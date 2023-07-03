If you’re anything like me, “window shopping” just means scrolling Amazon for hours on end. With an endless amount of clothes at our fingertips, sorting through the gotta-have-it styles from the absolutely-not’s can sometimes feel intimidating. So, if you don’t have the time or energy to flip through hundreds (if not thousands) of product pages to determine what will look fab — and is actually worth your money — don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

From timeless classics to the latest trends, I’ve scoured the vast, virtual shelves for 50 super stylish pieces that deserve a spot in your closet. If you’re in the market for a little wardrobe refresh, prep your cart for a well-deserved shopping spree and scroll on.

1 A Lacy Tank Top That’s Undeniably Chic BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon A lightweight, lacy tank? Count me in. The slinky material on this top makes for a comfy fit that won’t cling to the body. The lace detailing offers a feminine look that's easy to style with your go-to jeans or an elegant maxi skirt. Plus, you won’t have to worry about fussing with any zippers or buttons since it’s hardware-free. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

2 These Wide-Leg Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down ZOOSIXX Lounge Bottoms Amazon $16 See On Amazon Comfy meets cute with these lounge pants. They’re buttery soft for a silky feel and offer a high-waisted fit without restricting movement. The four-way stretch design acts like a second skin and is fully opaque. Whether you’re wearing these around the house or are styling them for your on-the-go looks, you’re guaranteed superior comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Cozy Cardigan To Layer Up A Look With Style ZESICA Patterned Cardigan Amazon $45 See On Amazon Layer up any look with this comfy cardigan. It’s made from a viscose blend that has all the buttery softness of cashmere with a fraction of the maintenance. With an open-front design and no hardware to worry about, it’s the perfect add-on to any outfit in leopard, plaid, or a reliable solid. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Super Secure, Double-Zipper Wallet You Can Bring Everywhere B BRENTANO Vegan Leather Double Zipper Wallet Amazon $20 See On Amazon Double the zipper, double the fun. That’s right — this wallet comes with two pockets that provide ample room for any cash or cards you keep on hand. The hand strap ensures you can carry it easily and the vegan leather material is easy to keep clean. If you’re questioning how much room it actually has, the dimensions guarantee an iPhone 12 Pro Max can comfortably sit in there. Available sizes: One size

5 The Versatile T-Shirt That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Beyove Deep V T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Meet the tee you’ll wear on repeat. The V-neckline allows you to spotlight any statement necklace or wear it off-the-shoulder as pictured above. It’s cut from a breathable, lightweight fabric and has a hem that hits right at the waist. Pro tip: Fellow shoppers recommend sizing up if you prefer to tie it for a cropped fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 The Pants That’ll Take You From Workday To Weekend GRACE KARIN Cropped Paperbag-Waist Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Your nine-to-five wardrobe deserves a raise. These paperbag pants have an ultra-high waist, two pockets, and a waist-cinching tie belt that looks incredible with a fitted top tucked in — and disguises the elastic waist that makes them supremely comfortable. In other words: You’ll wear them for everything. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 A Multipack Of Sparkly Studs That Look Luxurious Manufac Stainless Steel Stud Earrings (6 Pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Everyone deserves a little sparkle in their life, and these carats won’t hurt your wallet. You can get six pairs of these stud earrings for $9 with this multi-pack, but the amount of compliments you’ll get while wearing them is priceless. They have a stainless steel post so they won’t irritate your skin, and they’re set in a four-pronged basket. With a secure butterfly backing and various sizes to mix and match, add these to your accessories line-up immediately. Available sizes: One size

8 This Trendy Bomber Jacket You’ve Definitely Seen On Instagram MakeMeChic Lightweight Bomber Jacket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Chances are, you’ve seen a bomber jacket on your favorite influencer while scrolling Instagram recently. They’re super trendy right now and if you want to get in on the fun, this one by MakeMeChic is amazing. It has a zipper closure, two roomy pockets, and a classic stand collar. The polyester spandex is lightweight and soft on the skin, and the close — but not clingy — fit is ideal to layer over a tank or tee. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

9 The Roomy Shoulder Bag That Holds Everything Dreubea Shoulder Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite carryall. This bag carries everything imaginable featuring a super spacious main pocket and a smaller side pocket. It’s made of faux leather which makes it durable and easy to keep clean, plus the sturdy shoulder strap won’t dig. Perfect if you’re constantly on the go, there’s also a magnet closure that makes it easy to get into quickly. Available sizes: Small — Large

10 A Denim Babydoll Dress You Won’t Want To Take Off luvamia Denim Babydoll Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a babydoll dress, let alone a denim one. It’s crafted from a cotton-polyester blend so it’ll stay soft even after washing it, while still maintaining structure. There’s a button closure that lines the front, and the relaxed fit is complemented by a mid-thigh hemline. Style this with boots in the colder months or sneakers for a casual summer look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 The High-Waisted Leggings You’ll Be Living In THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Leggings are versatile enough for running errands, but comfy enough to lounge around in. These leggings, though, are a fan favorite with more than 57,000 ratings. Available in nearly 40 colors, this spandex-blend fabric gives just enough stretch while featuring a handy side pocket. And, for all you gym-goers, these are 100% squat-proof. (You're welcome.) Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

12 The Straw Hat That Tops Off Any Look Lanzom Beach Sun Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Top off your outfit with this straw hat. It’s equally as soft as it is breathable thanks to the lightweight straw-polyester material. It’s foldable, which means you can easily take it with you when you travel without having to worry about it losing its shape, plus, it comes in over 20 fun colors. Available sizes: One size

13 A One-&-Done Sleeveless Jumpsuit Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re prone to mornings that require you to look cute in no time at all, this Happy Sailed jumpsuit is for you. For an effortless look, slip into this easy must-have for a relaxed, loose-fitting ensemble — it also looks great layered over a turtleneck in cooler weather. The best part? It has pockets. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

14 A Smoothing Bra That Feels Like A Second Skin Warner's No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Comfort Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon For the days you need support but want some extra smoothing, this Warner’s No Side Effects bra should be essential. It features seamless side panels that blend into any outfit and gives a light, supportive lift that’ll be comfortable all day. According to fans, you’ll forget you’re even wearing a bra. Available sizes: 34B — 42C

15 These Sunglasses That Are On Par With A Pricier Brand KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want the Ray-Ban look without the price, try these sunglasses by KALIYADI. The lenses are polarized, anti-glare, and effectively block UV rays that can be harmful to the eyes. The frames are sturdy yet lightweight, and each pair comes with a dust-protecting pouch. Available sizes: One size

16 A Need-To-Have-It Button-Down Romper GRAPENT Button Down Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Can we all agree this romper is a nonnegotiable need? It features a waist-tie belt, two side pockets, and a classic button-closure lining in the front. The classic collar adds a hint of sophistication, while the 100% cotton material guarantees all the softness. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Corduroy Button-Down With An Effortless Look SAUKOLE Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re a minimalist when it comes to outfits but need an easy extra layer, this corduroy shirt is for you. It’ll give subtle texture and an oversize boyfriend fit. The chest pockets are great if you carry things on the go, and the soft-but-thick fabric gives you all the warmth you need. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Trusty Pair Of Hanes Bike Shorts Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a snug yet nonrestrictive fit and an elasticated waistband, these biker shorts by Hanes deserve a spot in everyone’s top drawer. The side pockets are super-convenient if you need to store your phone or credit cards on the go. The jersey material is soft but never see-through, not to mention the elastic waistband prevents any riding or bunching up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 The Lacy Set You’ll Be Wearing Around The House CHYRII Lace-Trimmed Satin Cami And Shorts Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Now entering the contest for best pajamas ever: this lace-trimmed set. The tank top is designed with dainty spaghetti straps and a billowy fit that won’t make you feel restricted while you sleep, while the shorts come with a stretchy waist and matching lace detailing. There’s no hardware so you won’t have to worry about buttons or zippers and the soft-to-the-touch fabric guarantees a dreamy night’s sleep. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Crochet Sweater With A Dainty Feel Dokotoo Crochet Lace V Neck Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon A lightweight sweater is always a yes for me — especially one as cute as this one. With a floral, crochet print and a soft acrylic-cotton fabrication, this cardigan is too good not to have. The button closure makes it so you can wear it open or closed, and the subtle V-neckline offers a casual yet pulled-together look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 A Graphic Button-Down You’ll Wear On Repeat Big Dart Button Down Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Having a button-down shirt handy offers endless outfit possibilities. Tuck this blouse into a pair of trousers, layer it under a sweater, tie the ends for a cropped fit — even wear it completely open as a lightweight cardigan. Besides being wildly versatile, it’s made of a 100% viscose fabric that’s breathable and won’t cling to the body. The cuffed sleeves and shirt collar offer a classic, sophisticated look while the abstract graphic gives you a hint of pattern against the neutral color palette. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 A Super Soft Vest With A Classic Fit Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Sleeveless Polar Soft Fleece Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon For the days when the weather is unpredictable (which seems to be more often than not these days) reach for a reliable vest. Designed with a zippered closure and mid-weight fleece construction, you get a close-but-comfortable fit and easy movement. The elasticized shoulders won’t leave you feeling restricted and the collar stands up if you want to lock in any additional warmth. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

23 These Form-Fitting Skinny Jeans By Levi Strauss Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you like staple styles that you can wear with everything in your closet. These skinny jeans feel like leggings, but give you the shape of really good denim. Made with cotton, polyester, and a touch of elastane, they give you stretch without sacrificing comfort. Available sizes: 2 — 28

24 The Jean Jacket That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon A jean jacket is always a must-have piece. This one is made from cotton and spandex so you’re guaranteed a comfy wear. The classic fit is great for styling on top of dresses or a casual tee, plus it features two chest pockets and two hand pockets so you’ll have ample room for any keepsakes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 A Dreamy Nightgown That’s Buttery Soft Ekouaer Button Down Nightgown Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you love a classic nighttime look but don’t like to wear anything tight when you’re sleeping, this nightgown is perfect for you. The oversize fit lets skin breathe in a soft satin-like material. It’s the perfect balance between comfy and put-together with its collared fit, plus the button-down front makes it easy if you’re a new parent breastfeeding. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

26 A Button-Down Shirt That’s Super Sophisicated Flowyair Button Down Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Strut down the hallways of your office in this ever-so-chic button-down shirt. The puffed shoulders paired with the silky look of the polyester lining offer a sophisticated vibe. The cuffs and front lining showcase a functional button design and allow you to customize the neckline for any occasion. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 A Staple, Cotton-Lined Rain Jacket With A Detachable Hood SaphiRose Long Hooded Rain Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon No matter what season it is, a solid rain jacket is always good to have on hand. This one offers the lightweight feel of a windbreaker, but the sturdiness of a raincoat. It’s designed with cotton lining, superior water resistance, an adjustable drawstring waist, and a detachable hood. Is there anything this thing can’t do? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 The Ruffled Skirt That’s Totally Twirl-Worthy Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This skirt is a need, not a want. It falls gracefully to a mid-thigh length and is designed with all-around ruffled tiers that add dimension. The cotton-rayon lining gives it a lightweight feel, while the drawstring belt sits at the waist to tie everything together. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 The “Wear-Everywhere-To-Everything” Swing Dress Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Easy to style, undeniably comfy, and wildly versatile — this swing dress by Amazon Essentials ticks all the boxes. It’s made of rayon-elastane for a stretchy yet soft feel, and the hem hits at the mid-thigh which complements any shoe selection. Try this dress out, and you just may immediately want to purchase a backup. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

30 The Ruffle Blouse You’ll Want In Every Color PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve Ruffle Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This blouse will take you from daytime to date night. It has ruffle capped-sleeves and a lightweight feel that’s ideal for year-round wear. The poly-elastane material is equally as soft as it is breathable and it comes in every color imaginable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 A Drawstring Jumpsuit For An Easy Outfit Of The Day PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Throw this jumpsuit on and you’ll be out the door in no time at all. It features a subtle V-neckline, two side pockets, and a cinched drawstring waist. Dress this up with a heel sandal or opt for your favorite sneakers for a casual look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 A Sweetheart Strapless Top For Your Next Night Out ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon I must confess, this top is so good that I have a backup in my closet. The sweetheart neckline is sultry yet elegant and the ribbed knit makes it look like it costs at least three times the price. The hemline hits right at the waist, which is ideal if you want to style it tucked into your favorite high-rise pants, and it’s fully opaque so you don’t need to worry about sheerness even with the lighter colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 These Smoothing Panties That’ll Help Support You All Day Long Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Consider your search for the perfect panty over — these undies hug you in all the right places. That’s right, for the days when you need a little extra support, these silky panties lightly compress your abdominal area for a sculpted fit. They won’t ride up, have a full coverage fit, and come in a pack of three for a serious bang for your buck. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34 A Gold Layered Necklace That’s So Dainty MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Layered necklaces are my love language. This one by MEVECCO is simply stunning with a delicate feel. The durable-yet-dainty pendant is plated in 18-karat gold and brass. It’s free of lead and nickel so promises not to irritate the skin, and the high-quality alloys won’t tarnish. Plus, each necklace comes with a gift pouch and card which would make this a great gift. Available sizes: One size

35 This Airy Maxi Dress That’s Comfy & Cute Adogirl Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon From weddings to birthday parties to days at the office, this maxi dress is a foolproof option. It features adjustable spaghetti straps and a ruffled tiered hem, plus two hidden pockets that are wildly convenient. Plus, the polyester-spandex fabrication offers a billowy, oversize fit. It’s easy to accessorize and budget-friendly. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

36 The Billowy Blouse You’ll Be Wearing Nonstop SHEWIN Long Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get your floral fix with this billowy blouse. The ruffle cuffs, bell sleeves, and subtle V-neckline make it the perfect shirt for any occasion. Tuck it into jeans for a casual date night or a skirt for a day at the office; the outfit possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 The Trendy Sweater Vest Every It-Girl Is Wearing SweatyRocks Knit Sweater Vest Amazon $22 See On Amazon Your answer to transitional dressing? This cable-knit vest. The V-neckline design makes it perfect to add a pop-out collar underneath and its ribbed hem has the perfect amount of give. If white and blue are too subtle for your liking, there are over 30 colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 This Ultra-Lightweight Crossbody Bag DELUXITY Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Nothing is worse than lugging around a bag that digs into your shoulder. Enter: this crossbody bag that’s super lightweight. It has an adjustable strap, a secure zipper closure, and ample pocket room to store your things. The faux leather material will hold up and the shiny gold hardware offers an elevated look. Available sizes: One size

39 A Floral Wrap Dress For Any Occasion Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Classic Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon In case you didn’t know, every season is wrap dress season. With a tie-closure that gives a ruched look and soft but stretchy fabrication, it’s safe to say this dress is a must-buy. Style this from day to night with the swap of a shoe and you’ll surely be voted best-dressed. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

40 These Bootcut Yoga Pants For On & Off The Mat IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you are lounging on the couch or running errands, these yoga pants are impeccable. They feature a flared-out bootcut and have two convenient pockets in the front and two more in the back. They’re made with a polyester-spandex fabric that feels like a second skin, plus they’re fully opaque so you don’t have to worry about squatting in these on leg day. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

41 A Long Plaid Shacket That Levels Up Any Look PRETTYGARDEN Plaid Shacket Amazon $41 See On Amazon The perfect hybrid between a shirt and a jacket? A shacket. This one is lightweight for year-round wear but still heavy enough to add an extra layer of warmth during those colder months. The longer hem hits right at the calf and there are also two chest pockets for your phone or cardholder. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

42 A Romantic Smocked Tank That Channels Reformation CILKOO Smocked Ruffled Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This square-neck tank made with polyester and spandex gives you a designer look for just $21. It has elastic ruffle straps and a smocked, form-fitting silhouette. Plus, the cropped length is ideal for pairing it with your favorite high-waisted pants. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 This 2-Pack Of Chic Faux Leather Belts SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Mark my words, belts are back and better than ever. Fashion meets function with this set of two, featuring a double O-ring detail for a subtle, stylish touch. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, these belts were designed to be seriously durable. Wear this with your favorite pair of jeans or around your waist with an oversize dress. Available sizes: 22 inches — 58 inches

44 This Timeless Pleated A-Line Skirt Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can wear this skirt anywhere and are guaranteed to get compliments. Its simply timeless pleating is paired with an A-line hem that highlights any shoe choice. It has an elasticated waistband that feels comfy all day long, and there’s no hardware to worry about thanks to the pull-on closure. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

45 A Big Multi-Pack Of Elegant Hair Clips Hingwah Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add some classic style and elegance to your look with any one of these hair clips. This pack comes with 28 different clips displaying gems and pearls. They’re made with durable acrylic resin so they’ll hold up for the long haul, and they look so expensive — but only cost $10 (thank me later).

46 These Beach Shorts With A Little Leopard In The Mix Kafeimali Leopard Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Beach day, anyone? Dive into these shorts that feel like a swimsuit — but with way more coverage. They have a stretchy drawstring which makes finding your ideal fit easy, and the two side pockets are convenient for when you’re out and about. They’re perfect for beach volleyball, water sports, or simply just lounging around. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

47 The Sophisticated Vest You Need Immediately Design by Olivia Vest Amazon $25 See On Amazon This vest is designed with a V-neckline, perfect for showing off any statement necklaces, and a three-button closure. The sleeveless style lets you layer it on top of sweaters or collared shirts, and the cropped length gives it a fun, cheeky feel. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

48 The Cropped Racerback Tanks You’ll Wear Over & Over Boao Sleeveless Racerback Crop Tank (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as too many tanks and this three-pack is proof. With a racerback cut and a cotton-spandex fabrication that gives a soft but stretchy feel, you’ll want to wear nothing else. The high neckline gives a modest look, and the sleeveless design doesn't restrict movement if you decide to wear these to your next workout class. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

49 The Little Black Dress You’ll Want On-Hand 24/7 LILLUSORY Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dresses Amazon $30 See On Amazon A little black dress is a staple in every closet simply because you can wear it nearly everywhere. This mini dress hugs you without feeling like you can’t move thanks to the polyester-rayon fabrication and sleeveless design. The side-ruched waist tie gives you a form-fitted look, and the full-coverage back lets you wear a normal bra with it rather than having to opt for a racerback. Dress it up or down, this one is so good you might want to buy two. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

