jar accessories set. Choose between a standard mouth and a wide mouth as well as five different lid finishes such as bronze, gray, or gold.

74 A Window Privacy Film That Looks Like Stained Glass rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re wishing your home didn’t feel like a fishbowl, opt for this window privacy film that will give the effect of stained or textured glass. It installs and removes easily, is completely reusable, and blocks up to 97% of UV rays. As an added bonus, dappled colors will flood your room when the sunlight hits just right.